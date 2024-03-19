2x points now for loyalty members
Hangry's North 6325 N wall
Hangrys Online
Burgers
- Grumpy Burger$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, American cheese and Hangry Sauce (mustard based).
- Brown Sugar BBQ Bacon$16.99
Brown sugar bacon, lettuce, onion, pickles, and pepperoncinis, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and Hangry sauce (mustard based)
- Patty Melt$14.99
Grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and Hangry Sauce (mustard based), served on rye bread.
- Hangry Burger$18.99
2* beef patties, bacon, ham, 4 slices of American cheese, hashbrowns, over medium egg* ketchup, and mayo
- Little Hangry$16.99
Ham, over medium egg* hashbrowns, American cheese, ketchup, and mayo.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, and cheddar cheese.
- Misfire$15.99
Fresh grilled jalapenos, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and chile chipotle garlic mayo.
- Mushroom Swiss$15.99
Beef or chicken. Served with sautéed portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo
- Smokehouse Brisket$17.99
Beef patty, brisket, grilled onions, lettuce, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
- Cheeseball Burger$15.99
Deepfried cheese curds, mozzarella cheese, pesto ranch, lettuce, and tomato.
- Cowboy Crunch$16.99
Thick cut Bacon, hand battered onion rings, cheddar cheese, and bbq sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Pesto$16.99
Mozzarella cheese, pesto ranch, spinach, avocado, and tomato.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$13.99
Fire Braised Chicken Beast , tomato, and mayo.
- Hangtime$17.99
Fresh grilled brown sugar glazed pineapple, grilled jalapenos, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion, drizzled with a Gochujang chili ranch.
- Portobello Bleu Cheese & Bacon*$17.99
Bacon, sauteed portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
- El Dorado$16.99
Cream cheese jalapeno poppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.
- High Demand$16.99
Since everyone Demanded this one here it is, Beef patty piled High with pastrami, our Hangry exclusive pepper-kraut, provolone cheese, and stone ground mustard served on a brioche bun.
- Southwestern$15.99
Beef patty, thick cut bacon, pepper-jack cheese, house made guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Picky Eater$10.99
Nothing but meat, American cheese and bun. No Additions, want something on it? There is a list of Burgers above to choose from.
Drinks
Sandwiches
- Turkey bacon melt$14.89
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo. Served on sourdough bread.
- BLT$12.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, Served on sour dough bread.
- Reuben$14.99
Thin sliced Pastrami, hangrys Pepper-kraut, Swiss Cheese, and Hangry Sauce. Served on Rye bread.
- Pastrami Sandwich$14.99
Thin sliced Pastrami, pickles, provolone cheese, and Hangry sauce. Served on sourdough bread.
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$12.99
Sliced Ham, American cheese, Lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on White bread.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and hangry sauce. Served on toasted bun.
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$16.49
Blackened pulled pork, Grilled jalapeños, grilled onion, Brown sugar bacon, pepperjack and cheddar cheeze, BBQ sauce, and pickles on grilled sourdough.
- Guac It Out$14.99
Crispy chicken breast, brown sugar bacon, provolone cheese, and our house made guacamole. Served on grilled sourdough.
- Grilled cheese$12.99
4 Slices of cheddar cheese melted around a mound deep fried cheese curds, served on grilled sourdough bread.
Salads
Side Orders
Baskets
Starters
Milkshakes
Sauce Sides
Hangry's Online Breakfast
Breakfast Classics
- Bacon And Eggs$12.99
Thick cut bacon 2* eggs. Fresh hashbrowns, and choice of toast.
- Sausage And Eggs$12.99
4 Sausage Links 2* eggs, fresh hashbrowns, and choice of toast.
- Ham and Eggs$13.99
Large thick cut ham steak, 2* eggs, fresh hashbrowns, and choice of toast.
- Biscuits and Gravy Special$12.99
2 large biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy, 2* eggs, and fresh hashbrowns.
- Biscuits and Gravy$8.99
2* large biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy.
- Hangry Breakfast$17.99
Bacon, sausage links, and ham. 3* eggs, fresh hashbrowns, and 2* large hangry cakes.
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$16.99
Hand breaded chicken fried steak smothered in our house made sausage gravy, 2* eggs, fresh hashbrowns, and choice of toast.
Scrambles
- Simple Scramble$13.99
Choice of ham, bacon or sausage, fresh hashbrowns, eggs, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with shredded cheese and chives.
- Roasted Poblano$14.99
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Fresh hashbrowns, eggs, onions, and roasted Poblano peppers. Topped with pepper-jack cheese and chives.
- Mushroom Lover$15.99
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Freshly sauteed portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, hashbrowns, eggs, and onions. Topped with swiss cheese and chives.
- Too Hot Too Not$14.99
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Fresh hashbrowns, eggs, freshly grilled jalapenos, onions, and spicy chile garlic sauce. Topped with pepper-jack cheese and chives.
- Avacado Spinach$14.99
Fresh avacado mixed with hashbrowns, eggs, bell peppers, spinach, and onions. Topped with shredded cheese and chives.
- Chicken Fried Steak SCRAMBLE$15.99
Hand breaded chicken fried steak, fresh hashbrowns, eggs, and onions. Topped with our house made sausage gravy.
- Hangry Mac$14.99
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, mac and cheese, fresh hashbrowns, and onions. Topped with shredded cheese and chives.
- Mechanic Scramble$17.99
Ham, Bacon, sausage, Jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, 3 eggs, fresh hashbrowns, Misfire Sauce, all scrambled together then topped with shredded cheese and sausage gravy,
- Caveman$15.99
Blackened Pulled pork, onions, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, 3 scrambled eggs, fresh hash browns, all scrambled together and topped with pepper jack cheese and chives
Hangry Cakes And French Toast
- Short Stack Meal$14.89
Stack of cakes, 2* eggs, bacon or sausage and fresh hashbrowns
- Short Stack$7.49
Two Golden Brown Sweet Cream Pancakes
- French Toast Meal$14.89
4* wedges, 2* eggs, bacon or sausage and fresh hashbrowns
- French Toast Wedges$7.49
4 Wedges of French Toast
- Sweet and Savory Sandwich$13.99
3 strips of brown sugar bacon, over hard egg, cheddar cheese served between two slices of our French toast, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.