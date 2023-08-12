Hanini Market and Subs - Wilkinsburg NEW 1105 Franklin Avenue
Food
Corned Beef Sandwiches
Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie
Cold Sub/Sandwich
Hot Sub/Sandwich
Steak & Cheese Hot
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Hot
$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Hot
$9.99
Roast Beef Hot
$9.49
Pastrami Hot
$9.49
Turkey Ham Hot
$9.49
Turkey Breast Hot
$9.49
Turkey Bacon Hot
$9.99
Turkey Breast with 3 pieces of Turkey Bacon
Smoked Turkey Hot
$9.49
B.L.T Hot
$8.49
WTF Wrap Hot
$10.99
Hot Italian
$9.99
Turkey Ham and Beef Salami
Combinations
The Hood Club (Roast Beef & Turkey)
$9.99
Roast beef & turkey
All American Club (Turkey & Turkey Ham)
$9.99
Turkey breast & turkey ham
Roast Beef, Pastrami, & Turkey
$10.99
Roast Beef, Turkey, & Turkey Ham
$10.99
Corned Beef, Turkey Ham, & Pastrami
$10.99
Corned Beef And Turkey
$10.99
Corned Beef and Pastrami
$10.99
Salads
Hanini Grill
6 Pieces Wing Dings with Fries
$8.99
12 Pieces Wing Dings with Fries
$13.99
3 Pieces Tenders with Fries
$8.99
6 Pieces Tenders with Fries
$12.99
8 Pieces Shrimp with Fries
$9.99
16 Pieces Shrimp with Fries
$13.99
Chicken Littles with Fries
$7.99
2 Chicken Tender Sandwiches and Fries
Fish Meal with Fries
$8.99
2 Fish Tender Sandwiches and Fries
Loaded Fries
$11.99
Crispy Chicken With Fries
$7.99
Double Cheeseburger with Fries
$9.99
Cheeseburger with Fries
$8.49
Small Fries
$3.49
Large Fries
$4.49
Scoop of Seafood or Tuna
Hanini Market and Subs - Wilkinsburg NEW 1105 Franklin Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 871-3405
Open now • Closes at 10PM