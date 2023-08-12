Food

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Regular Corned Beef Sandwich

Regular Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.99
Super Corned Beef Sandwich

Super Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.49
Hanini Reuben Sandwich

Hanini Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing

New Yorker Sandwich

New Yorker Sandwich

$11.99

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Coleslaw, Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing

Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

Regular Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

Regular Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

$10.49
Super Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

Super Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

$13.99
Hanini Reuben Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

Hanini Reuben Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

$11.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing

New Yorker Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

New Yorker Corned Beef Sub/Hoagie

$12.99

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Coleslaw, Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing

Cold Sub/Sandwich

Seafood & Crab Cold

Seafood & Crab Cold

$8.99
Tuna Cold

Tuna Cold

$8.99
Veggie Cold

Veggie Cold

$7.49
Turkey Breast Cold

Turkey Breast Cold

$8.99
Pastrami Cold

Pastrami Cold

$8.99
Roast Beef Cold

Roast Beef Cold

$8.99
Turkey Ham Cold

Turkey Ham Cold

$8.99
Salami Cold

Salami Cold

$8.99
Smoked Turkey Cold

Smoked Turkey Cold

$8.99
Italian Cold

Italian Cold

$9.49

Turkey Ham and Beef Salami

Hot Sub/Sandwich

Steak & Cheese Hot

Steak & Cheese Hot

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Hot

Grilled Chicken Hot

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Hot

Buffalo Chicken Hot

$9.99
Roast Beef Hot

Roast Beef Hot

$9.49
Pastrami Hot

Pastrami Hot

$9.49
Turkey Ham Hot

Turkey Ham Hot

$9.49
Turkey Breast Hot

Turkey Breast Hot

$9.49
Turkey Bacon Hot

Turkey Bacon Hot

$9.99

Turkey Breast with 3 pieces of Turkey Bacon

Smoked Turkey Hot

Smoked Turkey Hot

$9.49
B.L.T Hot

B.L.T Hot

$8.49
WTF Wrap Hot

WTF Wrap Hot

$10.99
Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$9.99

Turkey Ham and Beef Salami

Combinations

The Hood Club (Roast Beef & Turkey)

The Hood Club (Roast Beef & Turkey)

$9.99

Roast beef & turkey

All American Club (Turkey & Turkey Ham)

All American Club (Turkey & Turkey Ham)

$9.99

Turkey breast & turkey ham

Roast Beef, Pastrami, & Turkey

Roast Beef, Pastrami, & Turkey

$10.99
Roast Beef, Turkey, & Turkey Ham

Roast Beef, Turkey, & Turkey Ham

$10.99
Corned Beef, Turkey Ham, & Pastrami

Corned Beef, Turkey Ham, & Pastrami

$10.99
Corned Beef And Turkey

Corned Beef And Turkey

$10.99
Corned Beef and Pastrami

Corned Beef and Pastrami

$10.99

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99
Seafood & Crab Salad

Seafood & Crab Salad

$9.99
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$9.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.99
Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$9.99
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Gyros

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$7.99
Large Gyro

Large Gyro

$9.99
Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.99
Steak Gyro

Steak Gyro

$9.99

Hanini Grill

6 Pieces Wing Dings with Fries

6 Pieces Wing Dings with Fries

$8.99
12 Pieces Wing Dings with Fries

12 Pieces Wing Dings with Fries

$13.99
3 Pieces Tenders with Fries

3 Pieces Tenders with Fries

$8.99
6 Pieces Tenders with Fries

6 Pieces Tenders with Fries

$12.99
8 Pieces Shrimp with Fries

8 Pieces Shrimp with Fries

$9.99
16 Pieces Shrimp with Fries

16 Pieces Shrimp with Fries

$13.99
Chicken Littles with Fries

Chicken Littles with Fries

$7.99

2 Chicken Tender Sandwiches and Fries

Fish Meal with Fries

Fish Meal with Fries

$8.99

2 Fish Tender Sandwiches and Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.99
Crispy Chicken With Fries

Crispy Chicken With Fries

$7.99
Double Cheeseburger with Fries

Double Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.99
Cheeseburger with Fries

Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.49
Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.49
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.49

Scoop of Seafood or Tuna

Scoop of Seafood

Scoop of Seafood

$2.50
Scoop of Tuna

Scoop of Tuna

$2.00

Drinks

can of pepsi

$1.00

can of mountain dew

$1.00

can of coke

$1.00

can of sprite

$1.00

can of diet pepsi

$1.00

can of diet coke

$1.00

can of dr pepper

$1.00

botlle of water

$1.00