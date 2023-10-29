BAG?

AHHH... we generate so much paper waste! In an effort to prevent so many of our to-go bags from ending up in your trash bags, we will no longer be automatically bagging single items. Single bagels will still go in sleeves and single sandwiches will still go in boxes. But, we'll just hand you these things without putting them in a to-go bag. Unless you click this button, in which case we'll be happy to bag your single item. Confusing?