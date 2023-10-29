Hank's... a deli of sorts Calabasas
Would You Like A...
AHHH... we generate so much paper waste! In an effort to prevent so many of our to-go bags from ending up in your trash bags, we will no longer be automatically bagging single items. Single bagels will still go in sleeves and single sandwiches will still go in boxes. But, we'll just hand you these things without putting them in a to-go bag. Unless you click this button, in which case we'll be happy to bag your single item. Confusing?
Bulk Bagels & Spreads!
13 mixed bagels based on availability. CANNOT BE USED FOR 13 SPECIALTY BAGELS. Limit 6 based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.
6 mixed bagels based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
habanero & honey - spicy!
parsley, carrot, red bell pepper, red radish, scallion
Build Your Own!
Sandwiches!
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli (no open-faced)
fried egg, braised greens, gruyere, spicy pickled peppers, aioli (no open-faced)
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
smoked whitefish salad, plain cc, salted cucumber, red onion, dill -- dill is mixed into the salad and can't be removed!
roasted turkey breast, gruyere, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing
soppressata, fontina, leafy greens, spicy pickled peppers, aioli, dressing
tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing
Sides and Salads!
assorted flavors of crunchy chips
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
celery, scallions, radish, dill, mustardy dressing (V)
mustard, mayo, chives, dill, S&P
mayo, mustard, lemon, celery, S&P
smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli & mayo
locally smoked salmon, now a larger portion!
Drinks!
Retail!
At the end of the month, we will double the sales of all pride merch and donate to A Place for Marsha.