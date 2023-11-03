Hank's... a deli of sorts Sherman Oaks
Would You Like A...
- BAG?
AHHH... we generate so much paper waste! In an effort to prevent so many of our to-go bags from ending up in your trash bags, we will no longer be automatically bagging single items. Single bagels will still go in sleeves and single sandwiches will still go in boxes. But, we'll just hand you these things without putting them in a to-go bag. Unless you click this button, in which case we'll be happy to bag your single item. Confusing?
- FORK?
Trying to cut down on waste. Please add this to your cart if you'd like this item. We will not include it automatically. Thanks!
- NAPKIN?
Trying to cut down on waste. Please add this to your cart if you'd like this item. We will not include it automatically. Thanks!
Bulk Bagels & Spreads!
- Mixed Baker's Dozen$29.00
13 mixed bagels based on availability. CANNOT BE USED FOR 13 SPECIALTY BAGELS. Limit 6 based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.
- Mixed Half Dozen$15.00
6 mixed bagels based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.
- Everything$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Sesame$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Poppy$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Onion$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Plain$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Rosemary Sea Salt$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Salt$2.75
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Cinnamon Raisin$2.75Out of stock
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Everything Jalapeño Cheddar$4.00Out of stock
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Onion Bialy$4.00Out of stock
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Salty Chocolate Chip$2.75Out of stock
Individual in a bag, no preparation.... scroll down the menu to build your own bagel.
- Serrano Cheddar$4.00Out of stock
- Plain CC$5.00
- Scallion CC$6.00
- Veggie CC$6.00
parsley, carrot, red bell pepper, red radish, scallion
- Angry CC$6.00
habanero & honey - spicy!
- Vegan CC$10.00
- Lox CC$10.00
- Pumpkin Pie CC$6.00
- Wildberry CC$6.00
- Salted Butter$5.00
- Honey Butter$5.00
Sandwiches!
- Number 1$12.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli (no open-faced)
- New Number 2$12.50
fried egg, braised greens, gruyere, spicy pickled peppers, aioli (no open-faced)
- Number 3$17.50
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
- Number 4$13.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
- Number 5$15.50
smoked whitefish salad, plain cc, salted cucumber, red onion, dill -- dill is mixed into the salad and can't be removed!
- Number 6$14.00
roasted turkey breast, gruyere, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing
- Number 7$14.50
soppressata, fontina, leafy greens, spicy pickled peppers, aioli, dressing
- Number 8$14.00
tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing
Sides and Salads!
- Dirty Chips$2.50
assorted flavors of crunchy chips
- Lemony Chicken Salad (8oz)$8.00
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
- Potato Salad (8oz)$5.50
celery, scallions, radish, dill, mustardy dressing (V)
- Egg Salad (4oz)$5.00
mustard, mayo, chives, dill, S&P
- Tuna Salad (4oz)$5.00
mayo, mustard, lemon, celery, S&P
- Whitefish Salad (4oz)$8.00
smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli & mayo
- Nova Lox (4oz)$16.00
locally smoked salmon, now a larger portion!
Drinks!
Retail!
- Twill Dad Hat$20.00
Royal blue. Adjustable strap back.
- Hank's Logo Mug$9.00
- Bagel Initiative Mug$9.00
- Pride Hank's For Stopping Pin$5.00
At the end of the month, we will double the sales of all pride merch and donate to A Place for Marsha.
- Hank's Storefront Enamel Pin$4.00
Hey! That's our store!
- Bagel Initiative Enamel Pin$4.00Out of stock
Represent the Bagel Initiative.
- Retro Burbank Enamel Pin$4.00
A neato sign that never was!
- Bagel Initiative Patch$5.00Out of stock
Join us.
- OG Tee$22.00
Solid Black or Army Green. Tri-blend.
- OG Kids Tee$18.00
Red, Yellow, or Blue!