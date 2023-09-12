Hanover Pizza 2255 W High St
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Unsure of what you want? Build your own!
All-The-Way Pizza
Seven items for the price of five! Piled high with pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, green olives and banana peppers.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A layer of ranch dressing, cheese, crispy chicken and bacon topped with fresh cut lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes.
Hanover House Pizza
A layer of creamy Italian dressing, cheese and bacon topped with fresh cut lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes.
Meat Lovers Pizza
An edge-to-edge layer of all the meats! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef.
Subs
Hanover House Sub
$7.75
Ham, salami, pepperoni, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.
Ham and Cheese Sub
$7.75
Ham, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
$7.75
Steak, onion, green peppers, mayo and cheese.
BLT Sub
$7.75
Bacon, lettuce, diced Roma tomatoes and mayo.
Pizza Sub
$7.75
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and pizza sauce.
Meatball Sub
$7.75
Meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and pizza sauce.
Stromboli
Build Your Own Stromboli
Handmade stromboli served with your choice of three dipping sauces.
All-The-Way Stromboli
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and cheese.
Hanover House Stromboli
Salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, mushrooms and cheese.
Meatball Stromboli
Meatballs, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers and cheese.
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and cheese.
Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, diced Roma tomatoes and cheese.
Garlic Bread
Try a delicious 8” garlic cheese bread.
Hanover Pizza 2255 W High St Location and Ordering Hours
(740) 763-4561
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM