Pizza

Unsure of what you want? Build your own!
$5.00+

All-The-Way Pizza

Seven items for the price of five! Piled high with pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, green olives and banana peppers.
$9.75+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

A layer of ranch dressing, cheese, crispy chicken and bacon topped with fresh cut lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes.
$9.75+

Hanover House Pizza

A layer of creamy Italian dressing, cheese and bacon topped with fresh cut lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes.

$9.75+

Meat Lovers Pizza

An edge-to-edge layer of all the meats! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef.

$9.75+

Subs

Hanover House Sub

$7.75

Ham, salami, pepperoni, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.75

Ham, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$7.75

Steak, onion, green peppers, mayo and cheese.

BLT Sub

$7.75

Bacon, lettuce, diced Roma tomatoes and mayo.

Pizza Sub

$7.75

Meatball Sub

$7.75

Meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and pizza sauce.

Salads

Small Salad

$4.50

Large Salad

$7.25

Wings

6 Wings

$7.50

12 Wings

$11.00

25 Wings

$20.00

Stromboli

Build Your Own Stromboli

Handmade stromboli served with your choice of three dipping sauces.
$12.00

All-The-Way Stromboli

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and cheese.
$17.50

Hanover House Stromboli

Salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

$17.50

Meatball Stromboli

Meatballs, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers and cheese.

$17.50

Meat Lovers Stromboli

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and cheese.

$17.50

Veggie Stromboli

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, diced Roma tomatoes and cheese.

$17.50

Garlic Bread

Try a delicious 8” garlic cheese bread.
$5.00

Drinks

2 Liters

$3.75

20oz Singles

$2.75

Boylan Soda Glass Bottles

$2.75

Side of Sauce/Dressing

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.50

Franks Red Hot Sauce

$0.50

French Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50