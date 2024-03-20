Hanover Smokehouse 8100 Creighton Parkway
Starters
- Three Meat Chili$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions, and sour cream; served with cornbread
- Brunswick Stew$6.00
A made-from-scratch Hanover County tradition; served with cornbread
- Wings$11.00Out of stock
Eight Dry-rubbed, Buffalo, or BBQ; Served with cucumber salad and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- Cheesy BBQ Nachos$13.00
Crisp seasoned tortilla chips smothered with tender smoked meat, pico de gallo, BBQ beans, cheddar cheese, and creamy cheese sauce with sour cream & fresh chives; your choice of smoked chicken, pork, or a combo
- Loaded Tots$9.00
Crisp seasoned tots smothered with tender smoked meat, cheddar cheese, and creamy cheese sauce with fresh chives; your choice of smoked chicken, pork, or a combo
- Three-bone Sampler$11.00
Our signature ribs
- Basket of Cornbread(6)$3.00
Entrees
- Ribs--Full Rack Only$25.00
Our signature ribs
- Ribs--Half Rack Only$15.00
Our signature ribs
- Ribs--Full Rack & 2 Sides$30.00
Our signature ribs and 2 sides
- Ribs--Half Rack & 2 Sides$20.00
Our signature ribs and 2 sides
- Half Chicken Only$8.00
Chicken only
- Quarter Chicken Only$5.00
Chicken only
- Half Chicken & 2 Sides$13.00
Chicken and 2 sides
- Quarter Chicken & 2 Sides$10.00
Chicken and 2 sides
- Double Combo$19.00
Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides
- Triple Combo$23.00
Choice of 3 meats and 2 sides
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with two side items
- Blackened Catfish Entrée$13.00
Served with two side items and homemade tartar sauce
- Crispy Fried Catfish Entrée$13.00
Served with two side items and homemade tartar sauce
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
BBQ Sandwiches served with or without slaw; choice of one side
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
BBQ Sandwiches served with or without slaw; choice of one side
- Burnt Ends Sandwich$13.00
BBQ Sandwiches served with or without slaw; choice of one side
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
BBQ Sandwiches served with or without slaw; choice of one side
- Blackened Catfish Sandwich$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & homemade tartar sauce on a sub roll; choice of one side
- Crispy Fried Catfish Sandwich$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & homemade tartar sauce on a sub roll; choice of one side
- Cheeseburger$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, & pickles; choice of one side
Salads
Sides
Kids Meals
Family Dining
- Pulled Pork by the Pound$17.00
- Burnt Ends by the Pound$20.00
- Pulled Chicken by the Pound$12.00
- Sliced Brisket by the Pound$20.00
- Wing Platter (25)$22.00
Served with southern cucumber salad.
- Wing Platter (50)$40.00
Your choice of bleu cheese, or buttermilk ranch dressing
- Hand-battered Chicken Tender Platter (25)$45.00
Served with Buttermilk Ranch or our Signature BBQ Sauces
- Hand-battered Chicken Tender Platter (50)$85.00
Served with Buttermilk Ranch or our Signature BBQ Sauces
- The Smokehouse Dinner$50.00
Feeds 4-6; One Pound of pulled pork; side of Creamy Cole Slaw; Full Rack of Ribs; Two Pints of Signature Sides; Half-Dozen Potato Rolls; Half-Dozen Corn Muffins; Your choice of BBQ Sauces
- The Patrick Henry Dinner$99.00
Feeds 6-10; Two Pounds of pulled pork; One Pound of Sliced Brisket; One Pint of Creamy Cole Slaw; Two Full Racks of Ribs; Three Pints of Signature Sides; One Dozen Potato Rolls; One Dozen Corn Muffins; Your choice of BBQ Sauces
- Red Skin Potato Salad (Pint)$6.00
- Creamy Cole Slaw (Pint)$6.00
- BBQ Baked Beans (Pint)$6.00
- Southern-style Green Beans (Pint)$6.00
- Mac & Cheese (Pint)$6.00
- Cucumber & Onion Salad (Pint)$6.00
- Three Meat Chili (Pint)$6.00
- Brunswick Stew (Pint)$6.00
- Red Skin Potato Salad (Quart)$12.00
- Creamy Cole Slaw (Quart)$12.00
- BBQ Baked Beans (Quart)$12.00
- Southern-style Green Beans (Quart)$12.00
- Mac & Cheese (Quart)$12.00
- Cucumber & Onion Salad (Quart)$12.00
- Three Meat Chili (Quart)$12.00
- Brunswick Stew (Quart)$12.00