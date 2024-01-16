Angry Gene's Hanover Park
Pizza
- Cheese$7.49
- Pepperoni$7.49
- Sausage$7.49
- One topping pizza$7.49
- Three topping pizza$9.99
- Veggie Lover
Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives$10.99
- Meat Explosion
Pepperoni, sausage, and ham$9.99
- Hawaiian$9.48
- Hot Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and jalapenos$9.99
- Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos$12.99
- Veggie
Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper$9.99
- Half/Half$7.49
Wings
Breadsticks
Pizza Special
- Two pizza special
Two pizzas, eight bone-in chicken wings, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.$25.99
- Three pizza special
Three pizzas, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.$25.99
Pizza Now - Hanover Park Locations and Ordering Hours
West Chicago
(630) 876-0210
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM
Hanover Park
(630) 372-2445
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM