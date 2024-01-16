Hap & Hooch 4050 us - 1
Food
Sandwiches
Dinner Plates
Small Bites
- Brussels Sprouts$14.00
VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ONION
- Burnt End Sausage$12.00Out of stock
VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ONION
- Hummus$13.00
PITA, PEPPERS, HERBS
- Kale Salad$15.00
KALE, CAESAR, PEPITA, AVOCADO, PARMESAN
- Mozzy Sticks$13.00
Marinara or Ranch
- Popcorn Shrimp$13.00
KEY LIME MUSTARD OR VERDE AIOLI
- Street Nachos$14.00
PICO, CHEESE SAUCE, BEANS, LETTUCE, JALAPENO, ONION, CREMA
- Wings$13.00
CORN, CHIPOTLE MAYO, QUESO FRESCO, LIME, TAJIN, CILANTRO
Bar Snacks
Cocktails
Hap & Hooch Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$13.00
1 1/2 ounces amaretto liqueur 3/4 ounce cask-proof bourbon 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1 teaspoon rich simple syrup 1/2 ounce egg white Method: Shaken Glass: Old Fashioned Cube: Large Rock
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
3 ounces prosecco 2 ounces Aperol 1 ounce club soda Garnish: orange slice Method: build in highball glass Ice: Regular
- Art of Choke$13.00
1 ounce white rum 1 ounce Cynar 3/4 teaspoon lime juice 3/4 teaspoon demerara syrup (2:1, demerara sugar:water) 1/4 ounce green Chartreuse 1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. 2. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. 3. Garnish with a mint sprig.
- Aviation$13.00
2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce maraschino liqueur 1/4 ounce creme de violette 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed Garnish: brandied cherry Method: Shaken & Fine Strained into Coupe
- Batanga$13.00
2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce maraschino liqueur 1/4 ounce creme de violette 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed Garnish: brandied cherry Method: Build in Highball Ice: Regular
- Blinker$13.00
2 ounces rye whiskey 1 ounce yellow grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce raspberry syrup Method: Shaken Glass: Coupe Ice: None
- Boulevardier$13.00
1 1/4 ounces bourbon (or rye) 1 ounce Campari 1 ounce sweet vermouth Garnish: Orange Peel Method: Stirred Glass: Old Fashioned Ice: Large Rock
- Caipirinha$13.00
3/4 ounce lime juice 3/4 ounce simple syrup 2 ounces cachaça Method: Build in Glass Ice: Crushed Glass: Old Fashioned Garnish: Lime Wheel
- Classic Gimlet$13.00
2 ounces Gin 3/4 ounces Simple Syrup 3/4 ounces Lime Juice Method: Shaken & Strained into Coupe or Rocks
- Classic Margarita$13.00
2 ounces blanco tequila 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce agave nectar
- Clover Club$13.00
2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce raspberry syrup* 1 egg white Method: Shaken & Strain into Coupe
- Corpse Reviver #2$13.00
Absinthe, to rinse 3/4 ounce London dry gin 3/4 ounce Lillet blanc 3/4 ounce orange liqueur 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed Method: Shake and Strain into Coupe
- Cosmo$13.00
1 1/2 ounces citron vodka 3/4 ounce Cointreau 3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce cranberry juice cocktail Method: Shake and Strain into Coupe
- Daiquiri$13.00
2 ounces light rum 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 3/4 ounce demerara sugar syrup
- Dark & Stormy$13.00
- Dirty Martini$13.00
2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce olive brine
- Dry Martini$13.00
2 1/2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1 dash orange bitters Garnish: lemon twist
- French 75$13.00
1 ounce gin 1/2 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce simple syrup 3 ounces Champagne (or other sparkling wine)
- Gin Fizz$13.00
2 ounces gin 3/4 ounce simple syrup 1/2 ounce heavy cream 1/2 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 3 dashes orange flower water 1 fresh egg white Club soda, chilled, to top
- Highball$13.00
- Jungle Bird$13.00
1 1/2 ounces blackstrap rum 3/4 ounce Campari 1 1/2 ounces pineapple juice 1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce demerara syrup
- Long Island$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Naked & Famous$13.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Oaxacan$13.00
- Painkiller$13.00
- Paloma$13.00
- Paper Plane$13.00
- Penecillin$13.00
- Pimms Cup$13.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Pina Verde$13.00
- Pisco Sour$13.00
- Queens Park Swizzle$13.00
- Sazerac$13.00
Absinthe, to rinse 1 sugar cube 1/2 teaspoon cold water 4 dashes Peychaud’s bitters 2 1/2 ounces rye whiskey Garnish: lemon peel
- Sidecar$13.00
- Southside$13.00
- Tom Collins$13.00
- Vieux Carre$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00