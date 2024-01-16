Art of Choke

1 ounce white rum 1 ounce Cynar 3/4 teaspoon lime juice 3/4 teaspoon demerara syrup (2:1, demerara sugar:water) 1/4 ounce green Chartreuse 1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. 2. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. 3. Garnish with a mint sprig.