Happy Eatery
Popular Items
Can you handle Mom's heat? Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)
Pho noodles with Tofu slices and garnished with fresh Veggies. (Served with flavorful Vegetable Broth)
Roll Play
NEW! Fall Lifestyle Rice Bowls
A classic rice bowl loaded with bold colors and flavors! Jasmine rice with cage-free egg, your choice of protein and dressing. Toppings include cucumber, pickled medley, sauteed vegetables, grilled broccolini, scallion oil, crispy shallots, mint and cilantro.
A vegetarian rice bowl with premium toppings, sesame tofu, jasmine rice, your choice of dressing. Toppings include cucumber, pickled medley, sauteed vegetables, grilled broccolini, scallion oil, lettuce, mint, cilantro, avocado.
Low carb cauliflower rice bowl with premium toppings, your choice of protein. Served with our garlic-infused extra-virgin olive oil with salt-pepper lime dressing. Toppings include cucumber, sauteed oyster mushroom & bell peppers, grilled broccolini, scallion oil, lettuce, mint, cilantro, avocado.
Protein packed power rice bowl that’s bold in flavor. Garlic rice with cage free egg, premium toppings, double protein and your choice of dressing. Toppings include sauteed vegetables, grilled broccolini, fresh avocado, pickled medley, cucumber scallion oil, and crispy shallots.
Signature Entrees
Can you handle Mom's heat? Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included* A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions. Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two cage free eggs).
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny cage free egg. *(consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness)
Create Your Own Entrees
Pho Entrees
Quarter pound of Angus beef eye-round steak slices and served with oxtail bone broth. __________________________________________________________________ *Disclaimer: *This item may contain raw and/or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.*
A quarter pound of perfectly grilled chicken thigh meat served with our Oxtail Beef Bone Broth.
Pho noodles with Tofu slices and garnished with fresh Veggies. (Served with flavorful Vegetable Broth)
Can you handle Mom's heat? Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)
Bites and Extras
Triple D : Hand-rolled in house, loaded with Triple Proteins (pork, shrimp and chicken) Veggie : Hand-rolled in house, with caro and carrots, deep fried to golden crispiness.
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions. Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Beverages~
Salty Snacks~
Marinated in garlic and spices and fried to ultra crispiness with your choice of sauce spread! Can be mild or spicy. Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!
Our Taiwanese Chicken Sandwich and Fries Combo make the perfect pair! Made to order, may take 12-14 minutes!
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
Teas n' You Drinks
Fall Specials
A fall staple. Our decadent pumpkin spice milk tea is balanced with a hint of strong Vietnamese cold brew and topped with fluffy cinnamon dalgona.
Sweet, creamy, and the perfect amount of pumpkin-y. Aromatic Masala Chai, rich pumpkin spice, and cinnamon dalgona make the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
It's finally here! We're so excited to introduce our Brown Sugar Milk - it's a staff favorite. Sweetened with Brown Sugar Boba and your choice of milk.
Get boosted with our Brown Sugar Latte! Sweetened with Brown Sugar and Sea Salt Cream and boosted with Vietnamese Cold Brew.
Caffeinated with Vietnamese Cold Brew and flavored with Horchata.
Blending sweet cinnamon horchata with our matcha, it's a perfect mix!
Signature Drinks~
Fresh strawberry milk, made with fresh chunks of strawberries and strawberry puree.
Fresh strawberry milk, topped with our Matcha Cloud to create the perfect strawberry matcha latte.
Topped with whipped and fluffy matcha cloud foam for a perfectly rich and creamy matcha milk tea.
Boba is not included.
Strawberry Fruit Tea, Lychee Fruit Bits, Strawberry Bits, and Lychee Jelly.
Caffeine-free, Lychee Berry Hibiscus Tea, Mixed Berries Bits, Mint Leaves, and Lychee Jelly.
Strong Black Tea with Crushed Spices topped with Sea Salt Cream.
Introducing the limited edition "Earth Day Matcha" tea! Savor the blend of sweetened matcha, your choice of milk, and mesmerizing blue butterfly tea, topped with a velvety sea salt cream. Celebrate Earth Day with this refreshing tribute to our planet's beauty. Available for a limited time only.
Strong vietnamese coffee, topped with cold brew and rich Ube cream!
Our own twist on a dirty matcha! Strong vietnamese coffee, topped with cold brew and rich Matcha cream.
A blend of bold flavors and sweet sophistication served over ice.
