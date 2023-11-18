Happy Valley Piano Bar 4 The Plaza
Full Menu
Happy Valley Menu
- PLATO APERTIVO
- ALBONDIGAS$14.00
Choice of beef, pork, or shrimp empanadas
- CHORIZO$16.00
Grill lamb chops with mustard crust and aromatic herbs
- EMPANADAS$6.00
Croquettes of cod fish served with roast peppers sauce
- FLORES$6.00
Beluga caviar served with blinis and traditional garnish
- HAMBURGUESA$18.00
Dark chicken meat braised in teriyaki sauce
- TABLA DE CARNES$14.00
Tuna - salmon - beef tartare
- BROCHETAS$6.00
Duck foie Gras mousse and pan brioche
- GOOSE$6.00
Pan sautéed diver scallops over broccoli rabe
- BACALAO$6.00
Fresh calamari marinated with garlic and herbs over salmonilio sauce and lemon
- CHAMPINIONES$12.00
Combination of different meats to create our unique delicious burger. Veal, Wagyu, and Kobe beef
- CROQUETAS$6.00
Slow-temperature cooked egg served over Parmigiana cheese espuma finished with black truffle
- PIMENTOS$6.00
Marinated fresh jumbo lump crab meat slice avocado finished with
- PULPO$18.00
Jumbo steam and cold shrimp serve over aurora spicy sauce
- TUNA ROLL$14.00
Zucchini flowers stuffed with buffalo ricotta cheese served over prosciutto
- ENSALADA$10.00
Beef braised in teriyaki sauce
- GUITARRA$16.00
Short rib taco, three small tacos
- TORTILLA$6.00
Roasted baby Japanese eggplant rolled with goat cheese
Wine by Bottle
White Wine
Red Wine
Champagne
Wine by Glass
Red Wine
White Wine
Drinks
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$20.00
- B & B$18.00
- Balvenie$18.00
- Black Label$18.00
- Blue Label$55.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$18.00
- Bushmills$18.00
- Dalmore 12$18.00
- Dalmore 15$32.00
- Dewars$18.00
- Glenlivet 18$80.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jameson$18.00
- Macallan 12$20.00
- Macallan 18$80.00
- Makers Mark$18.00
- Oban 14$20.00Out of stock
- JW Red$14.00
- JW Black$18.00
- JW Blue$95.00
- Suntory$18.00
- Woodford$18.00
Gin
Other
- Amaro Milano$12.00
- Amaro Montenegro$11.00
- Amaro Siciliano$12.00
- Black Sambuca$14.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$18.00
- Courvoisier XO$45.00
- Cynar$9.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Hennessey XO$42.00
- Midori$11.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$19.00
- Remy Martin XO$55.00
- Sambuca$18.00
- Taylor Fladgate 10yr
- Tio Pepe
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$18.00
- Aperol Spritz$18.00
- Kahlua$11.00