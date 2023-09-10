Popular Items

Pork Eggrolls (2)

$4.50

ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap

Orange**(Spicy)

breaded and stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with dried orange peels and broccoli

Fried Rice

fried rice tossed with egg, peas and carrots

Lunch ** indicates spicy

Lunch

Basil**(Spicy)

snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, and basil stir fried in a spicy brown sauce

Bell Pepper

bell peppers and yellow onions stir fried in a brown sauce

Black Bean Sauce

broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce

Broccoli

broccoli stir fried in brown sauce

Cashew

cashew nuts, green peas, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a brown sauce

Eggplant**(Spicy)

eggplant, bell peppers, onions, and ginger stir fried in a spicy garlic sauce

Garden Delight

broccoli, snow peas, carrots, celery, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and mushrooms stir fried in a brown sauce

Garlic**(Spicy)

water chestnuts, mushrooms, bamboo strips, and onions stir fried in a garlic sauce

General Tso's**(Spicy)

breaded and stir fried in a spicy general tso's sauce served with red chili peppers and broccoli

Green Beans

green beans, yellow onions, stir fried in a stir fried in light brown sauce

Jalapeno**(Spicy)

broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and jalapenos stir fried in a spicy brown sauce

Kung Pao**(Spicy)

bell peppers, peanuts, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts stir fried in a spicy kung pao sauce

Mongolian**(Spicy)

yellow onions, green onions, and fresh garlic stir fried in a spicy brown sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan (Gluten Free)

snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a white sauce

Orange**(Spicy)

breaded and stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with dried orange peels and broccoli

Saigon Lemongrass**(Spicy)

yellow onions, green onions, jalapenos, and lemongrass in a spicy brown sauce

Sesame

breaded and stir fried in a sweet sesame sauce served with pineapples and broccoli

Sweet and Sour

breaded and deep fried served with bell peppers, onions, pineapples. sweet and sour sauce is on the side (beef excluded from this selection)

Szechuan**(Spicy)

celery, bamboo strips, carrots, green onions, and red chili peepers stir freid in a spicy szechuan sauce

Walnut

caramelized walnuts, snow peas, carrots stir fried in a sweet brown sauce

Zuchinni (Gluten Free)

broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, snow peas, carrots, ginger stir fried in a white sauce

Main Menu ** indicates spicy

Appetizers

Pork Eggroll (1)

$2.25

ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap

Pork Eggrolls (2)

$4.50

ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap

Vegetable Eggroll (1)

$2.25

vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap

Vegetable Eggrolls (2)

$4.50

vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap

House Shrimp Rolls (10)

$10.50

mini shrimp egg shell rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

shrimp rolled in soft rice paper

Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

pork rolled in soft rice paper

Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

shrimp and pork rolled in soft rice paper

Tofu Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

tofu rolled in soft rice paper

Vegetables Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

vegetables rolled in soft rice paper

1/2 Crab Rangoons (4)

$4.50

fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat

Crab Rangoons (8)

$9.00

fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat

Fried Dumplings (6)

$8.00

pork dumplings served pan fried

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$8.00

pork dumplings served steamed

Fried Calamari**(Spicy)

$10.50

tossed in garlic, salt and pepper, bell peppers, and jalepenos

Spicy Lettuce Wraps**(Spicy)

$9.50

ground chicken, bell peppers, jalepenos, and mushrooms served with iceberg lettuce

Fantail Prawns (6)

$9.00

deep fried prawn in a crispy batter

Beef Sticks (4)

$9.00

marinated beef skewers

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00

breaded and deep fried

Short Ribs (4)

$9.00

pork ribs tossed in char sui bbq sauce

Banh Bot Chien (Rice Cake Omelet)

$12.00

rice cake fried with egg and shallots

Sampler Platter for Two

$15.00

egg rolls, beef sticks, fantail prawns, crab rangoons, chicken wings, and short ribs

Soups

Egg Drop Soup (small)

$3.00

Egg Drop Soup (large)

$7.00

Hot and Sour Soup (small)**(Spicy)

$3.00

Hot and Sour Soup (large)**(Spicy)

$7.00

Wonton Soup (small)

$3.50

Wonton Soup (large)

$8.50

Dinner

Basil**(Spicy)

snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, and basil stir fried in a spicy brown sauce

Bell Pepper

bell peppers and yellow onions stir fried in a brown sauce

Black Bean Sauce

broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce

Broccoli

broccoli stir fried in brown sauce

Cashew

cashew nuts, green peas, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a brown sauce

Eggplant**(Spicy)

eggplant, bell peppers, onions, and ginger stir fried in spicy garlic sauce

Garden Delight

broccoli, snow peas, carrots, celery, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and mushrooms stir fried in a brown sauce

Garlic**(Spicy)

water chestnuts, mushrooms, bamboo strips, and onions stir fried in a garlic sauce

General Tso's**(Spicy)

breaded and stir fried in a spicy general tso's sauce served with red chili peppers and broccoli

Green Beans

green beans, yellow onions, carrots, and ginger stir fried in light brown sauce

Jalapeno**(Spicy)

broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and jalapenos stir fried in a spicy brown sauce

Kung Pao**(Spicy)

bell peppers, peanuts, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts stir fried in a spicy kung pao sauce

Mongolian**(Spicy)

yellow onions, green onions, and fresh garlic stir fried in a spicy brown sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan (Gluten Free)

snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a white sauce

Orange**(Spicy)

breaded and stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with dried orange peels and broccoli

Saigon Lemongrass**(Spicy)

yellow onions, green onions, jalapenos, and lemongrass in a spicy brown sauce

Sesame

breaded and stir fried in a sweet sesame sauce served with pineapples and broccoli

Sweet and Sour

breaded and deep fried served with bell peppers, onions, pineapples. sweet and sour sauce is on the side (beef excluded from this selection)

Szechuan**(Spicy)

celery, bamboo strips, carrots, green onions, and red chili peepers stir freid in a spicy szechuan sauce

Walnut

caramelized walnuts, snow peas, carrots stir fried in a sweet brown sauce

Zuchinni (Gluten Free)

broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, snow peas, carrots, ginger stir fried in a white sauce

Specialty Entrees

Shakin' Steak

$16.50

tender, marinted steak cubes stir fried with onion served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and a side of lemon pepper dipping sauce

Lemon Pepper**(Spicy)

your choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu lightly battered tossed with jalapenos and garlic served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with a lemon pepper dipping sauce

Red Curry**(Spicy)

your choice of ingredient sauteed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and basil in a red curry sauce served with rice or vermicelli

Yellow Curry**(Spicy)

your choice of ingredient sauteed with bamboo mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a yellow curry sauce served with rice or vermicelli

Happy Family

$16.50

chicken, beef, and shrimp, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, mushrooms, snoe peas, water chestnuts, zucchini in a brown sauce

Moo Shoo

your choice of ingredient stir fried with cabbage, bamboo strips, tree-ear mushrooms, carrots, onions and egg served with four moo shoo pancakes (rice not included)

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

fried rice tossed with egg, peas and carrots

Lo Mein Noodles

egg noodles stir fried with broccoli bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, and green onions

Pad Thai Noodles**(Spicy)

rice noddles tossed with bean sprouts, green onions, egg, chopped peanuts, and a slice of lime

Hu Tieu Xao (Soft Rice Noodles)

rice noodles str fried with Chinese broccoli and egg

Mi Xao Don (Crispy Egg Noodles)

crispy egg noodles with broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and snow peas in brown sauce

Hu Tieu Ap Chao (Crispy Rice Noodles)

fried rice noodles stir fried with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and snow peas

Pho

Pho Tai (rare eye round)

$12.50

slices of rare eye round steak, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Tai Chin (rare eye round, brisket)

$13.00

slices of rare eye round steak, lean brisket, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Dac Biet (rare eye round, brisket, and meatballs)

$13.50

slices of rare eye round steak, lean brisket, beef meatballs, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Bo Vien (meatballs)

$12.50

beef meat balls, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Ga (chicken)

$12.50

chicken, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Tom (shrimp)

$12.50

shrimp, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Tofu and Vegetables

$12.50

tofu, vegetables, beef broth, and rice noodles

Pho Vegetables

$12.50

vegetables, beef broth, and rice noodles

Vermicelli

Vermicelli Pork and Eggroll

$12.00

pork, eggroll, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Pork

$11.50

pork, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Beef

$11.50

marinated lemongrass beef, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Chicken

$11.50

marinted lemongrass chicken, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Shrimp

$11.50

marinated lemongrass shrimp, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Tofu and Vegetables

$11.50

tofu and vegetables, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Combination (chicken, beef & shrimp)

$12.00

beef, chicken, shrimp, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli

Vermicelli Vegetables

$11.50

Kid's Meal

(KIDS) Sweet and Sour Chicken

$7.00

battered fried chicken

(KIDS) Sesame Chicken

$7.00

battered fried chicken in sesame sauce

(KIDS) Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

chicken, egg, and fried rice

(KIDS) Chicken Lomein

$7.00

chicken, and egg noodle

(KIDS) General Tso's Chicken**(Spicy)

$7.00

(KIDS) Orange Chicken**(Spicy)

$7.00

(KIDS) Chicken Broccoli

$7.00

Sides

Side of steamed rice

$2.00

Side of fried rice

$2.00

Side of lo mein

$3.00

Side of crispy egg noodle

$3.50

Side of vermicelli noodles

$2.00

4 extra pancake

$2.00

Extra soy sauce

Extra sweet & sour sauce

Extra hot mustard

Extra chili oil

Extra chili paste

Extra Sriracha

Extra Hoison sauce

Extra dumpling sauce

Extra fish sauce

Extra peanut sauce

Extra chopsticks

Extra sweet chili sauce

Side of steamed mixed vegetables

$3.50

Side of steamed broccoli

$2.00

Crispy wonton strips (Large)

$2.50

Crispy wonton strips (Small)

8 ounce side of brown sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of black bean sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of garlic sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of general tso's sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of kung pao sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of mongolian sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of orange sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of sesame sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of sweet & sour sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of Szechuan sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of white sauce

$2.50

8 ounce side of fish sauce

$2.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Ice Tea (unsweet)

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00