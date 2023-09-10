Happy Wok Asian Diner
Lunch ** indicates spicy
Lunch
Basil**(Spicy)
snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, and basil stir fried in a spicy brown sauce
Bell Pepper
bell peppers and yellow onions stir fried in a brown sauce
Black Bean Sauce
broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce
Broccoli
broccoli stir fried in brown sauce
Cashew
cashew nuts, green peas, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a brown sauce
Eggplant**(Spicy)
eggplant, bell peppers, onions, and ginger stir fried in a spicy garlic sauce
Garden Delight
broccoli, snow peas, carrots, celery, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and mushrooms stir fried in a brown sauce
Garlic**(Spicy)
water chestnuts, mushrooms, bamboo strips, and onions stir fried in a garlic sauce
General Tso's**(Spicy)
breaded and stir fried in a spicy general tso's sauce served with red chili peppers and broccoli
Green Beans
green beans, yellow onions, stir fried in a stir fried in light brown sauce
Jalapeno**(Spicy)
broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and jalapenos stir fried in a spicy brown sauce
Kung Pao**(Spicy)
bell peppers, peanuts, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts stir fried in a spicy kung pao sauce
Mongolian**(Spicy)
yellow onions, green onions, and fresh garlic stir fried in a spicy brown sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan (Gluten Free)
snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a white sauce
Orange**(Spicy)
breaded and stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with dried orange peels and broccoli
Saigon Lemongrass**(Spicy)
yellow onions, green onions, jalapenos, and lemongrass in a spicy brown sauce
Sesame
breaded and stir fried in a sweet sesame sauce served with pineapples and broccoli
Sweet and Sour
breaded and deep fried served with bell peppers, onions, pineapples. sweet and sour sauce is on the side (beef excluded from this selection)
Szechuan**(Spicy)
celery, bamboo strips, carrots, green onions, and red chili peepers stir freid in a spicy szechuan sauce
Walnut
caramelized walnuts, snow peas, carrots stir fried in a sweet brown sauce
Zuchinni (Gluten Free)
broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, snow peas, carrots, ginger stir fried in a white sauce
Main Menu ** indicates spicy
Appetizers
Pork Eggroll (1)
ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
Pork Eggrolls (2)
ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
Vegetable Eggroll (1)
vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
Vegetable Eggrolls (2)
vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
House Shrimp Rolls (10)
mini shrimp egg shell rolls
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
shrimp rolled in soft rice paper
Pork Spring Rolls (2)
pork rolled in soft rice paper
Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls (2)
shrimp and pork rolled in soft rice paper
Tofu Spring Rolls (2)
tofu rolled in soft rice paper
Vegetables Spring Rolls (2)
vegetables rolled in soft rice paper
1/2 Crab Rangoons (4)
fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat
Crab Rangoons (8)
fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat
Fried Dumplings (6)
pork dumplings served pan fried
Steamed Dumplings (6)
pork dumplings served steamed
Fried Calamari**(Spicy)
tossed in garlic, salt and pepper, bell peppers, and jalepenos
Spicy Lettuce Wraps**(Spicy)
ground chicken, bell peppers, jalepenos, and mushrooms served with iceberg lettuce
Fantail Prawns (6)
deep fried prawn in a crispy batter
Beef Sticks (4)
marinated beef skewers
Chicken Wings (6)
breaded and deep fried
Short Ribs (4)
pork ribs tossed in char sui bbq sauce
Banh Bot Chien (Rice Cake Omelet)
rice cake fried with egg and shallots
Sampler Platter for Two
egg rolls, beef sticks, fantail prawns, crab rangoons, chicken wings, and short ribs
Soups
Dinner
Basil**(Spicy)
snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, and basil stir fried in a spicy brown sauce
Bell Pepper
bell peppers and yellow onions stir fried in a brown sauce
Black Bean Sauce
broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce
Broccoli
broccoli stir fried in brown sauce
Cashew
cashew nuts, green peas, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a brown sauce
Eggplant**(Spicy)
eggplant, bell peppers, onions, and ginger stir fried in spicy garlic sauce
Garden Delight
broccoli, snow peas, carrots, celery, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and mushrooms stir fried in a brown sauce
Garlic**(Spicy)
water chestnuts, mushrooms, bamboo strips, and onions stir fried in a garlic sauce
General Tso's**(Spicy)
breaded and stir fried in a spicy general tso's sauce served with red chili peppers and broccoli
Green Beans
green beans, yellow onions, carrots, and ginger stir fried in light brown sauce
Jalapeno**(Spicy)
broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and jalapenos stir fried in a spicy brown sauce
Kung Pao**(Spicy)
bell peppers, peanuts, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts stir fried in a spicy kung pao sauce
Mongolian**(Spicy)
yellow onions, green onions, and fresh garlic stir fried in a spicy brown sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan (Gluten Free)
snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and water chestnuts stir fried in a white sauce
Orange**(Spicy)
breaded and stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with dried orange peels and broccoli
Saigon Lemongrass**(Spicy)
yellow onions, green onions, jalapenos, and lemongrass in a spicy brown sauce
Sesame
breaded and stir fried in a sweet sesame sauce served with pineapples and broccoli
Sweet and Sour
breaded and deep fried served with bell peppers, onions, pineapples. sweet and sour sauce is on the side (beef excluded from this selection)
Szechuan**(Spicy)
celery, bamboo strips, carrots, green onions, and red chili peepers stir freid in a spicy szechuan sauce
Walnut
caramelized walnuts, snow peas, carrots stir fried in a sweet brown sauce
Zuchinni (Gluten Free)
broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, snow peas, carrots, ginger stir fried in a white sauce
Specialty Entrees
Shakin' Steak
tender, marinted steak cubes stir fried with onion served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and a side of lemon pepper dipping sauce
Lemon Pepper**(Spicy)
your choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu lightly battered tossed with jalapenos and garlic served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with a lemon pepper dipping sauce
Red Curry**(Spicy)
your choice of ingredient sauteed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and basil in a red curry sauce served with rice or vermicelli
Yellow Curry**(Spicy)
your choice of ingredient sauteed with bamboo mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a yellow curry sauce served with rice or vermicelli
Happy Family
chicken, beef, and shrimp, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, mushrooms, snoe peas, water chestnuts, zucchini in a brown sauce
Moo Shoo
your choice of ingredient stir fried with cabbage, bamboo strips, tree-ear mushrooms, carrots, onions and egg served with four moo shoo pancakes (rice not included)
Rice & Noodles
Fried Rice
fried rice tossed with egg, peas and carrots
Lo Mein Noodles
egg noodles stir fried with broccoli bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, and green onions
Pad Thai Noodles**(Spicy)
rice noddles tossed with bean sprouts, green onions, egg, chopped peanuts, and a slice of lime
Hu Tieu Xao (Soft Rice Noodles)
rice noodles str fried with Chinese broccoli and egg
Mi Xao Don (Crispy Egg Noodles)
crispy egg noodles with broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and snow peas in brown sauce
Hu Tieu Ap Chao (Crispy Rice Noodles)
fried rice noodles stir fried with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and snow peas
Pho
Pho Tai (rare eye round)
slices of rare eye round steak, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Tai Chin (rare eye round, brisket)
slices of rare eye round steak, lean brisket, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Dac Biet (rare eye round, brisket, and meatballs)
slices of rare eye round steak, lean brisket, beef meatballs, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Bo Vien (meatballs)
beef meat balls, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Ga (chicken)
chicken, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Tom (shrimp)
shrimp, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Tofu and Vegetables
tofu, vegetables, beef broth, and rice noodles
Pho Vegetables
vegetables, beef broth, and rice noodles
Vermicelli
Vermicelli Pork and Eggroll
pork, eggroll, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Pork
pork, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Beef
marinated lemongrass beef, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Chicken
marinted lemongrass chicken, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Shrimp
marinated lemongrass shrimp, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Tofu and Vegetables
tofu and vegetables, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Combination (chicken, beef & shrimp)
beef, chicken, shrimp, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli
Vermicelli Vegetables
Kid's Meal
(KIDS) Sweet and Sour Chicken
battered fried chicken
(KIDS) Sesame Chicken
battered fried chicken in sesame sauce
(KIDS) Chicken Fried Rice
chicken, egg, and fried rice
(KIDS) Chicken Lomein
chicken, and egg noodle