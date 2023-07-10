Harbor 360

LUNCH/DINNER FOOD

Shareables

360 Dips

$7.00+

olive tapenade, hummus, and walleye spread served with cut vegetables and baguette *** if doing trio of dips, do not select a dip

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

corn tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Fly Away Wings

$12.00+

boneless or bone-in or chicken wings. choose cajun dry rub, bangkok hot sticky wings, bbq, buffalo or plain served with ranch or bleu cheese

Smothered Fries

$7.00+

Sea salt fries, upcharge for tots ($) smothered in house cheese sauce topped in bacon and green onion

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

delicious mini franks dipped in corn batter and deep fried

Greens & Grains

Spirit Valley

$11.00

green salad with cucumbers, tomato, red onion, feta, house vinaigrette

Canal Park

$12.00

hearty caesar with garlic sage croutons, shaved parmesan, white anchovy and creamy caesar dressing

Aerial Lift Bridge

$14.00

grilled romaine, bacon, bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, caramelized figs and house vinaigrette

Morgan Park

$15.00

wild rice, seasonal vegetables, crumbled feta cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, pickled red onion, green goddess dressing

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

spicy cornflake beer battered chicken served with cheese sauce, coleslaw & garlic mayo on a brioche bun. $14

Smash Burgers

The Ringer

$13.00

house made cheese sauce, pickles, sautéed onions, mayo on a brioche bun

Soup & Sides

Side Seasonal Veg

$6.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Sauce

BEER

DRAFT BEER

Earth Rider Helles Lager

$6.00

Kona Brewing Big Wave

$6.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$6.00

Wild State Pear Cider

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Busch Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.00

Miller Light

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.50

High Noon Mango

$5.50

MOBILE BAR

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Golden Light

$5.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$7.00

White Claw

$5.50

Wine

Vino - Moscato

$8.00+

Sea Sun - Chardonnay

$9.00+

Sea Sun - Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Substance - Cab Sauv

$9.00

Cocktails

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Windsor

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Bulleit Burbon

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$3.00