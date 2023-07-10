Harbor 360
LUNCH/DINNER FOOD
Shareables
360 Dips
olive tapenade, hummus, and walleye spread served with cut vegetables and baguette *** if doing trio of dips, do not select a dip
Chips & Salsa
corn tortilla chips and fresh salsa
Fly Away Wings
boneless or bone-in or chicken wings. choose cajun dry rub, bangkok hot sticky wings, bbq, buffalo or plain served with ranch or bleu cheese
Smothered Fries
Sea salt fries, upcharge for tots ($) smothered in house cheese sauce topped in bacon and green onion
Mini Corn Dogs
delicious mini franks dipped in corn batter and deep fried
Greens & Grains
Spirit Valley
green salad with cucumbers, tomato, red onion, feta, house vinaigrette
Canal Park
hearty caesar with garlic sage croutons, shaved parmesan, white anchovy and creamy caesar dressing
Aerial Lift Bridge
grilled romaine, bacon, bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, caramelized figs and house vinaigrette
Morgan Park
wild rice, seasonal vegetables, crumbled feta cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, pickled red onion, green goddess dressing