Fresh, Healthy Mediterranean
Harbor Greek Cafe
Food
Sandwiches
Entrees
- Gyros Plate$16.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Roasted Chicken$17.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Sampler$18.99
served with Tahini Sauce, Warm Pita and Greek Salad Dolmades, Falafel, Hummus, Spanakopita, and Pita Bread
- Veggie Combo$16.99
Scoops of Hummus and Eggplant, Falafel and Spanakopita served with Tahini Sauce, Warm Pita and Greek Salad
- Falafel Plate$15.99
Fried spiced garbanzo beans, bulgur wheat, onions and herbs. Served with hummus, tahini sauce, Greek salad and pita bread.
Kabobs
- Chicken Kabob Plate$17.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Chicken & Gyros$16.99
Served with sides of Hummus, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Chicken & Vegetable$20.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Chicken & Souvlaki$20.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Combo with beef$20.99
Served with sides of Souvlaki Beef and gyro meat, Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Lamb & Beef$23.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Kabob Sampler$65.00
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek combo with chicken$20.99
Served with sides of Chicken Kabob and Gyro meat, Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Shrimp & Vegetable$20.99
Served with sides of Greek Salad, Yellow Rice, Warm Pita and Tzatziki Sauce
- Souvlaki Beef Kabob Plate$17.99
Marinated skewer of steak charbroiled with onions & green peppers. Served with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki.
- Lamb Kabob Plate$17.99
Marinated skewer of Lamb Kabob charbroiled to perfection with onions and green peppers. Served with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki.
Salads
- Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine Lettuce with fresh tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine Lettuce with fresh tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Topped with grilled chicken kabob.
- Gyro Salad$14.99
Romaine Lettuce with fresh tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Topped with slices of Gyro Meat
- Falafel Salad$14.99
Romaine Lettuce with fresh tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Topped with Housemade Falafel.
- Mediterranean Salad$16.99
Romaine Lettuce with fresh tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Topped with grilled chicken & Gyros
Extra
Side Kabobs
Soup
Appetizers
- Hummus Appetizer$9.99
chickpeas, tahini, lemon and spices served with warm pita bread
- Eggplant Dip Appetizer$9.99
a medley of eggplant, sauted fresh garlic & onion, with a topping of homemade yogurt served with warm pita bread.
- Dolmades Appetizer$8.99
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion, and spices baked and topped off with a fluffy egg-lemon sauce
- Spanakopita Appetizer$8.99
a traditional dish of freshly chopped spinach & feta cheese, buttery layers of filo dough served with warm pita bread.
- Greek Fries$10.99
Shoe-string fries topped with greek spices, feta, and gyro meat
- Yogurt Dip$8.99
mixture of plain yogurt & chopped cucumber, flavored with mint served with warm pita bread.