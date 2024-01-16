Harbor Grille - Lakeside 7135 US Hwy 93
FOOD MENU
STARTERS
- Anchor Fries
House cut fries, topped with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheeses, & green onions. Served with ranch$16.00
- Baked Brie$19.00
- Battered Cauliflower$15.00
- Calamari
Rings & tentacles, dusted with Cajun flour, tossed with garlic butter, & pepper rings. Served with a side of sweet chili crema.$19.00
- Roasted Garlic
Fresh garlic cloves roasted in extra virgin olive oil. Served with a mini baguette, olive oil, & balsamic vinegar$13.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Four jumbo prawns poached in Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, & pickling spice, then chilled Served with cocktail sauce, & lemon$18.00
- Smoked Trout
Smoked steelhead trout, served with a caper dill cream cheese dip, & garnished with fresh dill. Served with crackers$23.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, Asiago cheese, garlic. Served with a garlic chili naan bread$18.00
- Steamed Clams
A generous pound, steamed in white wine, with shallots, lemon zest, garlic, and Andouille sausage. Served with crostini bread.$20.00
- Tuna App$20.00
- App Special$14.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- Half Ceasar Salad$10.00
- Half Garden Salad$10.00
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with croutons, shaved Parmesan, & lemon wedge$13.00
- House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing$13.00
- Cup New England Clam Chowder
Kevin's scratch made recipe, served with oyster crackers$7.00
- Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Kevin's scratch made recipe, served with oyster crackers$9.00
- Boule Bread New England Clam Chowder
Kevin's scratch made recipe, served with oyster crackers$12.00
- Soup & Salad Combo$12.00
- CUP Soup De Jour$7.00
- BOWL Soup De Jour$9.00
- Boule Bread Soup De Jour$12.00
BURGERS AND SANDWICHES
- Classic Burger
Half pound char grilled Angus beef, lettuce tomato, red onion, & pickles Served on a Brioche bun$17.00
- Bison Burger
Half pound chargrilled Bison. swiss cheese, Daily's honey bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & pickles. Served on a Brioche bun$21.00
- Hot Chix Sand
Grilled chicken breast, pineapple, ham, Swiss cheese, & BBQ sauce Served on a Hawaiian Bun$17.00
- Fish & Chips
Golden fried beer battered Cod. Served with slaw, tartar sauce, & lemon$18.00
- Fried Shrimp$17.00
- Chicken Strips$15.00
- Lunch Special$14.00
ENTREES
- Alfredo$19.00
- Pasta Jambalaya
Shrimp, chicken, Andouille sausage, peppers, & green onions, sautèed in a cajun cream sauce. Served over penne pasta.$29.00
- Char grilled Ribeye
Served with mashed potatoes, & vegetables.$44.00
- OUT OF STOCKFilet Mignon
8oz choice Certified Angus Beef, wrapped in prosciutto, cranberry Stilton blue cheese, crispy onions & a port wine demi. Served over a risotto cake, & vegetablesOUT OF STOCK$50.00
- Lobster Tail
Atlantic Lobster tail baked in butter, lemon, & white wine. Served with clarified butter, coconut rice, & vegetables.$40.00
- Pan Seared Sea Bass
Chilean sea bass baked in a sweet & spicy chili sauce, topped with crispy wonton strips. Served with coconut rice & vegetables.$45.00
- Pan Seared Scallops
Jumbo sea scallops pan seared, & glazed with coconut rum. Served with a blackberry chipotle sauce, coconut rice, & vegetables.$45.00
- Sockeye Salmon
8 oz Sockeye salmon cooked on cedar plank, served with butternut squash puree and fresh veg$35.00
- OUT OF STOCKPrime RibOUT OF STOCK$45.00
- Steak Special$45.00
- Dinner Special$36.00
KID'S MENU
- Kids Corn Dog
Classic corn dog served with fries$12.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Crisply fried chicken tenders served with fries & a honey mustard dipping sauce$12.00
- Kids Hamburger
Char-grilled & served with fries, add cheddar cheese if you like!$12.00
- Kids Fish n Chip
Battered Fish with a side of tartar sauce & fries$12.00
- Kids Pizza
Traditional cheese or pepperoni, you choose!$12.00
- Kids Buttered Pasta$12.00
SIDES
DESSERT
- Classic Cheesecake
Classic cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust. Top with chocolate, raspberry, or salted caramel$10.00
- Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, swirled with Raspberry on a shortbread crust.$12.00
- Flourless Chocolate Torte
Rich dark chocolate torte topped with a raspberry coulis. Gluten Free$11.00
- Lemon Cake
3 Layer Lemon Cake with Meyer Lemon Curd and a cool lemon mousseline$12.00
- Ice Cream Sundae
One scoop of your choice ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, & a cherry$6.00
DRINK MENU
N/A Beverages
- 7 UP$3.00
- APPLE JUICE$3.00
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.00
- CLUB SODA$3.00
- COCK & BULL$3.00
- COFFEE$3.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$3.00
- DIET PEPSI$3.00
- DR PEPPER$3.00
- GINGERALE$3.00
- HOT APPLE CIDER$3.00
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.00
- HOT TEA$3.00
- HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
- ICE TEA$3.00
- LEMONADE$3.00
- MOUNTAIN DEW$3.00
- ORANGE JUICE$3.00
- PEPSI$3.00
- RED BULL$4.00
- ROOT BEER$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- SAN PELLEGRINO$5.00
- SF REDBULL$4.00
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.00
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
- TONIC$3.00
N/A Beer & Cider Cans
Virgin Cocktails
Grille Cocktails
- Harbor Grille Old Fashion
Harbor Grille Signature Old Fashion Muddle Orange, cherry, 5 dashes walnut bitters, & .5oz simple syrup in glass. Fill the glass with ice. Pour 2oz Angels Envy over ice. Strain into rocks glass with a large cube. Garnish with orange peel & cherry.$14.00
- Espresso Martini
Espresso Martini 1oz Coffee Liqueur .5oz Butterscotch 1oz Mozart Chocolate Liqueur Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Add whipped cream. Shake and strain into martini glass.$14.00
- Painkiller$14.00
- Northern Lights$11.00
- Montana Ranch Water$12.00
- Lakeside Lemonade$10.00
- Marina Mojito$12.00
- Lake Breeze$12.00
- Huckleberry Margarita$12.00
- Orange Dream Martini$12.00
Draft Beer
Domestic/Import Cans
Micro Brew Cans
Seltzer & Cider Cans
Whites by the Glass
Red by the Glass
Whites by the Bottle
- BTL Bread & Butter, CA$34.00
- BTL Milou(unoaked), Languedoc, France$28.00
- BTL Rodney Strong, Sonoma County, CA$34.00
- BTL Kendall - Jackson, Sonoma County, CA$35.00
- BTL Pascaul Clement Bourgongne, FR$40.00
- BTL Frei Brothers, Russian River, CA$42.00
- BTL Savary Chablis "Vielles Vignes" FR$56.00
- BTL Rombauer, Napa Valley, CA$78.00
- BTL Cakebread, Napa Valley, CA$90.00
- BTL Foppoli No Oak, Russian River, CA$95.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL St Michelle, Columbia Valley, WAOUT OF STOCK$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Hartford Court. Russian River, CAOUT OF STOCK$56.00
- BTL Ca' del Sarto, Friuli, Italy$26.00
- BTL J Vineyards, Russian River, CA$40.00
- BTL Four Graces, Willamette Valley, OR$42.00
- BTL King Estate, Willamette Valley. OR$45.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL La Fiera, delle Venizie, ItalyOUT OF STOCK$26.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Banfi Centine, Tuscani, ItalyOUT OF STOCK$28.00
- BTL Kim Crawford, Marlborough, NZ$28.00
- BTL Ferrari Fume Blanc, Sonoma, CA$28.00
- Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc$30.00
- BTL Whitehaven, Marlborough, NZ$32.00
- BTL Chateau de Costis, France$32.00
- BTL Joel Gott. CA$36.00
- BTL St. Supery, Napa, CA$50.00
- BTL Rombauer, Napa Valley, CA$55.00
- BTL Mont Gravet Rose, France$28.00
- BTL Castello del Poggio, Rose, Italy$30.00
- BTL Tutela, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy$32.00
- BTL Moet Imperial, Champagne France (split)$35.00
- BTL Fontsainte Gris de Gris Rose$36.00
- BTL J Vineyard Cuvee, Russian River, CA$60.00
- BTL J Vineyard Brut 20, Russian River, CA$80.00
- BTL J Vineyard Brut Rose, Russian River, CA$85.00
- BTL Mot Imperial, CHampagne, France$105.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot, Reims, France$115.00
- BTL Dom Perignon$500.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Castello del Poggio, Moscato, ItalyOUT OF STOCK$26.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Jeio. Prosecco Brut. ItalyOUT OF STOCK$35.00
- BTL Broadbent Vinho Verde, Portugal$28.00
- BTL Chateau Ducasse Blanc$38.00
- BTL La Maison d'Annais Sancerre$52.00
Reds by the Bottle
- Wine Tasting Sales: Chianti$13.99
- Wine Tasting Sales: Morellino di Scansano$13.99
- Wine Tasting Sales: Nessun Dorma Rosso$13.99
- Wine Tasting Sales: 2021 Marchettil$14.50
- Wine Tasting Sales: Podere Ciona$16.50
- BTL One Stone, Paso Robles, CA$34.00
- BTL Austin, Paso Robles, CA$45.00
- BTL Decoy by Duckhorn. Sonoma CA 2019$52.00
- BTL Justin, Paso Robles, CA 2018$55.00
- BTL Quilt, Napa Valley, CA 2017$85.00
- BTL Saviah. Walla Walla, WA 2017$90.00
- BTL Caymus, Napa Valley, CA 2019$125.00
- BTL Pepper Bridge, Walla Walla, WA, 2016$130.00
- BTL J Lhor Signature, Paso Robles, CA 2018$150.00
- BTL Inglenook, Rutherford, CA 2016$165.00
- BTL Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA 2016$170.00
- BTL Nickel & Nickel, Napa Valley, CA, 2017$220.00
- BTL Silver Oak, Napa Valley, CA 2015$265.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Louis Martini, Sonoma County, CA 2018OUT OF STOCK$36.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Stags Leap, Artemis, CA 2018OUT OF STOCK$140.00
- BTL Ancient Peaks, Paso Robles, CA 2019$36.00
- BTL Chateau Bellevu St Emillion, Brodeaux, FR$38.00
- BTL Walla Walla Vintners, Walla Walla, WA 2018 45$45.00
- BTL Markham, Napa Valley, CA 2016$50.00
- BTL Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley, CA 2016$65.00
- BTL La Patience, France 2021$34.00
- BTL Meiomi Split, Tri-Appellation, CA$30.00
- BTL Pavette, Central Coast, CA$34.00
- BTL Domaine Salvard "Unique", Loire FR$38.00
- BTL Hahn Estate, St Lucia Highlands, CA 2017$45.00
- BTL Wente, Riva Ranch Arroya Seco, CA 2019$48.00
- BTL Meiomi, Tri-Appellation, CA 2017$55.00
- BTL Belle Glos. Las Alturas. CA 2019$60.00
- BTL Lando. Russian River, CA 2018$75.00
- BTL Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone, CA 2019$95.00
- BTL Beaux Frees, Willamette Valley. OR$100.00
- BTL Paul Hobbs, Hyde Vineyards, CA 2019$170.00
- OUT OF STOCKBTL Imagery, CA, 2021OUT OF STOCK$40.00
- BTL Fullerton 3 Otters$47.00
- BTL Carnivor. Zinfandel, Lodi, CA$30.00
- BTL Chateau Simian Chateanueauf de Pape, FR$33.00
- BTL Santa Julia Reserve, Malbec, Argentina$34.00
- BTL Chateau Val Beylie, Bordeaux, France$36.00
- BTL Saviah. The Jack Red Blend, WA$36.00
- BTL Kermit Lynch, Cotes Du Rhone, France$38.00
- BTL Michael David Petite Petit. Lodi, CA$38.00
- BTL Conundrum. Red Blend, CA$45.00
- BTL Orin Swift Abstract, Red Blend, CA$70.00
- BTL Caymus The Walking Fool, Red Blend, CA$105.00
- BTL Opus One, Red Blend, Napa Valley, Ca 2017$500.00
Sherry & Port
LIQUOR
VODKA
- 44 DEGREES HUCK$7.00+
- 44 DEGREES NECTARINE$7.00+
- ABSOLUT$6.00+
- ABSOLUT CITRON$6.00+
- ABSOLUT PEPPER$6.00+
- BOZEMAN LEMON VODKA$8.00+
- CHOPIN$7.00+
- CIROC$8.00+
- COCONUT CIROC$8.00+
- CUCUMBER$6.00+
- DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT$6.00+
- DEEP EDDY TEA$6.00+
- GREY GOOSE$8.00+
- GREY GOOSE PEAR$8.00+
- KETEL ONE$7.00+
- MEILI$8.00+
- PINNACLE WHIP$6.00+
- OUT OF STOCKPLATNIMUM 7XOUT OF STOCK$3.00+
- SPIRIT OF SPERRY$6.00+
- STOLI$6.00+
- STOLI BLUEBERI$6.00+
- STOLI ORANGE$6.00+
- STOLI RAZ$6.00+
- STOLI SALTED CARAMEL$6.00+
- STOLI VANILLA$6.00+
- TITOS$6.00+
- WILLIES HUCK VODKA$8.00+
GIN
TEQUILA
- 406 AGAVE BLANCO$10.00+
- 406 AGAVE REPOSADO$10.00+
- ADDICTIVO REPOSADO$20.00+
- ADDICTOIVO ANEJO$22.00+
- BOZEMAN HUCK AGAVE$10.00+
- CASAMIGOS ANEJO$12.00+
- CASAMIGOS BLANCO$10.00+
- CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$12.00+
- CINCORO ANEJO$22.00+
- CINCORO BLANCO$20.00+
- CLASE AZUL GOLD$70.00+
- CLASE AZUL PLATA$18.00+
- CLASE AZUL REPOSADO$22.00+
- CORRALEJO REPOSADO$10.00+
- DON JULIO 1942$25.00+
- DON JULIO 70TH$11.00+
- DON JULIO BLANCO$9.00+
- DON JULIO PRIMAVERA$30.00+
- DON JULIO REPOSADO$10.00+
- ESPELON BLANCO$7.00+
- ESPOLON ANEJO$7.00+
- ESPOLON REPOSADO$7.00+
- HORNITOS REPOSADO$8.00+
- ILLEGAL MEZCAL$12.00+
- MONTEZUMA$3.00+
- PASOTE EXTRA ANEJO$33.00+
- PATRON SILVER$12.00+
- SPOTTED BEAR AGAVE$6.00+
- TEREMANA BLANCO$7.00+
- TEREMANA REPOSADO$8.00+
- WHITEFISH MONTEQUILA SILVER$11.00+
WHISKEY
- BUSHMILLS$6.00+
- CANADIAN CLUB$6.00+
- CROWN ROYAL$7.00+
- CROWN ROYAL APPLE$7.00+
- ELIJAH CRAIG$8.00
- FIREBALL$6.00+
- JACK DANIELS$6.00+
- JACK HONEY$6.00+
- JAMESON$6.00+
- NORTHERN LIGHTS$3.00+
- ORPHAN GIRL$6.00+
- PENDLETONS$8.00+
- PROPER TWELVE$8.00+
- SCREWBALL$7.00+
- SEAGRAM 7$6.00+
- SEAGRAMS VO$6.00+
- SOUTHERN COMFORT$6.00+
- WILLIES CANADIAN WHISKY$8.00+
- WILLIES DEVILS BRIGADE$11.00+
- WILLIES HONEY$10.00+
BOURBON
- ANGELS ENVY$14.00+
- BASIL HAYDEN$10.00+
- BIB & TUCKER$11.00+
- BLANTONS$22.00+
- BUFFALO TRACE$7.00+
- BULLEIT$9.00+
- BULLEIT RYE$9.00+
- DRY FLY CASK & RELEASE$6.00+
- JIM BEAM$6.00+
- KNOB CREEK$9.00+
- LAZY K$24.00
- MAKERS MARK$8.00+
- OLD CROW$3.00+
- TEMPLETON RYE 4YR$12.00+
- TEMPLETON RYE 6YR$10.00+
- WILLIES BIG HORN$12.00+
- WOODFORD RESERVE$9.00+
RUM
- BACARDI GOLD$6.00+
- BACARDI WHITE$6.00+
- BUMBU$8.00+
- BUMBU XO$10.00+
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$6.00+
- CRUZA MANGO$5.00
- CRUZAN COCONUT$5.00
- CRUZAN LIGHT$3.00+
- CRUZAN PINEAPPLE$5.00
- KRAKEN$7.00+
- MALIBU$6.00+
- MYERS DARK$6.00
- PLANTATION$15.00+
- RUM HAVEN$6.00+
- WHISTLING ANDY SPICED RUM$9.00+
- WHITEFISH DISTILLERY WHITE RUM$10.00+
- WIDRYE RAMSEL$8.00+
SCOTCH
CORDIALS
- ABSENTHE$9.00
- ANCHO REYES$6.00
- APEROL$6.00
- B&B$11.00+
- BAILEYS$7.00
- BLUE CURACAO$6.00
- BRANDY APRICOT$6.00
- BRANDY BLACKBERRY$6.00
- CAMPARI$6.00
- CHAMBORD$6.00
- CHARTREUSE$16.00
- COINTREAU$7.00
- CREME DE BANANA$6.00
- CREME DE CACAO LIGHT$6.00
- CREME DE CASSIS$6.00
- CREME DE MENTHE GREEN$6.00
- DAMIANA$6.00
- DISARONNO$7.00+
- DRAMBUIE$7.00
- FRANGELICO$7.00
- GALLIANO$6.00
- GODIVA WHITE$7.00
- GOZIO$8.00+
- GRAND MARNIER$8.00
- JAGERMEISTER$7.00
- KAHLUA$7.00
- LEMONCELLO$6.00
- MIDORI MELON$6.00
- MOZART DARK$7.00
- OUZO$6.00
- PAMA$6.00
- RUM CHATA$6.00
- RUMPLEMINZE$7.00
- SCHNAPPS BUTTERSCOTCH$6.00
- SCHNAPPS PEACH$6.00
- SLOE GIN$6.00
- SOUR APPLE$6.00
- SPOTTED BEAR COFFEE$10.00
- ST GERMAINE$11.00
- TRIPLE SEC$6.00
- TUACA$6.00
- VERMOUTH DRY$6.00
- VERMOUTH SWEET$6.00
- WHITEFISH DISTILLERY WOODS AMARETTO$11.00+
- WILLIES COFFEE$7.00+
- WOODS ROSE$7.00+
BRANDY / COGNAC
ANCHOR BAR
TIKI BAR
- Tortilla Chips$5.00
- Tacos junto al lago (Tacos by the Lake)
Trevino's corn flour tortillas (3) served with onions & cilantro, lime, salsa, chipotle, & cilantro lime crema$15.00
- Monstruo de Cabeza Plana (Flathead Monster)
12 inch flour tortilla filled with cabbage, black beans, guacamole, chipotle, cilantro lime crema, Spanish rice, queso cheese, & loaded with your choice of chicken, pork, carne asada, or shrimp$16.00
- Anchor Nachos$15.00
MARINA STORE
Harbor Store Wine
- La Bella Prosecco$10.00
- Cap Fizz$9.00
- Lunetta Prosecco$8.00
- Nighthawk Cabernet Sauv.$29.00
- Nighthawk Lush Pino$29.00
- From the Tank Vin Rouge$35.00
- Bota Box Chardonnay$25.00
- Tutela Prosecco$8.00
- Underwood Rose Bubbles$7.00
- Franzia Chardonnay$10.00
- Archer Roose Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco$8.00
- Franzia Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00