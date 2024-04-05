Harbor View Cafe Long Beach
Apps
- 5th Street Shrimp $9$9.00
Golden fried shrimp tossed in signature sweet tangy sauce over lettuce
- Harbor Fries$9.00
French fries tossed in Cajun spice with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with sour cream
- Crab Cakes$13.00
Two crispy seared panko crusted lump crab cakes paired with cucumber tartar and remoulade
- Eggplant Fries APP$9.00
Julienne of eggplant deep fried and served with ranch
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Deep-fried green tomatoes, served with hollandaise
- Fried Pickles$6.00
Fresh dill pickles hand battered and deep fried
- Gouda Mac Bites$10.00
Deep fried Gouda mac and cheese bites
- Tuna Dip$10.00
- Crab Claws$13.00
Breakfast
Omelettes
- Farmer's Omelet$10.00
Potatoes, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese
- Southwestern$10.00
Ham, bell peppers, onion, and salsa
- California$10.00
Tomato, avocado, bacon, and swiss cheese
- Vegetarian$10.00
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and feta
- Off the Dock$14.00
Crabmeat, shrimp, crawfish, and cheddar cheese
- Everything$12.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, potatoes, and American cheese
- Build Your Own$13.00
Customize your own omelet with your favorite ingredients.
Breakfast Specialties
- Cafe Combo$9.00
Two eggs any style, two buttermilk pancakes, home fries or grits, and a choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
- Two Eggs$7.00
Eggs served any style with home fries or grits and toast
- Steak and Eggs$14.00
Grilled 6oz ribeye with two eggs any style, with home fries or grits, and toast
- Eggs Benedict$12.00
A traditional dish of poached eggs on top of English Muffins, grilled ham, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with grits or homefries
- Kahlua Benedict$13.00
Poached eggs on top of English muffins, pulled pork, topped with sriracha hollandaise sauce, served with grits or home fries
- Crab Cake Benedict$14.00
Poached eggs on top of crab cakes, topped with hollandaise and served with grits or home fries
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant$9.00
Over-hard egg topped with American cheese and bacon on a buttery croissant with homefries or grit
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs with sausage and cheese in a wrap with grits or home fries
- Kiddie Combo$7.00
Breakfast Sides
- SM Grits$3.00
- LRG Grit$7.00
- SM Cheese Grits$4.00
- LRG Cheese Grits$8.00
- Bacon$3.00
- Ham$4.00
- Sausage$3.00
- Home Fries$3.00
- 1 Egg$1.50
- 2 Egg$3.00
- 3 Egg$4.50
- Side Salsa$0.50
- Side Hollandaise$1.00
- Side Siracha Hollandaise$1.00
- Fruit Cup$3.00
- Sliced Tomato$3.00
- Side Icing$1.00
- Wheat Toast$1.50
- White Toast$1.50
- Rye Toast$1.50
- Raisin Toast$1.50
- English Muffin$1.50
- Croissant$3.00
Sweets
Breakfast Desserts
Lunch & Dinner
Daily Specials
Po-boys
- Shrimp Poboy$12.00
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Available Fried, Grilled, or Blackened.
- Catfish Poboy$12.00
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Available Fried, Grilled, or Blackened.
- Oyster Poboy$16.00
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Available Fried, Grilled, or Blackened.
- Roast Beef and Gravy Poboy$12.00
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Available Fried, Grilled, or Blackened.
- Half and Half Poboy$15.00
Salads
- The Classic$5.00
Mixed greens with tomato and cucumber
- House Salad$7.00
Tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onion, and croutons
- Key Lime Salad$7.00
grapes, pineapple, raisins, crisp tortilla strips
- Pecan and Feta$9.00
pecans, feta, hard-boiled egg, and croutons
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, and parmesan served with caesar dressing
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Hand-pulled white chicken with grapes, pecans, apples, and mayo, served over mixed greens with cucumber and tomato
- Tuna Salad$12.00
Smoked tuna with a creamy blend of spices and mayo, served over mixed greens with cucumber and tomato
- Shrimp Remoulade$11.00
Cajun boiled shrimp tossed in house-made remoulade, served over mixed greens with cucumber and tomato
- Trio Salad$15.00
Chicken Salad, Tuna Dip, and Shrimp Remoulade served over mixed greens with cucumber and tomato
Platters
Sides
Specialty Sandwiches
- Malibu$13.00
Grilled chicken topped with ham, pineapple, and swiss on a sweet bun
- T.B.A.$12.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss on your choice of white, wheat, rye, or croissant
- Club$12.00
Turkey, ham, and chicken layered between 3 slices of bread
- BLT$11.00
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Homemade chicken salad with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Classic Sandwiches
Philly
- Biloxi$13.00
Onions, bacon, and provolone
- Gulfport$12.00
Green peppers, onion, and pepperjack
- Long Beach$12.00
Grilled onions, mushrooms, and provolone
- Pass Christian$13.00
Banana peppers, onions, provolone, and gravy
- Bay St. Louis$12.00
with provolone
- Surf and Turf$14.00
Fried, grilled, or blackened shrimp over Philly beef, topped with provolone cheese
Specialties
- Crawfish Monica$17.00
Angel hair pasta in crawfish tails and green onions with creamy cajun sauce
- Creole Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Sauteed Gulf Shrimp or chicken in spicy cream sauce with angel hair pasta
- Atchafalaya$18.00
Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, mushrooms, garlic with angel hair pasta in a spicy cream sauce
- Alfredo$11.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in parmesan cream sauce
- Fresh Fish$21.00
Blackened or Grilled fresh fish served with steamed veggies and roasted potatoes
- Ribeye$28.00
12oz hand-cut ribeye cooked to temp, served with steamed veggies and roasted potatoes
Kids
MISC
- Scoop Chicken Salad$5.00
- Scoop Tuna Dip$6.00
- Scoop Shrimp Remo$6.00
- Burger Patty$5.00
- Catfish Filet$6.00
- Southwest Wrap$13.00
- Oyster App$11.00
- Shrimp App$9.00
- Ham and Cheese Poboy$10.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
- Marinated Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Marinated Chicken$4.00
- Gravy$0.75
- 5th Street Sauce$1.00
- 5th Street Shrimp Wrap$14.50
Drinks
N.A. Beverages
- Coke$2.29
- Diet Coke$2.29
- Sprite$2.29
- Coke Zero$2.29
- Pink Lemonade$2.29
- Fanta$2.29
- Dr Pepper$2.29
- Sweet Tea$2.29
- Unsweet Tea$2.29
- Flavored Tea$3.00
- Coffee$2.75
- Decaf$2.75
- Gourmet$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Bottled Coke$2.50
- Bottled Diet$2.50
- Bottled Dr Pepper$2.50
- Bottled Sprite$2.50
- Bottled Rootbeer$3.00
- Bottled Tea$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Kids Drink$1.50
- Tap Water
- Small Milk$2.50
- Large Milk$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$2.29
- Arnold Palmer SWT$2.29
- Arnold Palmer UNSWT$2.29
- Apple Juice$3.00
Beer
Wine
- GL Apothic$8.95
- GL Mirassou PN$7.95
- GL Clos Du Bois Merlot$8.95
- GL Clos Du Bois Cab$8.95
- GL Barefoot Merlot$6.00
- GL Barefoot Cab$6.00
- BTL Apothic$24.00
- BTL Mirassou PN$21.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Merlot$24.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Cab$24.00
- BTL Barefoot Merlot$18.00
- BTL Barefoot Cab$18.00
- GL Ecco Domani PG$8.95
- GL Kendall Jackson Chard$10.95
- GL Kung Fu Riesing$7.95
- GL Starborough SB$9.95
- GL Barefoot Chard$6.00
- GL Barefoot White Zin$6.00
- GL Barefoot Moscato$6.00
- GL Wyclif Glass$6.00
- BTL Ecco Domani PG$24.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Chard$32.00
- BTL Kung Fu Riesing$21.00
- BTL Starborough SB$30.00
- BTL Barefoot Chard$18.00
- BTL Barefoot White Zin$18.00
- BTL Barefoot Moscato$18.00
- BTL Wyclif Champagne$19.00
Liquor
- Well$5.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Tito’s$8.00
- Grey goose$9.00
- Well$5.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Crown$7.50
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Makers mark$8.00
- Johnny walker black$8.00
- Johnny walker red$8.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Well$5.00
- Patron$10.00
- Jose Cuervo$8.00
- Beefeaters$7.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Bombay sapphire$8.00
- Well$5.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Sailor Jerry$7.00