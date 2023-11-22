Harlem House Of Seafood
Appertizers
Wings
Fried Trio Sampler & Fries
Hot Tier
Soups & Salad
Salad
Pastas
- Chicken Rasta$18.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Shrimp Rasta$21.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Lobster Rasta$36.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Chicken Pasta$18.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Salmon Pasta$25.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Scallops Pasta$27.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Shrimp Pasta$20.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Mussels & Pasta$18.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Clams & Pasta$18.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
- Clams & Mussels Pasta$26.00
Served w/ our homemade cheesy garlic bread
Choose Two
Shellfish & Crustacean
Assorted Shellfish & Crustacean
Hot or Cold
New To The Neiborhood
- Broiled Bluefish$48.00
Broiled Bluefish Stuffed with Seafood Stuffing served w/ mash potato's Spinach
- Grilled Branzini$39.00
Charcoal Grilled Branzini served w/ oil & garlic pasta and side salad
- Smoke Salmon Wrapped Scallops$42.00
Smoke Salmon Wrapped Scallops served on a bed of red rice and a side of potato salad
- Stuffed Salmon & Shrimp$50.00
Stuffed Salmon w/ spinach & shrimp served w/ asparagus & mash potato
Dinners
- Blackened Catfish$32.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Broiled Jumbo Lobster Tail$46.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Fried Baby Lobster Tails$46.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Fried Catfish Strips$32.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Fried Porgy$35.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Fried Red Snapper$35.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Fried Whiting$22.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Jumbo Shrimp$25.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Rainbow Trout$32.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Salmon Fillet$36.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Sea Scallops$34.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
- Tilapia$24.00
Served w/ Lexxi's Cornbread
Signature Sides
- Baked Macaroni and cheese$7.00
- Smoke Turkey Collard Greens$7.00
- Candied Yams$7.00
- Smashed Potato$7.00
- Fried Okra$7.00
- Steam Okra$7.00
- Spinach$7.00
- Steamed Mixed Veggies$7.00
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
- Red Rice$8.00
- Sauté Mushrooms$7.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Old Fashion Onion Rings$7.00
- Mozerella Sticks$7.00
- Macaroni Salad$7.00
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Seafood Pasta Salad$7.00
- Cole Slaw$7.00
- Irish Fries$10.00
- Truffle Fries$7.00