FOOD MENU

STARTERS

Marinated Olives

$11.00

Herbs de provence, citrus brine.

Cheese and Charcuterie

$30.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$34.00

Mingonette, cocktail sauce.

Heirloom Caprese

$20.00

Harlowe Antipasti

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$25.00

Fine Herb Ahi, Parsley Crumble, Avo mousse, mustard frill and frisé

Ricotta Tortellini

$12.00

Crispy Chickpea Salad

$20.00

Chicken Wings 6pc

$18.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$20.00

Hearts of Romaine, Garlic- Parmigiano Reggiano Dressing, Croutons

ENTRÉES

Linguine Pasta

$28.00

Grass Fed Harlowe Burger

$22.00

Prime-Beef Blend, House Sauce, Potato Bun, Herb Fries.

Moules Frites

$26.00Out of stock

White Wine Pernod Broth, Grilled Country Bread.

Grilled Branzino

$36.00

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Hanger Steak Frites

$40.00

Bordelaise sauce, maitre d' butter, house fries.

Roasted Chicken Breast

$30.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$10.00

House-Made

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00

Feta Cheese, Balsamic Reduction

Baby Broccolini

$12.00

Mixed Mushrooms

$12.00

Crispy Green Beans

$12.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Side Mixed Greens

$10.00

Persian Cucumber, Tomatoes, black Olives, Radish, Lemon Vinaigrette

Side Bread

$5.00

Side Wontons

$5.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

DESSERTS

Apple Cinnamon Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Pot De Créme

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

SPECIALS

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Vegan Taco

$5.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Vegan Hot Dog

$9.50Out of stock

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Mushroom Pizza

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

COURSE

FIRE COURSE 1

FIRE COURSE 2

FIRE COURSE 3

FIRE DESSERT

DRINKS

Beer

Sol

$7.00

Peroni Lager

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Peroni

$8.00

Sol

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Estrella Galicia Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Trappistes Rochefort Triple Belgian

$10.00

Wine

BTL Elouan Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

BTL Scarpetta Friulano

$52.00

BTL Campagnola Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Marquis de Goulaine Sancerre

$74.00

Jason By Palhmeyer Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Far Niente Chardonnay BTL

$120.00

BTL Pichot Vouvray

$40.00

BTL Weinbach Pinot Blanc

$60.00

BTL Band of Stones Gruner

$45.00

BTL Domain de la Fruitiere Muscadet

$40.00

BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre

$60.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BTL Crossings Sauv Blanc

$56.00

BTL Bar Dog Pinot Grigio

$56.00

BTL Smith & Hook Cabernet

$56.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL TintoNegro Malbec

$56.00

BTL Silk & Spice Blend

$52.00

BTL Nicolas Potel Beaujolais

$40.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Alain Voge CdR

$80.00

BTL Coster dels Olivers Priorat

$48.00

BTL 8 Years in the Desert

$55.00

BTL Louis Martini

$70.00

BTL DAOU Family Cuvee Cab

$180.00

BTL Chateau D'Eymerits Bordeaux

$80.00

BTL Dry Creek Cab

$50.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet Blend

$80.00

BTL Llama Malbec

$56.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$64.00

GLS Mionetto Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Paul Cheneau

$56.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL

$80.00

Moet Chandon Brut BTL

$150.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label BTL

$200.00

Dom Perignon '10

$320.00

BTL Veuve Magnum

$250.00

Chandon Rosé BTL

$85.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$48.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco

$56.00

BTL Mumm

$300.00

Dolce By Far Niente

$18.00

Fonseca Tawny Port 10yr

$14.00

Grahams Tawny Port 20yr

$20.00Out of stock

Grahams 10 Tawny

$14.00

Blandy's Verdelho 5YR

$12.00

N/A Cold Beverages

7up

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Acqua Panna BTL Flat 750 ml

$8.00

Ferrarelle Btl Sparkling 750 ml

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

RED BULL

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Togo Drinks Available 5pm to 9pm

Margot-Rita 8oz

$30.00

Margot- Rita 16oz

$56.00

Old Fashioned 8oz

$30.00

Old Fashioned 16oz

$56.00

Negroni 8oz

$30.00

Negroni 16oz

$56.00

BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

BTL Mar de Frades Albarino

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Spoken Barrel Meritage

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Folie a Deux Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Sanford Rosé BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL

$80.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Moet Chandon Brut BTL

$150.00

North Coast Scrimshaw Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Delirium Tremens

$12.00Out of stock

La Fin Du Monde Tripel

$9.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$9.00Out of stock

Chimay Grande Reserve Blue

$13.00Out of stock

BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Chateau Greysac Bordeaux Le Blanc BTL

$62.00

Jason By Palhmeyer Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

Campillo Rioja BlancoEl Sueno BTL

$62.00Out of stock

Thomas Shmitt Reisling BTL

$50.00Out of stock

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Louis Martini

$70.00

BTL Hautes de Gadet Bordeaux

$60.00

BTL Old Ghost Zinfandel

$75.00Out of stock

Late Night Drinks

Build A Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Margot-Rita Nightlife

$16.00

Skinny And Basic

$17.00Out of stock

S+C Nightlife

$16.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Harlowe Ice Tea

$16.00

Blanco Special

$16.00

Repo Special

$18.00

Anejo Special

$20.00

1942

$35.00

Martinis

Titos Martini

$19.00

Ketel One Martini

$19.00

Grey Goose Martini

$21.00

Belvedere Martini

$19.00

Chopin Martini

$21.00

Hendrick's Martini

$19.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$19.00

Drake's Organic Martini

$17.00

Seagrams Martini

$17.00

House Espresso Martini

$18.00