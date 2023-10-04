Harlowe
FOOD MENU
STARTERS
Marinated Olives
$11.00
Herbs de provence, citrus brine.
Cheese and Charcuterie
$30.00
Half Dozen Oysters
$18.00
Dozen Oysters
$34.00
Mingonette, cocktail sauce.
Heirloom Caprese
$20.00
Harlowe Antipasti
$20.00
Ahi Tuna Tartare
$25.00
Fine Herb Ahi, Parsley Crumble, Avo mousse, mustard frill and frisé
Ricotta Tortellini
$12.00
Crispy Chickpea Salad
$20.00
Chicken Wings 6pc
$18.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad
$20.00
Hearts of Romaine, Garlic- Parmigiano Reggiano Dressing, Croutons
ENTRÉES
Linguine Pasta
$28.00
Grass Fed Harlowe Burger
$22.00
Prime-Beef Blend, House Sauce, Potato Bun, Herb Fries.
Moules Frites
$26.00Out of stock
White Wine Pernod Broth, Grilled Country Bread.
Grilled Branzino
$36.00
Halibut
$36.00Out of stock
Hanger Steak Frites
$40.00
Bordelaise sauce, maitre d' butter, house fries.
Roasted Chicken Breast
$30.00
SIDES
Side Fries
$10.00
House-Made
Roasted Asparagus
$12.00
Feta Cheese, Balsamic Reduction
Baby Broccolini
$12.00
Mixed Mushrooms
$12.00
Crispy Green Beans
$12.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$12.00
Side Mixed Greens
$10.00
Persian Cucumber, Tomatoes, black Olives, Radish, Lemon Vinaigrette
Side Bread
$5.00
Side Wontons
$5.00
Side Chicken
$8.00
SPECIALS
DRINKS
Beer
Wine
BTL Elouan Chardonnay
$56.00
BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
$56.00
BTL Scarpetta Friulano
$52.00
BTL Campagnola Pinot Grigio
$48.00
BTL Marquis de Goulaine Sancerre
$74.00
Jason By Palhmeyer Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$80.00Out of stock
Far Niente Chardonnay BTL
$120.00
BTL Pichot Vouvray
$40.00
BTL Weinbach Pinot Blanc
$60.00
BTL Band of Stones Gruner
$45.00
BTL Domain de la Fruitiere Muscadet
$40.00
BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre
$60.00
BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio
$60.00
BTL Crossings Sauv Blanc
$56.00
BTL Bar Dog Pinot Grigio
$56.00
BTL Smith & Hook Cabernet
$56.00
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
$60.00
BTL TintoNegro Malbec
$56.00
BTL Silk & Spice Blend
$52.00
BTL Nicolas Potel Beaujolais
$40.00
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
$52.00
BTL Alain Voge CdR
$80.00
BTL Coster dels Olivers Priorat
$48.00
BTL 8 Years in the Desert
$55.00
BTL Louis Martini
$70.00
BTL DAOU Family Cuvee Cab
$180.00
BTL Chateau D'Eymerits Bordeaux
$80.00
BTL Dry Creek Cab
$50.00
BTL Harvey & Harriet Blend
$80.00
BTL Llama Malbec
$56.00
BTL Boen Pinot Noir
$64.00
GLS Mionetto Prosecco
$14.00
BTL Paul Cheneau
$56.00
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL
$80.00
Moet Chandon Brut BTL
$150.00
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label BTL
$200.00
Dom Perignon '10
$320.00
BTL Veuve Magnum
$250.00
Chandon Rosé BTL
$85.00
Wycliff Sparkling
$48.00
BTL Mionetto Prosecco
$56.00
BTL Mumm
$300.00
Dolce By Far Niente
$18.00
Fonseca Tawny Port 10yr
$14.00
Grahams Tawny Port 20yr
$20.00Out of stock
Grahams 10 Tawny
$14.00
Blandy's Verdelho 5YR
$12.00
N/A Cold Beverages
Togo Drinks Available 5pm to 9pm
Margot-Rita 8oz
$30.00
Margot- Rita 16oz
$56.00
Old Fashioned 8oz
$30.00
Old Fashioned 16oz
$56.00
Negroni 8oz
$30.00
Negroni 16oz
$56.00
BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay
$35.00Out of stock
Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio BTL
$50.00
BTL Mar de Frades Albarino
$46.00Out of stock
BTL Spoken Barrel Meritage
$32.00Out of stock
BTL Folie a Deux Pinot Noir BTL
$32.00Out of stock
Sanford Rosé BTL
$34.00Out of stock
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL
$80.00
Perrier Jouet Grand Brut BTL
$80.00Out of stock
Moet Chandon Brut BTL
$150.00
North Coast Scrimshaw Pils
$8.00Out of stock
Delirium Tremens
$12.00Out of stock
La Fin Du Monde Tripel
$9.00Out of stock
Weihenstephaner Hefe
$9.00Out of stock
Chimay Grande Reserve Blue
$13.00Out of stock
BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
$56.00
Chateau Greysac Bordeaux Le Blanc BTL
$62.00
Jason By Palhmeyer Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$80.00Out of stock
Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio BTL
$50.00
Campillo Rioja BlancoEl Sueno BTL
$62.00Out of stock
Thomas Shmitt Reisling BTL
$50.00Out of stock
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
$52.00
BTL Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir
$56.00Out of stock
BTL Louis Martini
$70.00
BTL Hautes de Gadet Bordeaux
$60.00
BTL Old Ghost Zinfandel
$75.00Out of stock
Late Night Drinks
Harlowe Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 876-5839
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM