Harmony Korean BBQ
Popular Items
Food
Shareables
- 5 Chicken Wings$9.00
5 Crispy Fried Korean Wings with your choice of sauce or Korean lemon pepper dry rub on the side *fryer contains gluten*
- 10 Chicken Wings$17.00
10 Crispy Fried Korean Wings with your choice of sauce or Korean lemon pepper dry rub on the side *fryer contains gluten*
- 20 Chicken Wings$30.00
20 Crispy Fried Korean Wings with your choice of sauce or Korean lemon pepper dry rub on the side *fryer contains gluten*
- Chicken Mandoo$8.50
Pan Seared Chicken Dumplings. 5 per order. *contains gluten*
- Vegetable Mandoo$7.50
Pan Seared Vegetable Dumplings. 6 per order. *contains gluten*
- Corn Cheese$9.50
Sweet Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Scallion, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, cooked in a cast iron skillet.
- Crispy Deok$7.50
Fried Rice Cake with Chili Paste Sauce *contains gluten*
- Japchae$12.50
Sweet Potato Noodles, Carrot, Onion, Greens, Mushroom, Scallion, Garlic, Sesame
- Tempura Vegetables$11.00
Tempura Battered & Fried Seasonal Vegetables; served with Harmony Dipping Sauce *contains gluten*
- Modeum Pajeon$14.00
Kimchi, Pork Belly, Scallion, cooked into a pancake. Served with Chogujang (soy gochu vinegar) Sauce *contains gluten*
- Harmony Salad - Full$9.00
Lettuce, Harmony House Soy Vinaigrette, Sesame, Scallion, Seasonal Vegetables
- Harmony Salad - Half$5.00
Lettuce, Harmony House Soy Vinaigrette, Sesame, Scallion, Seasonal Vegetables
- Add Egg$3.00
Add Fried Egg to any Dish
- Add Grilled Steak$18.00
Add 4oz Harmony Steak to a Dish
- Add Beef Bulgogi$14.00
Add 8oz Beef Bulgogi to a Dish
- Add Chicken Bulgogi$14.00
Add 8oz Chicken Bulgogi to a Dish
- Soft Tofu$5.50
Topped with Soy Sauce, Sesame, Gochugaru
- Spiced Edamame$6.59
Boiled & Seasoned with Soy Sauce & House-Made Fire Salt
Banchan & Ssam
- Banchan Set$6.00
5 Different Seasonal Banchan (vegetable side dishes, typically pickled & fermented) *kimchi contains fish & shellfish*
- Bowl of Rice$3.00
Korean Short Grain White Rice
- Butcher Meal Add-On$5.00
Make Your Butcher's Meat a Meal with Chef's Choice of 3 Banchan (seasonal vegetable side dishes, typically pickled & fermented) and a cup of Korean Short Grain White Rice. *kimchi contains fish & shellfish*
- Ssam Set$4.00
Lettuce & Roasted Gim & Ssamjang (fermented soy pepper paste) for Ssam (wraps)
Butcher Meats
- Beef Bulgogi$27.00
16oz Marinated Thinly Sliced Ribeye. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*
- Beef Bulgogi - Half$14.00
8oz Marinated Thinly Sliced Ribeye. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*
- Chicken Bulgogi$23.00
16oz Thinly Sliced Marinated Chicken Thigh. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*
- Chicken Bulgogi - Half$12.00
8oz Thinly Sliced Marinated Chicken Thigh. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*
- Filet Mignon$41.00
8oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.
- Filet Mignon - Half$21.00
4oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.
- Grilled Mackerel$11.00
Ala Carte. 1 Fillet.
- Harmony Steak$35.00
8oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.
- Harmony Steak - Half$18.00
4oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.
- L.A. Galbi$29.00
8oz Marinated Bone In Sliced Short Rib. Ala Carte. Cooked until Tender. *contains gluten*
- L.A. Galbi - Half$15.00
4oz Marinated Bone In Sliced Short Rib. Ala Carte. Cooked until Tender. *contains gluten*
- Pork Belly$23.00
8oz Uncured thick sliced bacon. Ala Carte.
- Pork Belly - Half$12.00
4oz Uncured thick sliced bacon. Ala Carte.
- Ribeye$39.00
8oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.
- Ribeye - Half$20.00
4oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.
- Wagyu New York$49.00
6oz Ala Carte. Cooked Medium Rare unless otherwise specified.
- Wagyu New York - Half$26.00
3oz Ala Carte. Cooked Medium Rare unless otherwise specified.
- Beef Brisket$23.00
16oz Thin Sliced Beef Brisket.
- Beef Brisket - Half$12.00
8oz Thinly Sliced Beef Brisket
- Vegetable Platter$17.00
Ala Carte. Cooked Seasonal Vegetables.
- Scallion, Onion, Garlic Oil$5.00
Grilled Scallion & Sliced Onion, Garlic Oil
- Oyster & Cremini Mushrooms$9.00
Grilled Oyster & Cremini Mushrooms
Bowls
- Beef Bibimbab$16.50
White Rice, Beef Bulgogi, Banchan Vegetables, Fried Egg, Ssamjang Sauce *sauce contains gluten*
- Beef Kimchi Fried Rice$16.50
Rice, Kimchi, Beef Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
- Chicken Bibimbab$16.50
White Rice, Chicken Bulgogi, Banchan Vegetables, Fried Egg, Side of Ssamjang Sauce *ssamjang containes gluten*
- Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice$16.50
Rice, Kimchi, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
- Vegetable Bibibimbab$16.50
White Rice, Fried Egg, Sauteed Vegetables, Banchan Vegetables, Ssamjang *sauce contains gluten*
- Vegetable Kimchi Fried Rice$16.50
Scallion, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Kimchi, Sauteed Vegetables, Fried Egg *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
- Harmony Chicken Ramen$16.00
Chicken Broth, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Sesame *contains gluten*
- Pork Belly Ramen$16.00
Pork Belly, Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Sesame *contains gluten*
- Estate Vegetable Ramen$14.00
Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Sesame *contains gluten*
- Elevated Korean Instant Ramen$9.00
Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Sesame *contains gluten*
- Kimchi Jjigae$14.50
Pork Belly, Kimchi, Scallion, Tofu *contains fish & shellfish*
- Kimchi Jjigae - Half$8.00
Pork Belly, Kimchi, Scallion, Tofu *contains fish & shellfish*
Dessert
- Bingsu$9.50
Seasonal Shaved Snow Ice, Mochi, Fresh Fruit, Condensed Milk, Sorbet
- Bingsu - Half$5.00
Seasonal Shaved Snow Ice, Mochi, Fresh Fruit, Condensed Milk, Sorbet
- Honey Bread$9.50
Deep Fried Brioche Bread, Seasonal Fruit Compote, Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream. *contains gluten*
- Honey Bread - Half$5.00
Deep Fried Brioche Bread, Seasonal Fruit Compote, Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream. *contains gluten*
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$7.00
Seasonal Fruit, Mochi, Caramel
- Ice Cream Cup$4.50
1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Menu
- Kid Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
Chicken Bulgogi, Stir Fried Rice, Farm Vegetables
- Kid Chicken Ramen$10.00
Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Fresh Wheat Noodle, Farm Vegetables, Scallion *contains gluten*
- Kid Combo Plate - Beef Bulgogi$12.00
Beef Bulgogi, Rice, 3 Banchan, Gim
- Kid Combo Plate - Chicken Bulgogi$12.00
Chicken Bulgogi, Rice, 3 Banchan, Gim
- Kid Japchae$8.00
Sweet Potato Noodles, Carrot, Onion, Greens, Mushroom, Scallion, Garlic, Sesame
Take Home
- Gim to go$2.00
- Ssamjang - 8oz Jar$9.00
Fermented Soy Pepper Paste
- Fire Seasoning Salt - 4oz Jar$14.00
House-Made. Maldon Sea Salt, Sesame, Korean Red Pepper, Citrus, & Spices
- Napa Kimchi - 16oz Jar$11.00
Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*
- Napa Kimchi - 64oz Jar$25.00Out of stock
Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*
- White Kimchi - 16oz Jar$11.00
Mild Gangnam Kimchi
Liquor
K LIQUORS BTL
- BTL Bekseju$18.75
Medicinal herbs (gugija, omija, sansuyu) & ginseng w/ raw rice fermentation process; earthy & buttery
- BTL Bokbunja$21.50
Bokbunja (Korean wild black raspberry) wine; fruity & sweet
- BTL Plumsake$40.00
Japanese umeshu (plum) sake; sweet & bright
- BTL Sansachun$18.75
Sansa fruit (hawthorn shrub) rose wine; sweet & sour
- BTL Ginseng Soju$18.00
Koryo Samiju brand
SOJU BTL
- BTL Apple Soju$15.00
Good Day original soju
- BTL Grapefruit Soju$15.00
Good Day grapefruit soju bottle
- BTL Lychee Soju$15.00
Good Day lychee soju bottle
- BTL Mango Soju$15.00
Good Day mango soju bottle
- BTL Plum Soju$15.00
- BTL Strawberry Soju$15.00
Good Day strawberry soju bottle
- BTL Tock Soda Soju$15.00
Good day Tock sparkling soda (tropical flavor)
- BTL GD Original Soju$15.00
Good Day original soju
- BTL Jinro is Back Soju$15.00
Good Day original soju
- BTL Jinro is Back Sugar Free Soju$15.00
Good Day original soju
- BTL Peach Chili Soju Sparkler$8.50
peach chili sparkling soju can
- BTL Pear Lime Soju Sparkler$8.50Out of stock
korean pear perilla lime sparkling soju can
- BTL Grape Ginger Soju Sparkler$8.50Out of stock
grape ginger sparkling soju can
- BTL Yuzu Soju Sparkler$8.50Out of stock
yuzu elderflower sparkling soju can
- BTL Ginseng Soju$48.00
Koryo Samiju Ginseng Soju
- BTL Slow Village Soju$24.25
Slow Village original soju bottle
NA Bevs
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Mr Pibb$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Cranberry$3.50
- MAXIM Coffee$3.50
Instant Korean Coffee with Cream & Sugar Included
- Maxim Iced Coffee$5.00
Iced Instant Korean Coffee with Cream & Sugar Included
- Sac Sac$3.25Out of stock
Grape Juice Drink with Peeled Grapes Inside. 8oz can.
- Shikhye$3.50
Sweetened Rice Punch. 8oz Can.
- Soo Jeong Gwa - 500ML$5.50Out of stock
Cinnamon & Pear Tea. 500ml bottle
- Barley Hot Tea$3.00
- Corn Silk Hot Tea$3.00
- Green Hot Tea$3.00
- Ginger Hot Tea$3.00
- Red Date Hot Tea$3.00
- Yuzu Hot Tea$3.00
- Club Soda
Other
Retail
- Salted Shrimp Jar$12.00
- Ssamjang - 8oz Jar$9.00
Fermented Soy Pepper Paste
- Fire Seasoning Salt - 4oz Jar$14.00
House-Made. Maldon Sea Salt, Sesame, Korean Red Pepper, Citrus, & Spices
- Napa Kimchi - 16oz Jar$11.00
Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*
- Napa Kimchi - 64oz Jar$25.00Out of stock
Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*
- White Kimchi - 16oz Jar$11.00
Mild Gangnam Kimchi
- Beanie Hat$22.00
Warm Beanie hat with embroidered chicken & patch. Grey or Brown color option.
- Calendar$15.00
2023 Chefarmer Calendar with planting and seasonal details throughout
- Coffee Tumbler$6.50
16oz Travel Tumbler
- Tote Bag$12.00
Black canvas tote with logo.
- Trucker Hat$26.00
Classic Trucker hat with embroidered patch