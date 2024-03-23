2x points now for loyalty members
Harney Poway
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
tempura fried tofu served with ponzu
- Baked Mussels$10.00
4 pc. baked (green) mussels
- Calamari$13.00
calamari | Mike’s mignonette | lemon wedges
- Chicken Skewers$10.00
Teriyaki glazed chicken | pea shoots| daikon | shiitake mushrooms | banyul vinaigrette
- Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
wontons filled with crab and cream cheese | served with sweet chili dipping sauce
- Harney-Peño's$14.00
tempura fried | jalapeno | spicy tuna | krab | cream cheese | faux nagi sauce | spicy mayo |spicy aioli
- Monkey Brains$13.00
mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce
- Pork Gyoza$7.00
mixed veggie dumplings with spicy ponzu togarashi dipping sauce
- Salted Edamame$6.00
edamame | salt
- Shishito peppers$9.00
bonito flakes | soy sauce
- Specialty Edamame$8.00
Garlic Manchego | Spicy Garlic | Spicy | Garlic | Soy Truffle
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
vanilla salt | roasted garlic aioli
- Tempura App$10.00
Shrimp | softshell crab | vegetable |mixed
- Veggie Gyoza$6.00
VEGETARIAN & VEGAN
- Garden Delight$11.00
cucumber | carrot | sprouts | avocado | lemon | micro cilantro | mango habanero | vegan ponzu
- Gyoza Roll$12.00
veggie gyoza | carrots | cucumber | red pepper | soy paper | avocado | sweet chili sauce
- Mushroom roll$5.00
shitake mushrooms | cucumber | avocado | sprouts
- New Zealander Roll$12.00
tempura string beans | tempura sweet potato | tempura carrots | topped w/ kiwi | gluten free vegan eel sauce | mango salsa | togarashi
- Sea Monster Roll$12.00
avocado | green bean | cucumber | top w/ red bell pepper | chuka salad
- The Spicy Juan$13.00
avocado | sprouts | fried green onion | sauteed broccoli | coconut creamy poblano sauce | topped with zucchini | sweet potato | wontons | lime | tobanjan | microgreens
- Tofu Crunch Roll$8.00
tempura | yamagobo | cucumber sprouts | crunchies | vegan eel
- Vegan Og$12.00
tempura fried | tofu | avocado | green beans | sriracha | vegan mayo | vegan eel sauce
- Vegan Crunchy Roll$12.00
tempura zucchini | fresh green bean | avocado | tempura crunchies | vegan eel
- Vegan Osider$16.00
impossible steak
- Vegan Poke Bowl$13.00
rice | chuka seaweed | avocado | cucumber | tofu | wontons | bell pepper | micro greens | garlic ponzu | rayu
- Vegan Rainbow Roll$12.00
sprouts | carrots | asparagus | avocado | strawberries | bell pepper | pinapple | vegan eel sauce
- Vegetarian HR$3.00
cucumber | avocado | yama gobo | sprouts
- Vegetarian Roll$5.00
cucumber | avocado | yama gobo | sprouts
- Hippie Roll$8.00
DESSERT
- Cheesecake$10.00
new york style cheesecake | mixed fruit compote | chocolate + caramel drizzle
- Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla | green tea | strawberry
- Kids Ice Cream$3.00
vanilla | green tea | strawberry
- Kids Strawberries & Chocolate$4.00
strawbs and choc
- Mochi$7.00
green tea | chocolate | strawberry | vanilla | mango
- Perfect Strawberry$7.00
tempura fried strawberry | ice cream | cinnamon sugar | whipped cream | chocolate + caramel drizzle
- FREE B-Day Dessert
ENTREES
- Bento Box$15.00
all bentos served with rice, edamame, 2 piece california roll, and salad.
- Chimichurri Steak$22.00
tri-tip | bok choy | mashed potatoes | chimichurri
- Crispy Orange Tofu$14.00
tempura tofu | yamagobo | asparagus | vegan eel sauce | togarashi | mango
- Filet Mignon$38.00
pan seared 6oz filet | topped with chimichurri sauce | garlic butter mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad
- Fried Rice$10.00
add veggie+2 | tofu +$3 | chicken +$6 | bbq pork +$5 | shrimp +$6 steak + 5
- Kama$16.00
salmon or yellowtail collar served on a bed of daikon and greens
- Katsu Chicken Entree$17.00
panko fried chicken thigh | house katsu sauce | steamed rice
- Mongolian Beef Stir Fry$18.00
tri-tip | rice | bell pepper | carrot | broccoli | honey sriracha
- Salmon Filet$24.00
capers | lemon | garlic butter | mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad
- Spicy Orange Chicken$17.00
chicken thigh | red bell pepper | broccoli | carrots
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.00
chicken thigh | steamed rice | seasonal sauteed vegetables
- Teriyaki Entrees$16.00
mixed vegetables | rice | teriyaki sauce
- Yakisoba Entree$16.00
seasonal vegetables | yakisoba sauce | choice of protein
- Sweet Chili Rock Shrimp$20.00
- Korean Short Ribs$22.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- Cucumber Salad$6.00
cucumber | wakame | vinaigrette
- Farmers Market Salad$12.00
arugula & frisee | farmers market vegetables | banyul vinaigrette | pistachios | goat cheese
- Harney Green Salad$9.00
mixed greens | tomato | red onion | rice krispies | sweet onion soy dressing | add tofu $3
- Miso Soup$5.00
seaweed | tofu | green onion
- Mixed Sashimi Salad$25.00
assorted fish | mixed greens | pickled vegetables | mango salsa | togarashi
- Owner's Poke$20.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
chuka salad | sweet sesame dressing
- Spicy Seafood Miso$15.00
- Sunomono Salad$8.00
krab | cucumbers | wakame | sesame seeds | vinegar
- Udon Soup$12.00
choice of protein
KIDS
SIDES & SAUCES
- SD Banyul Vinaigrette$0.25
- SD Bread (Mussels)$3.00
- SD Eel Sauce$1.00
- SD Fresh Wasabi$2.00
- SD Garlic Ponzu$0.75
- SD Gluten Free Soy$1.00
- SD Kama Sauce$2.00
- SD Katsu Sauce$0.25
- SD Mango Habanero$1.00
- SD Mango Serrano Salsa$0.25
- SD Micro Greens$0.25
- SD Mixed Veggies$5.00
- SD Ponzu$0.50
- SD Rayu$0.50
- SD Sliced Avocado$2.00
- SD Sliced Jalapeño$0.25
- SD Sliced Lemon$0.25
- SD Sliced Oranges$0.25
- SD Spicy Mayo$1.00
- SD Spicy Ponzu$0.75
- SD Sriracha$1.50
- SD Steamed Rice$2.50
- SD Sushi Rice$3.50
- SD Sweet Onion Soy Dressing$0.25
- SD Tempura Crunchies$1.00
- SD Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- SD Thai Chili$1.00
- SD Truffle Oil$2.00
- SD VEGAN Eel Sauce$2.00
SUSHI
SPECIALTY ROLLS
- Ana Roll$20.00
2017 Roll Contest Winner soy paper | shrimp tempura | spicy krab | top w/ seared salmon | orange slices | super sauce | garlic aioli | micro greens
- Andy 2 Roll$15.00
spicy tuna | salmon | lemon slices | spicy ponzu
- Baked Dynamite Roll$19.00
baked | smoked salmon | spicy scallops | cream cheese | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | spicy mayo | masago
- Bentley Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura|Asparagus | octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | faux-nagi | ponzu
- Bomb, James Bomb Roll$19.00
tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | spicy scallop | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce
- Bruce Lee Roll$20.00
2018 Roll Contest Winner | soy paper | spicy krab | soft shell crab | asparagus | garlic aioli | topped with albacore belly | lemon slices | spicy ponzu | eel sauce | micro cilantro
- Bumble Bee Roll$19.00
fried green onion | spicy scallop | cream cheese | topped with yellowtail | avocado<br />wontons | micro cilantro | togarashi | sweet chili sauce
- Castillo Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | spicy krab | sprouts | wrapped in soy paper | topped with tuna | avocado | spicy rock shrimp | tobiko | faux-nagi sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$16.00
black cod | krab | cream cheese | topped with avocado | faux-nagi sauce
- Ceviche Roll$18.00
- Chuck Norris Roll$19.00
shrimp tempura | sp. krab | tuna | avocado | negi | faux-nagi | sp. ponzu
- Crunch Roll$15.00
shrimp tempura | krab | avocado | cucumber | rolled in tempura crunchies | faux-nagi sauce
- Culichi Wa Roll$20.00
spicy tuna | cucumber | avocado | garlic aioli |rolled in soy paper | tajin | topped with salmon | mango-serrano salsa | aguachile sauce | micro cilantro
- Danielle Roll$19.00
- Diablo Roll$20.00
soy paper | fried shishito peppers | sp. tuna | seared tuna | avocado | microgreens | mango habanero
- Double Diablo Roll$20.00
soy paper | extra extra EXTRA spicy tuna | tempura shishito peppers | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | avocado | mango habanero & thai chili sauce | micro cilantro
- Dragon Roll$17.00
krab | cucumber | topped with black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce
- En Fuego Roll$18.00
soy paper | tempura asparagus | sp. krab | yellowtail | avocado | micro greens | mango habanero
- Flaming Lip Roll$14.00
tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | top w/ spicy mayo | jalapeno | sriracha
- Hope Roll$20.00
- Lightning Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | topped with black cod | seared tuna | avocado | fauz-nagi sauce | rayu
- Maui Wowie Roll$19.00
shrimp tempura | krab | top w/ albacore | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | rayu | negi | masago
- Mellow Yellow Roll$20.00
spicy tuna | shrimp tempura | top with yellowtail | avocado | happy yellowtail salsa
- Miso Harney Roll$18.00
tempura fried | black cod | avocado | cream cheese | faux-nagi sauce
- O Sider Roll$21.00
soy paper | sp. krab | shrimp tempura | avocado | steak | fried jalapeno | fried onion | faux-nagi sauce | sweet chili butter
- Orange Crush Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | cream cheese | topped with salmon | thin lemon slices | faux-nagi sauce | spicy ponzu
- Pirate Roll$20.00
spicy tuna | cucumber | topped with shrimp | avocado |“swashbuckler sauce” (spicy tuna,<br />spicy mayo, chopped jalapeno, masago) | faux-nagi sauce | rayu
- Protein Roll$21.00
sp. tuna | cucumber | sprouts | shrimp | avocado | sp.tuna | jalapeno | masago | faux-nagi sauce | rayu
- Rainbow roll$15.00
5 types of fish | chefs choice | krab | avocado | cucumber
- Rastatori Roll$20.00
- Rollz Royce Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | garlic ponzu | faux-nagi sauce 1
- Sassy Salmon Roll$20.00
soy paper | spicy crab | spicy tuna | tempura asparagus | white onions | topped with salmon | lemon
- Sea Spider Roll$19.00
soft shell crab | spicy krab | topped w/ torched sea bass | thinly sliced lemon | garlic mayo | masago | ponzu| faux-nagi sauce | green onion
- Specialty Eel Roll$18.00
Eel, avocado, soy paper, spicy crab, shrimp tempura, Rayo, eel sauce
HAND ROLLS
- Albacore Hand Roll$6.00
Albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions
- Avocado Hand Roll$5.00
avocado | cucumber
- Black Cod Handroll$8.00
black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce
- California Handroll$5.00
kani kama, cucumber, avocado
- Philadelphia Hand Roll$8.00
smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese
- Regular Tuna Hand Roll$8.00
tuna | cucumber
- Salmon & Avocado Hand Roll$8.00
salmon | avocado | cucumber
- Salmon Skin Handroll$8.00
baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$8.00
tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce
- Snow Crab Handroll$16.00
snow crab | avocado | cucumber
- Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$8.00
softshell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu
- Spicy California Hand Roll$5.00
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$8.00
salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$6.00
bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll$6.00
shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.00
albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll$8.00
hamachi | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Tofu Hand Roll$4.00
tofu | green onions | sesame seeds | sesame soy
- 2 specialty Vegan Handrolls$15.00
TRADITIONAL ROLLS
- Albacore Roll$8.00
albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$7.00
avocado | cucumber
- Avocado Roll$7.00
avocado
- Black Cod Roll$10.00
black cod, covered with faux-nagi sauce
- California Roll$7.00
kani kama, cucumber, avocado
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese
- Regular Tuna Roll$10.00
tuna | cucumber
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
salmon | avocado | cucumber
- Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce
- Snow Crab Roll$18.00
snow crab | avocado | cucumber
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$10.00
soft shell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu
- Spicy California Roll$7.00
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Scallop Roll$8.00
bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$8.00
shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$10.00
yellowtails | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Yellowtail Roll$10.00
yellowtail | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Eel Roll$18.00
eel, avocado, seaweed wrap, eel sauce
NIGIRI
- Albacore Nigiri$7.00
2 piece albacore tuna, rice, ponzu
- Avocado Nigiri$6.00
avocado over rice
- Black Cod Nigiri$8.00
black cod, avocado and covered with faux-nagi sauce
- Masago Nigiri$7.00
capelin roe
- Octopus Nigiri$7.00
2 piece octopus over rice
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
2 piece salmon over rice
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$10.00
salmon roe
- Sea Bass Nigiri$7.00
two piece sea bass over rice
- Seared Tuna Nigiri$8.00
2 piece seared tuna over rice
- Shrimp Nigiri$7.00
2 piece shrimp
- Snow Crab Nigiri$11.00
2 piece snow crab over rice
- Tobiko Nigiri$9.00
flying fish roe
- Toro Nigiri$17.00
2 piece bluefin tuna belly
- Tuna Nigiri$8.00
two piece tuna over rice
- Uni Nigiri$14.00
two piece uni
- Yellowtail Belly Nigiri$10.00
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.00
two piece yellowtail over rice
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$12.00
- Nicole nigiri$9.00
- Tickled pink nigiri$8.00
- Sea bass truffle nigiri$8.00
- Rollz Royce nigiri$10.00
- Bentley nigiri$10.00
- Happy yellowtail nigiri$10.00
- sassy salmon nigiri$8.00
- Candied albacore nigiri$9.00
- unwritten law-bacore nigiri$9.00
- Eel Nigiri$7.00
SASHIMI
- Albacore Sashimi$16.00
5 piece of Albacore tuna
- Ama Ebi Shrimp$25.00
Sweet Shrimp served with fried head
- Black Cod Sashimi$17.00
5 piece black cod sashimi
- Octopus Sashimi$16.00
5 piece octopus
- Salmon Sashimi$16.00
5 piece salmon sashimi
- Sea Bass Sashimi$15.00
5 piece sea bass sashimi
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$18.00
5 piece seared tuna sashimi
- Shrimp Sashimi$14.00
5 piece shrimp sashimi
- Snow Crab Sashimi$22.00
5 piece snow crab sashimi
- Toro Sashimi$38.00
5 piece toro sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi$18.00
5 piece tuna sashimi
- Uni Sashimi$26.00
5 piece uni sashimi
- Yellowtail Sashimi$18.00
5 piece yellowtail sashimi
- Nicole sashimi$17.00
- Tickled pink sashimi$18.00
- Sea bass truffle Sashimi$17.00
- Rollz Royce sashimi$20.00
- Bentley sashimi$20.00
- Happy yellowtail sashimi$19.00
- Sassy salmon sashimi$17.00
- Candied albacore sashimi$19.00
- Unwritten law-bacore sashimi$19.00
- Eel Sashimi$16.00
SPECIALTY NIGIRI & SASHIMI
- Assorted Nigiri$25.00
9 piece | chefs choice
- Assorted Sashimi$25.00
- Bentley Nigiri$10.00
seared octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux -nagi sauce
- Bentley Sashimi$20.00
- Candied Albacore Nigiri$9.00
albacore | avocado | ginger | sriracha | negi | ponzu
- Candied Albacore Sashimi$19.00
- Chef Special Nigiri$46.00
15 piece | chefs choice fish
- Chef Special Sashimi$46.00
- Happy Yellowtail Nigiri$10.00
- Happy Yellowtail Sashimi$19.00
yellowtail sashimi | diced onion | jalapeno | fresh squeezed orange | ponzu
- Nicole Nigiri$9.00
salmon, avocado, lemon
- Nicole Sashimi$17.00
- Rollz Royce Nigiri$10.00
seared tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi sauce
- Rollz Royce Sashimi$20.00
- Sassy Salmon Nigiri$8.00
salmon | spicy pickled onion
- Sassy Salmon Sashimi$17.00
- Sea Bass Truffle Nigiri$8.00
seared sea bass | garlic | truffle oil | black sea salt
- Sea Bass Truffle Sashimi$17.00
- Tickled Pink Nigiri$8.00
seared albacore | pickled onion
- Tickled Pink Sashimi$18.00
- Unwritten Law-Bacore Nigiri$9.00
seared albacore | jalapeno | garlic butter | ponzu
- Unwritten Law-Bacore Sashimi$19.00
- Live Uni$38.00
- Bentley$10.00
- Nicole$9.00
- Candied Albacore$9.00
- Happy Yellowtail$10.00
- Rollz Royce$10.00
- Sassy Salmon$8.00
- Sea Bass Truffle$8.00
- The Final Bite$9.00
- Tickled Pink$8.00
- Unwritten Law-Bacore$9.00
MAKI
WINE
BY THE BOTTLE
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon$44.00
- BTL Museum Reserva$48.00
- BTL Pinot Noir$44.00
- BTL Merlot$44.00
- BTL Red Blend$44.00
- BTL Open Red Wine
- BTL Pinot Grigio$52.00
- BTL Pinot Blanc$40.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- BTL Chardonnay$48.00
- Open BTL White Wine
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- BTL Pinot grigio$28.00
Corkage fee
NA BEVERAGES
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Hot Green Tea$3.00
- Iced Black Tea$3.50
- Iced Green Tea$5.50
- Iced Jasmine$5.50
- Iced Oolong$5.50
- Iced Matcha$5.50
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Lychee Juice$5.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Voss$6.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Club Soda
- Topo Chico$6.00
- Arnold palmer$4.00