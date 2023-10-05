Harry & Izzy's - Downtown 153 South Illinois Street
Starters
St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail
4 jumbo shrimp served with our spicy, signature cocktail sauce
Calamari
lightly hand-breaded, sweet chili sauce
Grilled Slab Bacon
locally sourced from Smoking Goose, root beer maple glaze
Prime Beef Meatballs
3 house-made prime beef, veal, pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta gratin
Toasted Ravioli
cheese filled ravioli with traditional marinara
French Onion Soup
prepared with a trio of sweet caramelized onions
Guacamole
hass avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, aged Manchego, tortilla chips, roasted tomato salsa
Salads
Wedge
bacon, tomatoes, creamy Gorgonzola dressing
Caesar
romaine hearts, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb croutons
Romaine Hearts
apples, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, champagne-rosemary vinaigrette
Cali Choped Salad
hass avocado, chicken, gorgonzola, peppered bacon, grape tomatoes, provolone, cucumber, carrots
Izzy's House Salad
mixed greens, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, aged cheddar, peppered bacon and seasoned croutons
Burrata & Brussels Sprouts Salad
hand-tied burrata, Meyer Lemon vinaigrette, green onion, snap peas, radishes, pickled red onion
Emerald Kale Salad
aged Manchego, dried cranberries, green onion, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, fresh mint, cilantro vinaigrette, peanut satay sauce
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Entrees
12oz New York Strip
14 oz. rolled in cracked pepper, pan-seared, orange brandy butter sauce
14oz New York Strip
flavorful strip with a mid-range of marbling
8oz Filet Mignon
tender, center-cut
12oz Filet Mignon
tender, center-cut
14oz Ribeye
excellent marbling, loaded with flavor
Ribeye Filet
8 oz. center cut ribeye, full-flavored with generous marbling throughout
Cowboy Ribeye
18 oz. exceptional flavor, great balance of marbling
Penne Alfredo
locally sourced from Nicole Taylor’s with garlic Parmesan cream sauce, choice of chicken or shrimp
Radiatori Pasta with Lemon Chicken
locally sourced from Nicole Taylor’s with roasted chicken, pancetta, tomatoes, white wine, and basil
Lobster Sacchetti
succulent lobster, English peas, sacchetti purse pasta filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan in a lobster cream sauce
Pan-Seared Scallops
jumbo sea scallops, edamame, roasted corn, rainbow carrots, pancetta, Cajun beurre blanc
Grilled Salmon
sourced from the Bay of Fundy, served with house-made remoulade and redskin mashed potatoes
Fresh Atlantic Cod
blackened, house-made remoulade, served with sauteed French green beans
Cold Water Lobster Tail
9 oz. succulent cold water lobster tail, drawn butter, served with roasted asparagus and redskin mashed potatoes
Berkshire Pork Chop
Brandy Dijon sauce, redskin mashed potatoes
Roasted Chicken Breast
airline-cut with wild mushroom demi-glace, served with mashed potatoes
Prime Meatloaf
USDA Prime beef, pork, and veal, bourbon peppercorn sauce, served with redskin mashed potatoes
Sandwiches
Prime Steakburger
ground USDA Prime, traditional toppings, white cheddar, mayo, served with fresh-cut fries
St. Elmo Prime Rib Sandwich
white cheddar, au jus, creamy horseradish, served with fresh-cut fries
Chicken Avo-Kale
sweet tea brined crispy chicken breast, smashed haas avocado, marinated red onion, kale, white cheddar, served with fresh-cut fries
Turkey Burger
traditional toppings, mayo, served with house-made chips
Tavern Club
Fra’ Mani ham, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey truffle dijonnaise, served with fresh-cut fries
Cilantro Lime Steak Tacos
marinated Denver steak, kale slaw, chimichurri, cilantro lime crema
Half Tavern Club
Fra’ Mani ham, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey truffle dijonnaise, served with fresh-cut fries
Half Prime Rib Sandwich
white cheddar, au jus, creamy horseradish, served with fresh-cut fries
Filet Slider
Fried Chicken Slider
Fried Shrimp Slider
Pizza
Downtown Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms
Tuscan Pizza
pesto ricotta, red bell pepper, kale, sliced tomato, four cheese blend
St. Elmo Prime Rib Pizza
slow roasted prime rib, horseradish ricotta, mushrooms, campfire onion marmalade
Pepperoni & Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
fresh sliced mozzarella, GiAntonio Italian pepperoni, fresh basil
Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Sides
Desserts
Woodford Bread Pudding
chocolate bread pudding, sea salt caramel ice cream, and finished with Woodford Reserve bourbon
Signature Brownie
warmed brownie, hot fudge, Woodford Reserve caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, and candied pecans
Peanut Butter Pie
brownie crumb crust, topped with peanut butter glaze
New York Cheesecake
generous slice of cheesecake served with raspberry puree
Creme Brulee
Madagascar vanilla bean custard