Visit Us Today!
Online Ordering Available!
Airlie 6809 Airlie Rd
Harry's
Shareables
Handhelds
Sides
Kids
Sodas/Juices
Wine
- GL Decoy Merlot$12.00
- GL Pikes Road Pinot Nior$14.00
- GL Vajra Langhe Rosso Red Blend$11.00
- GL Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
- BTL Decoy Merlot$44.00
- BTL Pikes Road Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Vajra Langhe Rosso Blend$40.00
- BTL Ancient Peaks Cab Sauv$48.00
- BTL Architect Cabernet Sauvignon$68.00
- GL Sycamore Chardonnay$8.00
- GL Sycamore Pinot Grigio$8.00
- GL Sutter Home White Zinfandel$8.00
- GL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Mimi Chardonnay$11.00
- GL Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio$11.00
- GL Imagery Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
- GL Barboursville Reserve Viognier$15.00
- GL Folie a Deux Russian River Chardonnay$15.00
- GL Mer de Soleil Reserve Chardonnay$12.00
- GL Villa Maria Sav Blanc$11.00
- BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio$44.00
- Sutter Home White Zinfandel BTL$30.00
- Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc BTL$45.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Mimi Chardonnay BTL$45.00
- Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio BTL$45.00
- Imagery Sauvignon Blanc BTL$60.00
- Barboursville Reserve ViognierBTL$60.00
- Folie a Deux Russian River Chardonnay BTL$60.00
- BTL Macon La Roche Vineuse Chardonnay$76.00
- BTL Mer De Soleil Chardonnay$44.00
- BTL Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio$44.00
- GL J Roget Brut$8.00
- GL Ruffino Prosecco Rose$11.00
- GL Cantine Maschio Prosecco Brut$11.00
- GL Roederer Estate Anderson Valley Brut$15.00
- GL Los Dos Rose$15.00
- Figuiere Mediterranee Rose$10.00
- Zardetto Procecco Brut$11.00
- Zardetto Rose Procecco$11.00
- J Roget Brut$30.00
- Ruffino Prosecco Rose$45.00
- Cantine Maschio Prosecco Brut$45.00
- Roederer Estate Anderson Valley Brut$60.00
- Los Dos Rose$45.00
- Figuiere Rose$40.00
- Zardetto Procecco Brut$11.00
- Zardetto Rose Procecco$11.00
House Cocktails
Brunch Menu A La Carte
- Fried Chicken & Poached Egg on Brioche Toast$17.00
- Berkshire Farm Breakfast Platter$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$18.00
- Grilled Steak & Eggs$22.00
- Southern Benedict with Biscuits$16.00
- Brunch Burger 8oz$18.00
- Apple Crumble French Toast$15.00
- Berkshire Pork Gravy & Biscuits$10.00
- Brussel Sprouts & Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
Brunch shareables
Harry's Top Golf
Harry's Location and Ordering Hours
(540) 532-0435
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM