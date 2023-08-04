Starting Line Up

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Sliced pickles battered and deep fried.

Chislic

$12.49

Aged, hand cut, house seasoned top sirloin grilled to perfection

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99

Battered macaroni and cheese served with Smokey Cheddar Sauce

Southwest Elotes

$9.99

Corn, jalapeno, and cheese battered and deep fried. Delicious with a little kick! Served with house made SW Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheese and fried until golden brown.

Spinach Dip

$9.99

House made spinach dip served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Topped with queso blanco, bacon and three cheese blend,

Dynamite Cheddar Tots

$9.99

House made tater tots topped with queso blanco, bacon, jalapenos, three cheese blend and dynamite dust seasoning blend.

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Queso blanco topped with house made pico de gallo and three cheese blend served with tortilla chips.

Grand Slam Platter

$21.99

Six smoked wings, Southwest Elotes, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, Spinach Dip and tortilla chips served with your choice of 2 sauces (NO Substitutions)

Onion Rings

$9.99

Burgers

3 Little Pigs

$15.99

Ham, pulled pork, bacon, American, Pepper Jack and Swiss cheeses, and BBQ and Ranch sauces.

All American Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Topped with bacon, American cheese and served with lettuce, onion and tomato.

Bacon Mac Attack

$14.99

Topped with bacon, threes cheese blend, Mac N' Cheese bites and a smokey Cheddar sauce.

BOTW

$14.49

Our Burger of The Week is featured on our social media pages.

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Includes lettuce, onion and tomato.

Dakota Burger

$14.99

Bacon, pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions, and Harry's signature BBQ sauce.

French Onion Burger

$13.99

Carmelized onions, Swiss cheese and Freanch onion seasoning served with a side of horseradish aioli.

Garlic Cheeseburger

$13.49

Three cheese blend, garlic seasoning and Parmesan served with a side of garlic mayo.

Hall of Flame

$13.99

Jalapenos, onion rings, Pepper Jack cheese, spicy BBQ sauce and dynamite dust seasoning.

Hawaiian Pro Bowl

$14.99

Ham, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced pineapple and BBQ sauce.

Hole In One

$13.99

Peanut butter and bacon served on a grilled glazed dounut.

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.99

*Vegetarian* Spicy black bean patty, lettuce, onion, and tomato served on a toasted bun. Choice of Mayo, Garlic Mayo or sauce on the side.

Texas Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Bacon, crispy hashbrowns and American cheese topped with an over medium egg and served with a side of Tabasco mayo.

Whiskey Jack Burger

$14.99

Topped with Swiss and American cheeses, pickles, bacon, banana peppers and bloody mary ketchup with a green olive garnish.

All Star Burger

$13.49

Topped with shredded lettuce, onion, American cheese, Thousand Island dressing and fried pickles.

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken, ham and bacon on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded three cheese blend and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Baja Smoked Shrimp Salad

$16.49

Smoked shrimp, grilled peppers, onions, corn and black bean salsa, shredded three cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boild egg on a bed of lettuce. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl. Your choice of Dressing

Southwest Steak Salad

$16.99

Grilled chislic, marinated tomatoes, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles on a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Crispy chicken glazed with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, cucmbers, blue cheese crumbles and a hard boiled egg on a bed of lettuce.

Wraps & Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, three cheese blend and ranch wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, three cheese blend and house made buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Harry's Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ pulled pork topped with queso blanco, shredded three cheese blend, bacon and BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

Three Pointer Cheese Steak

$15.49

Grilled steak with three cheese blend, carmelized onions, smoket cheddar sauce on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Aju & your choice of side.

Southwest Chicken Philly

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with queso blanco and SW Ranch. Served with you choice of side.

Hot Streak Philly

$15.49

Grilled steak with three cheese blend, grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Topped with horseradish aioli on a toasted haogie bun. Served with Aju & your choice of side.

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onion, and tomato on a toasted bun. Comes with your choice of sauce on the side. Served with your choice of side.

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

Soup of the day and a grilled cheese sandwich. Choice to add ham to Grilled Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch SANDWICH

$13.99Out of stock

Weekly Lunch

$10.99

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Breaded, lightly seasoned chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and your choice of side.

6 Smoked Wings Basket

$11.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

12 Smoked Wings Basket

$19.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

1/2 Boneless Wings Basket

$11.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

LB Boneless Wings Basket

$19.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

Chislic Basket

$14.49

Aged, hand cut top sirloin seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of side.

Knockout Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped wtih queso blanco, grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, corn and black bean salsa, three cheese blend, buffalo sauce, ranch and blue cheese crumbles.

Memphis BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pulled pork, diced jalapenos, house made pico de gallo, pickles, shredded three cheese blend and BBQ sauce.

Southwest Surf & Turf Nachos

$19.99

Tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, smoked shrimp, grilled steak, peppers, onions, corn and black bean salsa, shredded three cheese blend and SW Ranch.

SoftShell Tacos

Corkscrew Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Light and crispy battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, cilantro and ancho chipolte sauce.

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Tender mesquite-seasoned grilled steak, grilled bell peppers and onions with three cheese blend.

Mahi Fish Tacos

$12.99

Lightly battereed and fried mahi mahi, house made pico de gallo, lettuce, three cheese blend and SW Ranch.

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Grilled chicken, corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, three cheese blend and SW Ranch.

Cinco De Mayo Tacos

$10.00

Wings

6 Smoke Traditional Wings

$9.99

Choice of Sauce

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99

Choice of 2 Sauces

1/2 LB Boneless Wings

$9.99

Choice of Sauce

LB Boneless Wings

$17.99

Choice of 2 Sauces

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Salad is topped with cheese, cucumbers and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

House made macaroni salad. Does contain onions.

Soup CUP

$4.00

Soup BOWL

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Homemade Tater Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Carrots and Celery

$2.00

Queso

$2.50

Toast

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Italian pasta salad

$4.00

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.99

Rootbeer Float

$6.49Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

1919 RootBeer

$4.49

Arnold Palmer

Chocolate Milk

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

Dr. Pepper

Dt. Dr. Pepper

Dt. Mtn. Dew

Dt. Pepsi

Ginger Ale

GingerBeer Can

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Milk

Mtn. Dew

Mug RootBeer

Orange Juice

Pepsi

Pineapple Juice

Raspberry Tea

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rogers

Shirley Temple

Sierra Mist

Tomato Juice

Water

Little League

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.50

Kids Little League Burger

$7.50

Add Ons

$ Dressing $

$0.50

$Sauce $

$1.00