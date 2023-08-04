HARRY'S 16 West Kemp Avenue
Starting Line Up
Deep Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles battered and deep fried.
Chislic
Aged, hand cut, house seasoned top sirloin grilled to perfection
Cheese Curds
Mac N Cheese Bites
Battered macaroni and cheese served with Smokey Cheddar Sauce
Southwest Elotes
Corn, jalapeno, and cheese battered and deep fried. Delicious with a little kick! Served with house made SW Ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheese and fried until golden brown.
Spinach Dip
House made spinach dip served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with queso blanco, bacon and three cheese blend,
Dynamite Cheddar Tots
House made tater tots topped with queso blanco, bacon, jalapenos, three cheese blend and dynamite dust seasoning blend.
Chips and Queso
Queso blanco topped with house made pico de gallo and three cheese blend served with tortilla chips.
Grand Slam Platter
Six smoked wings, Southwest Elotes, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, Spinach Dip and tortilla chips served with your choice of 2 sauces (NO Substitutions)
Onion Rings
Burgers
3 Little Pigs
Ham, pulled pork, bacon, American, Pepper Jack and Swiss cheeses, and BBQ and Ranch sauces.
All American Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with bacon, American cheese and served with lettuce, onion and tomato.
Bacon Mac Attack
Topped with bacon, threes cheese blend, Mac N' Cheese bites and a smokey Cheddar sauce.
BOTW
Our Burger of The Week is featured on our social media pages.
Build Your Own Burger
Includes lettuce, onion and tomato.
Dakota Burger
Bacon, pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions, and Harry's signature BBQ sauce.
French Onion Burger
Carmelized onions, Swiss cheese and Freanch onion seasoning served with a side of horseradish aioli.
Garlic Cheeseburger
Three cheese blend, garlic seasoning and Parmesan served with a side of garlic mayo.
Hall of Flame
Jalapenos, onion rings, Pepper Jack cheese, spicy BBQ sauce and dynamite dust seasoning.
Hawaiian Pro Bowl
Ham, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced pineapple and BBQ sauce.
Hole In One
Peanut butter and bacon served on a grilled glazed dounut.
Spicy Black Bean Burger
*Vegetarian* Spicy black bean patty, lettuce, onion, and tomato served on a toasted bun. Choice of Mayo, Garlic Mayo or sauce on the side.
Texas Breakfast Burger
Bacon, crispy hashbrowns and American cheese topped with an over medium egg and served with a side of Tabasco mayo.
Whiskey Jack Burger
Topped with Swiss and American cheeses, pickles, bacon, banana peppers and bloody mary ketchup with a green olive garnish.
All Star Burger
Topped with shredded lettuce, onion, American cheese, Thousand Island dressing and fried pickles.
Salads
Chef Salad
Grilled chicken, ham and bacon on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded three cheese blend and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Baja Smoked Shrimp Salad
Smoked shrimp, grilled peppers, onions, corn and black bean salsa, shredded three cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boild egg on a bed of lettuce. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl. Your choice of Dressing
Southwest Steak Salad
Grilled chislic, marinated tomatoes, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles on a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken glazed with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, cucmbers, blue cheese crumbles and a hard boiled egg on a bed of lettuce.
Wraps & Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, three cheese blend and ranch wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, three cheese blend and house made buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of side.
Harry's Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork topped with queso blanco, shredded three cheese blend, bacon and BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Three Pointer Cheese Steak
Grilled steak with three cheese blend, carmelized onions, smoket cheddar sauce on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Aju & your choice of side.
Southwest Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with queso blanco and SW Ranch. Served with you choice of side.
Hot Streak Philly
Grilled steak with three cheese blend, grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Topped with horseradish aioli on a toasted haogie bun. Served with Aju & your choice of side.
Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onion, and tomato on a toasted bun. Comes with your choice of sauce on the side. Served with your choice of side.
Soup & Sandwich
Soup of the day and a grilled cheese sandwich. Choice to add ham to Grilled Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch SANDWICH
Weekly Lunch
Baskets
Chicken Strip Basket
Breaded, lightly seasoned chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and your choice of side.
6 Smoked Wings Basket
Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.
12 Smoked Wings Basket
Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.
1/2 Boneless Wings Basket
Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.
LB Boneless Wings Basket
Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.
Chislic Basket
Aged, hand cut top sirloin seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of side.
Knockout Nachos
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped wtih queso blanco, grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, corn and black bean salsa, three cheese blend, buffalo sauce, ranch and blue cheese crumbles.
Memphis BBQ Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pulled pork, diced jalapenos, house made pico de gallo, pickles, shredded three cheese blend and BBQ sauce.
Southwest Surf & Turf Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, smoked shrimp, grilled steak, peppers, onions, corn and black bean salsa, shredded three cheese blend and SW Ranch.
SoftShell Tacos
Corkscrew Shrimp Tacos
Light and crispy battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, cilantro and ancho chipolte sauce.
Steak Tacos
Tender mesquite-seasoned grilled steak, grilled bell peppers and onions with three cheese blend.
Mahi Fish Tacos
Lightly battereed and fried mahi mahi, house made pico de gallo, lettuce, three cheese blend and SW Ranch.
Southwest Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, three cheese blend and SW Ranch.
Cinco De Mayo Tacos
Wings
Sides
French Fries
Side Salad
Salad is topped with cheese, cucumbers and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.
Macaroni Salad
House made macaroni salad. Does contain onions.