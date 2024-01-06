Harumama - Vista 40 Main Street, E110
Food
Ramen & Mama's
- Garden Party$14.95
vegan creamy coconut veggie broth / spinach noodles / topped with steamed tofu, black garlic oil, broccoli, corn, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Haru$15.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with chicken chashu, steamed tofu, bamboo shoots, kale, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Crispy Chickie$16.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with panko breaded chicken cutlet, brussels sprouts, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil, 1/2 ramen egg, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Flying Pig$15.95
shoyu sesame tonkotsu broth / topped with pork belly, brussels sprouts, fried garlic, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Me So Hot$15.95
spicy peanut tonkotsu broth / topped with ground pork, 1/2 ramen egg, bean sprouts, brussels sprouts, peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- High Noon$15.95
spicy chicken broth / topped with chicken chashu, 1/2 ramen egg, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushroom, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Kimchi$15.95
spicy chicken broth / topped with pork belly, steamed tofu, 1/2 ramen egg, bean sprouts, sautéed kimchi, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Bulgogi Udon$15.95
beef broth, bulgogi beef, caramelized onion / topped with green onion, sesame seeds
- Vegetable PanFried Noddles$13.95
broccoli, carrot, fried-garlic, pickled cucumber, scallions, zucchini / topped with black sesame seeds, scallions
- Yakisoba$12.95
yakisoba noodles, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini / topped with scallions, sesame seeds
- Yakisoba w/Chicken$12.95
yakisoba noodles, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini, chicken / topped with scallions, sesame seeds
- Noodles & Broth$7.50
Noodles and Broth of Choice
- Side noodles$3.75
- Side Broth$3.75
Mama's Bites
- Veggie Egg Rolls$7.50
3 PCS // carrot, cabbage, chestnut, bean sprouts, vermicelli / side sweet chili sauce
- Fried Pork Potstickers$7.50
4 PCS // pork + vegetable filling / topped with sesame seeds / side dipping sauce
- Steamed Veggie Potstickers$8.50
5 PCS // tofu + vegetable filling / set in chili-garlic stock sauce / topped with sesame seeds, taro chips, chef blend
- Crispy Krab Wontons$7.50
4 PCS // crab + cream cheese filling / side sweet chili sauce
- Fried Rice$8.00
jasmine rice, egg, green onion, sesame seeds
- Karaage$8.50
deep-fried chicken bites / side yuzu aioli
- Edamame$5.00
Salted
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.00
Garlic chili Sambal
- White rice$3.50
- Cold Kimchi$3.50
- Mama's Fries$6.00
paprika powder, truffle oil, furikake
- Takoyaki$6.50
Greens & Skillets
- Cucumber Noodle Salad$9.50
cucumber noodles, edamame, tomato, watermelon radish, apple cider vinegar, honey mustard dressing / topped with black sesame seeds, chef blend
- Seaweed Salad$8.50
wakame seaweed, ponzu, watermelon radish / topped with sesame seeds and chef blend
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
grilled boneless chicken, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$16.95
grilled salmon, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Katsu$16.95
panko breaded chicken cutlet, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake / side katsu sauce
- Bulgogi Fries$16.95
bulgogi beef, french fries, glass noodles, soy marinated vegetable mix, shiitake mushroom / topped with green onion, mozzarella cheese
Buns
- Chicken Buns$8.95
2 PCS // chicken, mozzarella, caramelized onion
- Pig Buns$8.95Out of stock
2 PCS // pulled pork, onion
- Cow Buns$8.95
2 PCS // ground BBQ beef, carrot, shiitake
- Bunny Buns$8.95
2 PCS // nutella
- Koala Buns$8.95
2 PCS // strawberry n cream
- Unicorn Buns$8.95
2 PCS // ube
- Penguin Bun$8.95
Rotating
- Sweet Party Box$24.95Out of stock
6PCS//Bunny,Koala,Unicorn
- Savory Party Box$24.95Out of stock
6 PCS // pig, chicken, cow
- Mix Party Box$24.95Out of stock
6 PCS // pig, bunny, chicken
- Karrage Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with spicy mayo, onion chip, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Pork Belly Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with hoisin BBQ sauce, cilantro, fried-garlic, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Spam Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with yuzu aioli, tempura crunch, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Crunchy Shrimp Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with sweet + spicy unagi sauce, onion chip, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers