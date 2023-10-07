Popular Items

Maine Lobster Roll

$21.00

100% lobster meat, light lemon aioli, buttered bun, coleslaw, and sweet potato chips

Regular Food Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Water

Gingerale

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kid Drink

$0.99

Moon Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Appetizers

*Sweet Potato Chips

$8.00

Hand-cut chips, with warm creamy bacon Gorgonzola dip

*Fried Green Tomatos

$10.00

Goat cheese, candied jalapeños, and chipotle ranch

*Wicked Pimina Cheese

$8.00

Our famous pimento cheese served with warm, homemade tortilla chips

*Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.00

Candied jalapeños, creamy shrimp sauce, and grilled crostini

*Soul Rolls

$8.00

Sautéed collard greens, hickory smoked bacon, onions, apples, crispy wonton wrapper, and honey chipotle sauce

Spicy Chicken Spring Roll

$12.00

Corn salsa and avocado crema

Hummus and Olive Tapenade

$12.00

Goat cheese, toasted pita and crostini

Deviled Egg Trio

$8.00

(2 pieces) bacon jam, (2 pieces) capers, (2 pieces) wicked pimina cheese & candied jalapeño

*Crab Cake Appetizer

$18.00

Salads & Soups

Full House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons

*Small House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons

Southern Cobb

$13.00

Spring mix, fried or grilled chicken, egg, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, cornbread croutons, and honey chipotle dressing

Grain Bowl

$13.00

Grain mix, craisins, pumpkin seeds, garbanzo beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, boiled egg, spring mix, cucumbers, and citrus yogurt dressing

Side Salad

$4.50

Our Favorites

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Fresh cut filet, grilled to order, honey chipotle glaze, grilled asparagus, and sweet potato souffle

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Sautéed large shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and Riverview Farm cheese grits

Thai Chicken

$18.00

Boneless braised chicken, red peppers, carrots, zucchini, spiced Thai curry broth, and jasmine rice

Butchers Cut Ribeye

$32.00

Thick hand-cut certified Angus ribeye grilled to order, seasonal veggies & garlic mashed potatoes

Maine Lobster Roll

$21.00

100% lobster meat, light lemon aioli, buttered bun, coleslaw, and sweet potato chips

Burgers & Sandwiches

*BYO Burger

$11.00
*Red Headed Stranger

$16.00

1/2 lb Berry Farms' black Angus beef, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun

*Red Headed Yardbird

$16.00

Grilled chicken, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun

*Wicked Cheese Steak

$17.00

Famous wicked pimina cheese, sliced certified Angus ribeye and tenderloin, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and hoagie roll

*Turkey Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb turkey, smokey spice blend, smoked Gouda, sweet peppadew peppers, chipotle mayo, spring mix, and poppyseed bun

*Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Melted provolone, fresh avocado, honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and poppyseed bun

*OMG BLT

$14.00

Double decker smoked bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, red tomato, chipotle mayo, and country white toast

*Corned Beef Reuben

$11.00

Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread

*Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread

*Cuban

$13.00

Freshly roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, and Cuban bread

Harvest Meat & 2

*Smothered Grilled Chicken

$12.00

*Creole Bourbon Ketchup Angus Meatloaf

$14.00

*Fried Catfish

$18.00

*Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

*Fresh Salmon Patties

$12.00

*Hamburger Patty

$14.00

Harvest Meat & 3

Smothered Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Creole Bourbon Ketchup Angus Meatloaf

$16.00

Fried Catfish

$20.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh Salmon Patties

$14.00

Hamburger Patty

$16.00

4 Veggie Plate

$11.00

3 Veggie Plate

$8.50

ALA Side Items

*ALA Gorg Dip

$4.50

*ALA Pimp COLD

$4.50

*ALA Pimp HOT

$4.50

*ALA Asparagus

$5.00

*ALA Black Eyed Pea Salad

$5.00

*ALA Cheese Grits

$5.00

*ALA Coleslaw

$5.00

*ALA Collards

$5.00

*ALA Creamy Mac & Cheese

$5.00

*ALA French Fries

$5.00

*ALA Fried Okra

$5.00

*ALA Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

*ALA Green Beans

$5.00

*ALA Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

*ALA Side Bread

$3.00

*ALA Side Corn Bread

$3.00

*ALA Side FGT

$5.00

*Side White Bread

$3.00

*ALA Sweet Potato Chips*

$5.00

*ALA Sweet Potato Souffle'

$5.00

*ALA Tortilla Chips

$5.00

*Side Rice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger No Cheese

$10.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$10.00

Kid Fish Fingers

$10.00

Kid PB&J

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

A Florida native. Smooth, tart filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream. Still a favorite and absolutely addictive

Oreo Cookie Cheesecake

$10.00

New York housemade cheesecake with delicious crushed Oreo cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache

Chocolate Cake with Mocha Buttercream

$10.00

A light moist chocolate cake layered and covered with a silky mocha buttercream. Three layers high and enough to share

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Rich and creamy peanut butter filling in a chocolate cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache and crunchy peanuts. A peanut butter lovers dream come true!

Caramel Apple Cake

$8.00

An old fashion favorite is back! Delicious warm and moist, filled with apple chunks and pecans. Drizzled with housemade caramel sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Elixirs

Auntie B's Signature Sangria

$6.35

A delicious and refreshing blend of red wine, brandy, Peach Schnapps, a splash of soda water and fresh fruits

Back Porch Lemonade

$8.17

This strawberry lemonade will get you rockin' in your chair Tito's vodka, strawberry purée, and house-made lemonade

Barrel Aged Maple Old Fashioned

$10.90

Bourbon and maple syrup aged in a sherry barrel

Blue Mother Fucker

$8.00

Georgia Peach Martini

$8.50

A peachy martini made with house-infused peach vodka, orange, cranberry & cherry juices

Gin Dingle

$9.00

A floral gin and tonic made with Elderflower and award winning dingle gin, voted "World's best gin" at the World Gin Awards in 2019!

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jaslico Mule

$9.00

"Soon to be famous" mule made with house-infused cucumber jalapeño tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Island Call

$10.00

Long Island Top

$12.00

Long Island Well

$8.00

Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

A smokey margarita made with Casamigos Mezcal, orange & lime juices, and simple syrup

Mezcal Mule

$9.00

A smokey spin on a Moscow mule, Montelobos Mezcal, ginger beer, and lime juice

Moon Runner

$8.17

Enjoy the beaches of the moon with two trusted rums Captain Morgan spiced & Malibu coconut rums, orange, pineapple & lime juices, and grenadine

New Moon Rising

$8.00

Papa's Colada

$9.00

A creamy piña colada on the rocks, Papa's Pilar rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple

Scooby Snack

$8.50

Shoot The Moon

$9.08

Smoked Old Fashioned

$10.90

A classic old fashioned infused with cherry wood smoke

The Revolver

$9.00

Maker's Mark, coffee liqueur, and orange bitters

Craft Beer Pkg/Can

Ace Cider Pineapple

$7.00

Ace Cider Space Blood Orange

$7.00

Allagash River Trip

$7.00

Atlanta Honey Bee

$6.00

Avery Electric Sunshine

$7.50

Bell's Oberon

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$8.00

Creature Comforts Automatic

$7.50

Creature Comforts BIBO

$7.50

Creature Comforts Bigger Dreams

$7.50

Creature Comforts Classic City

$7.50

Creature Comforts Koko Buni

$7.50

Creature Comforts Tropicalla

$7.50

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.50

Founders Porter

$7.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.25

Monday Night Blind Pirate

$6.00

Monday Night Death Raptor

$8.00

Monday Night Dr Robot

$7.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

New Realm Hazy Like a Fox

$7.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze

$5.00

Scofflaw Double Jeopardy

$7.50

Scofflaw Hooligan

$6.75

Scofflaw POG Basement

$6.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Sweetwater Blue

$6.00

Sweetwater Coastal

$6.00

Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y.

$6.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Three Taverns A Night on Ponce

$7.50

Three Taverns La Madrina

$7.50

Three Taverns Lord Grey

$7.50

Three Taverns Prince of Pilsen

$7.50

Three Taverns Rapturous

$7.50

Three Taverns Saporous

$7.50

Treehorn Cider

$7.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.48

Domestics Bottle/Can

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

PBR

$2.80

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Newcastle Bottle

$4.00

Leinenkugel Shandy

$4.00

Imports Bottle/Can

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

New Castle

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Guinness Can

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Per person. Fresh orange juice, Triple Sec, champagne, and all you can drink

Glass House Chard

$7.50

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Glass House Cabernet

$7.50

Glass House Merlot

$7.50

Glass House Pinot Noir

$7.50

Glass Rombauer Chardonnay

$14.00

Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla

Glass Sean Minor Chardonnay

$12.00

Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean

Glass Hahn Chardonnay

$11.00

Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear

Glass Martin Ray Chardonnay

$11.00

Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle

Glass Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest

Glass Vinho Verdé

$9.00

Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals

Glass Zenato Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity

Glass Stella Moscato

$7.50

White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright

Glass Figuiere Rose

$9.00

Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking

Glass Blue Rock Baby Blue

$14.00

Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth

Glass Rombauer Zinfandel

$14.00

Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper

Glass Catena Malbec

$13.00

Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender

Glass Martin Ray Cabernet

$11.00

Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied

Glass Ghost Runner

$9.00

This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries

Glass Montinore Pinot Noir

$9.00

Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate

Glass Pizzolato Prosecco

$9.00

Glass

Glass Louis Perdrier Brut Rose

$8.00

Glass

Glass Montmartre Brut

$7.00

Glass

Wine by the Bottle

Bottle House Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle House Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle House Merlot

$30.00

Bottle House Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay

$56.00

Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla

Bottle Sean Minor Chardonnay

$48.00

Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean

Bottle Hahn Chardonnay

$44.00

Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear

Bottle Martin Ray Chardonnay

$44.00

Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle

Bottle Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest

Bottle Vinho Verdé

$36.00

Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals

Bottle Zenato Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity

Bottle Stella Moscato

$30.00

White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright

Bottle Figuiere Rose

$36.00

Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking

Bottle Blue Rock Baby Blue

$56.00

Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth

Bottle Rombauer Zinfandel

$56.00

Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper

Bottle Catena Malbec

$52.00

Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender

Bottle Martin Ray Cabernet

$44.00

Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied

Bottle Ghost Runner

$36.00

This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries

Bottle Montinore Pinot Noir

$36.00

Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate

Bottle Pizzolato Prosecco

$36.00

Bottle Louis Perdrier Brut Rose

$32.00

Bottle Montmartre

$28.00