Regular Food Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Appetizers
*Sweet Potato Chips
Hand-cut chips, with warm creamy bacon Gorgonzola dip
*Fried Green Tomatos
Goat cheese, candied jalapeños, and chipotle ranch
*Wicked Pimina Cheese
Our famous pimento cheese served with warm, homemade tortilla chips
*Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Candied jalapeños, creamy shrimp sauce, and grilled crostini
*Soul Rolls
Sautéed collard greens, hickory smoked bacon, onions, apples, crispy wonton wrapper, and honey chipotle sauce
Spicy Chicken Spring Roll
Corn salsa and avocado crema
Hummus and Olive Tapenade
Goat cheese, toasted pita and crostini
Deviled Egg Trio
(2 pieces) bacon jam, (2 pieces) capers, (2 pieces) wicked pimina cheese & candied jalapeño
*Crab Cake Appetizer
Salads & Soups
Full House Salad
Spring mix, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons
*Small House Salad
Lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons
Southern Cobb
Spring mix, fried or grilled chicken, egg, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, cornbread croutons, and honey chipotle dressing
Grain Bowl
Grain mix, craisins, pumpkin seeds, garbanzo beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, boiled egg, spring mix, cucumbers, and citrus yogurt dressing
Side Salad
Our Favorites
Grilled Salmon
Fresh cut filet, grilled to order, honey chipotle glaze, grilled asparagus, and sweet potato souffle
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed large shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and Riverview Farm cheese grits
Thai Chicken
Boneless braised chicken, red peppers, carrots, zucchini, spiced Thai curry broth, and jasmine rice
Butchers Cut Ribeye
Thick hand-cut certified Angus ribeye grilled to order, seasonal veggies & garlic mashed potatoes
Maine Lobster Roll
100% lobster meat, light lemon aioli, buttered bun, coleslaw, and sweet potato chips
Burgers & Sandwiches
*BYO Burger
*Red Headed Stranger
1/2 lb Berry Farms' black Angus beef, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun
*Red Headed Yardbird
Grilled chicken, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun
*Wicked Cheese Steak
Famous wicked pimina cheese, sliced certified Angus ribeye and tenderloin, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and hoagie roll
*Turkey Burger
1/2 lb turkey, smokey spice blend, smoked Gouda, sweet peppadew peppers, chipotle mayo, spring mix, and poppyseed bun
*Black Bean Burger
Melted provolone, fresh avocado, honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and poppyseed bun
*OMG BLT
Double decker smoked bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, red tomato, chipotle mayo, and country white toast
*Corned Beef Reuben
Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread
*Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread
*Cuban
Freshly roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, and Cuban bread
Harvest Meat & 2
Harvest Meat & 3
ALA Side Items
*ALA Gorg Dip
*ALA Pimp COLD
*ALA Pimp HOT
*ALA Asparagus
*ALA Black Eyed Pea Salad
*ALA Cheese Grits
*ALA Coleslaw
*ALA Collards
*ALA Creamy Mac & Cheese
*ALA French Fries
*ALA Fried Okra
*ALA Garlic Mashed Potatoes
*ALA Green Beans
*ALA Seasonal Veggies
*ALA Side Bread
*ALA Side Corn Bread
*ALA Side FGT
*Side White Bread
*ALA Sweet Potato Chips*
*ALA Sweet Potato Souffle'
*ALA Tortilla Chips
*Side Rice
Kids Menu
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
A Florida native. Smooth, tart filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream. Still a favorite and absolutely addictive
Oreo Cookie Cheesecake
New York housemade cheesecake with delicious crushed Oreo cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache
Chocolate Cake with Mocha Buttercream
A light moist chocolate cake layered and covered with a silky mocha buttercream. Three layers high and enough to share
Peanut Butter Pie
Rich and creamy peanut butter filling in a chocolate cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache and crunchy peanuts. A peanut butter lovers dream come true!
Caramel Apple Cake
An old fashion favorite is back! Delicious warm and moist, filled with apple chunks and pecans. Drizzled with housemade caramel sauce
Scoop of Ice Cream
Alcoholic Drinks
Elixirs
Auntie B's Signature Sangria
A delicious and refreshing blend of red wine, brandy, Peach Schnapps, a splash of soda water and fresh fruits
Back Porch Lemonade
This strawberry lemonade will get you rockin' in your chair Tito's vodka, strawberry purée, and house-made lemonade
Barrel Aged Maple Old Fashioned
Bourbon and maple syrup aged in a sherry barrel
Blue Mother Fucker
Georgia Peach Martini
A peachy martini made with house-infused peach vodka, orange, cranberry & cherry juices
Gin Dingle
A floral gin and tonic made with Elderflower and award winning dingle gin, voted "World's best gin" at the World Gin Awards in 2019!
Irish Coffee
Jaslico Mule
"Soon to be famous" mule made with house-infused cucumber jalapeño tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Call
Long Island Top
Long Island Well
Mezcal Margarita
A smokey margarita made with Casamigos Mezcal, orange & lime juices, and simple syrup
Mezcal Mule
A smokey spin on a Moscow mule, Montelobos Mezcal, ginger beer, and lime juice
Moon Runner
Enjoy the beaches of the moon with two trusted rums Captain Morgan spiced & Malibu coconut rums, orange, pineapple & lime juices, and grenadine
New Moon Rising
Papa's Colada
A creamy piña colada on the rocks, Papa's Pilar rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple
Scooby Snack
Shoot The Moon
Smoked Old Fashioned
A classic old fashioned infused with cherry wood smoke
The Revolver
Maker's Mark, coffee liqueur, and orange bitters
Craft Beer Pkg/Can
Ace Cider Pineapple
Ace Cider Space Blood Orange
Allagash River Trip
Atlanta Honey Bee
Avery Electric Sunshine
Bell's Oberon
Bell's Two Hearted
Cigar City Jai Alai
Creature Comforts Automatic
Creature Comforts BIBO
Creature Comforts Bigger Dreams
Creature Comforts Classic City
Creature Comforts Koko Buni
Creature Comforts Tropicalla
Founders Breakfast Stout
Founders Porter
Kona Big Wave
Monday Night Blind Pirate
Monday Night Death Raptor
Monday Night Dr Robot
New Belgium Fat Tire
New Realm Hazy Like a Fox
Sam Adams Just the Haze
Scofflaw Double Jeopardy
Scofflaw Hooligan
Scofflaw POG Basement
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sweetwater 420
Sweetwater Blue
Sweetwater Coastal
Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y.
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
Three Taverns A Night on Ponce
Three Taverns La Madrina
Three Taverns Lord Grey
Three Taverns Prince of Pilsen
Three Taverns Rapturous
Three Taverns Saporous
Treehorn Cider
Victory Sour Monkey
Domestics Bottle/Can
Imports Bottle/Can
Wine by the Glass
Mimosa
Bottomless Mimosa
Per person. Fresh orange juice, Triple Sec, champagne, and all you can drink
Glass House Chard
Glass House Pinot Grigio
Glass House Cabernet
Glass House Merlot
Glass House Pinot Noir
Glass Rombauer Chardonnay
Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla
Glass Sean Minor Chardonnay
Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean
Glass Hahn Chardonnay
Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear
Glass Martin Ray Chardonnay
Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle
Glass Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc
Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest
Glass Vinho Verdé
Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals
Glass Zenato Pinot Grigio
Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity
Glass Stella Moscato
White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright
Glass Figuiere Rose
Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking
Glass Blue Rock Baby Blue
Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth
Glass Rombauer Zinfandel
Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper
Glass Catena Malbec
Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender
Glass Martin Ray Cabernet
Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied
Glass Ghost Runner
This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries
Glass Montinore Pinot Noir
Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate
Glass Pizzolato Prosecco
Glass
Glass Louis Perdrier Brut Rose
Glass
Glass Montmartre Brut
Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Bottle House Chardonnay
Bottle House Pinot Grigio
Bottle House Cabernet
Bottle House Merlot
Bottle House Pinot Noir
Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay
Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla
Bottle Sean Minor Chardonnay
Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean
Bottle Hahn Chardonnay
Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear
Bottle Martin Ray Chardonnay
Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle
Bottle Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc
Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest
Bottle Vinho Verdé
Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals
Bottle Zenato Pinot Grigio
Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity
Bottle Stella Moscato
White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright
Bottle Figuiere Rose
Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking
Bottle Blue Rock Baby Blue
Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth
Bottle Rombauer Zinfandel
Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper
Bottle Catena Malbec
Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender
Bottle Martin Ray Cabernet
Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied
Bottle Ghost Runner
This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries
Bottle Montinore Pinot Noir
Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate