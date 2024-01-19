Harvest Moon Deli 152 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine
Monthly Special
Soup Of The Month - Butternutsquash & Apple , Beef And Bean Chili
Signature Salads
- Homemade Potato Salad$4.25
Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.
- Cole Slaw Salad$4.25
Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.
- Harvest Moon Salad$11.50
Apples, Grapes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Homemade Croutons over a bed of Fresh Spinach.
- Chef Salad$11.50
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
- Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Homemade Croutons.
- Go Your Own Way Salad$11.50
Your Choice of Greens, 1 Cheese, 7 Vegetables, and 1 Dressing. Protein and any additional options are listed. build the salad you have always wanted.
Signature Sandwiches
- Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich$12.50
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
- Breaking The Slaw Sandwich$11.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Homemade Cole Slaw with 1000 Island Dressing.
- Buffa–Slow Ride Sandwich$11.25
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Bleu Cheese Slaw, Carrots.
- Salami Enamore Sandwich$11.25
Salami, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onion,Tomato, Portobello with Sweet & Spicy Relish.
- Roast Beef Of Burden Sandwich$11.50
Rare Roast Beef, Provolone, Tomato & Onion with a Creamy Dijon Mustard.
- Feel Like Bacon Love Sandwich$11.50
Crispy Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella with Pesto Mayonnaise.
- More Than Birds Sandwich$11.25
Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto Mayonnaise.
- Salami & Bobby Mcgee Sandwich$11.25
Salami, Mozzarella, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach with Pesto Mayonnaise.
- Olive & Let Die Sandwich$11.25
Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Tomato, Black Olives, Homemade Pesto & finished with Cherry Pepper Mayo.
- Reuben Tuesday Sandwich$11.50
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread.
- We Got The Beef Sandwich$11.50
Rare Roast Beef, Pepper Jack, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
- All Along The Watchtuna Sandwich$11.50
Homemade Tuna Salad, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomato.
- Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$12.50
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
Vegetarian Selections
- Whole Lotta Veggie$11.25
Portobello, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Spinach with our Homemade Pesto.
- Caprese On You$11.25
Layers of Melted Mozzarella, Tomato with our Homemade Pesto.
- Soys Of Summer$11.50
Organic Smoked Tempeh, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato, Onion with Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
- Wicked Garden Burger$11.50
Garden Burger, Pepper Jack, Spinach,Tomato, Onion, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
The Classics
- Club$12.50
Triple Decker with choice of meat,+ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on Toasted Bread.
- BLT$11.25
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on Toasted Bread.
- Bohamian Rhapsody$11.25
Ham, American, Provolone, Pickles, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato with Homemade Honey Mustard.
- Salad Sandwich$10.50
Homemade Chicken, Tuna or Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
- Jazzed Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato with Pesto Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Peppers, Grapes.
- Take It Cheesey Sandwich$5.50
Melted Cheddar and Mozzarella.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.25
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
Go Your Own Way
- Go Your Own Way$11.25
Your Choice of Bread or Wrap, 1 Cheese, 1 Meat or vegan protein option, 4 Vegetables, 1 Condiment, and a choice of cold, Toasted bread or Grilled. additional toppings available.
- Go Your Own Way Salad$11.50
Your Choice of Greens, 1 Cheese, 7 Vegetables, and 1 Dressing. Protein and any additional options are listed. build the salad you have always wanted.
Half Sandwich Combos/Chips & Cookies!
Drinks!
- Pepsi$2.75
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Mountain Dew$2.75
- Mug Root Beer$2.75
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$2.75
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Orange Crush$2.75
- Grape Crush$2.75
- Starry$2.75
- Blackberry Bubly$2.75
- Cherry Bubly$2.75
- Lime Bubly$2.75
- Grapefruit Bubly$2.75
- Dole Lemonade$2.75
- Unsweetened Tea$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
- Lemon Tea$3.25
- Raspberry Tea$3.25
- Peach Tea$3.25
- Celcius Tropical Vibe$3.25
- Aquafina Water$2.50
- Lifewtr$2.75
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Red Gatorade$3.25
- Blue Gatorade$3.25