Harvest on Fort Pond
Appetizers Take Out
- Pancetta Shrimp TO$30.00
tuscan white bean salad
- Mussels TO$32.00
Garlic Shallots Parsely
- Oysters TO$30.00
Spinach, Parmesan, Chipotle Garlic Butter.
- Burrata TO$28.00
Tomato Basil Pesto Fig Reduction
- Seared Tuna App TO$32.00
Green Tomato Corn Tapas & Tomato Salsa.
- Marinated Lamb Ribs TO$54.00
Soy, Ginger, Garlic
Salad Take Out
- Caesar Salad TO$29.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan & Anchovies.
- Portobello Goat Cheese TO$30.00
Mixed Greens, Crispy Goat Cheese, Tomato & Spinach Aioli.
- Watercress Salad TO$30.00
Endive, Gorgonzola, Apples, Pecans & Red Wine Vinaigrette.
- Calamari Salad TO$34.00
Frisee, White Miso & Red Pepper Vinaigrette.
- Iceberg Wedge TO$30.00
Crispy Onion, Bacon, Tomato, Gorg dressing.
- Arugula Pear TO$30.00
Pine Nuts, Raisins, Pecorino Romano & White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- House Salad TO$22.00
Mixed field greens & House Vinaigrette
Pizza Take Out
- Plain Cheese Pizza TO$20.00
- Tomato Mozz. TO$28.00
- Artichoke Spinach TO$32.00
Artichoke, Spinach, Muschrooms, Mozzarella
- Bacon Onion Jalepeno TO$32.00
With Tomato and Mozz
- Sausage Gorgonzola TO$32.00
Broccoli and Tomato
- Pepperoni TO$32.00
Hot Sweet Soppressata, Tomatoes, Basil, Ricotta Mozz
- Special Pizza TO$32.00
Tuscan Meatballs, Roast Tomatoes, Basil, Ricotta & Mozzarella
Sides Take Out
MAINS Take Out
- Pork Tenderloin TO$50.00
Apricot Apple Chutney, Watercress Pine nut salad, Prosciutto
- Skirt Steak TO$67.00
arugula Onion Manchego Roast Garlic Butter
- Portherhouse TO$115.00
42.0z
- Prime Burger TO$25.00
8oz with Garlic Fries
- Swordfish Piccata TO$52.00
Spinach, Capers, Olives, Tomato
- Grilled Salmon TO$50.00
Cucumbers, Dates, Walnuts, Beurre Blanc
- Seafood Bruscheta TO$58.00
Mussels, Clams, Scallops and Shrimp
- Chicken Milanese TO$46.00
Arugula, Tomato, Lemon, Parm, EVOO
- Chicken Parmesan TO$48.00
Roast Tomato sauce, Parm Mozzarella
- Whole Fish TO$75.00
Julliene Vegetables & Sweet & Spicy Fish sauce.
- Fish of the Day TO$68.00
Mushroom Truffle Risotto, Baby Carrots, Brussels Sprouts, Lemon Beurre Blanc
- Scarpariello TO$48.00
Chicken Scarpariello: Organic Chicken Thighs, Spicy Cherry Peppers & Onions, Fingerling Potatoes
- Farfalle TO$48.00
Sausage and Peas Parmesan
- Rigatoni TO$52.00
Veal Bolognese
- Spaghetti Shrimp TO$52.00
Roast Tomato, Parmesan
- Penne TO$48.00
Sauteed Asparagus, Tomato, Mushrooms, Mascarpone
- Linguini Clams TO$52.00
Littlenecks and Chopped, White WIne Lemon Parsley
- Chicken Tenders TO$16.00
- Mac and Cheese TO$18.00
- Kid Pasta TO$12.00
Penne
- Grilled Chicken TO$48.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, grilled tomato & onion. Star anise chicken demi glaze and crispy onions.
Dessert Take Out
- Banana Bread Pudding TO$18.00
Banana Caramel Gelato, Nuts, Carmel Sauce, Raspberry Coulis
- Flourless Chocolate Torte TO$18.00
With Coffee Gelato, Hazelnuts, Raspberry Coulis.
- Cheesecake TO$12.00
Creme brulee
- Ice Cream Sandwich TO$22.00
Vanilla Gelato, Hot Fudge, Fresh Fruit & Raspberry Coulis.
- Keylime Pie TO$14.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Raspberry Coulis.
- Tiramisu TO$12.00
Served with Raspberry Coulis.
- FruitCup TO$12.00
Melon, Kiwi, Strawberry, Pineapple & Blueberry.
- Ice Cream TO$10.00
Vanilla, Chocolate, Coffee or Hazelnut.
- Sorbet TO$8.00
Lemon, Orange, Mango or Passionfruit.
- Creme Puffs TO$18.00
Stuffed with Vanilla Gelato, Nuts, Chocolate Sauce & Raspberry Coulis.
Half Portions Take Out
- Half Mussels TO$20.00
- Half ribs TO$30.00
- Half Caesar TO$18.00
- Half Portobello TO$18.00
- Half Watercress TO$18.00
- Half Calamari TO$20.00
- Half Iceberg TO$18.00
- Half Arugula TO$18.00
- Half Pork TO$28.00
- Half Skirt TO$36.00
- Half Grilled Chicken TO$25.00
- Half Swordfish TO$30.00
- Half Salmon TO$28.00
- Half Fish of the day TO$38.00
- Half Farfalle TO$28.00
- Half Rigatoni TO$30.00
- Half Spaghetti TO$30.00
- Half Penne TO$28.00
- Half Linguini TO$30.00
- Half Scarpariello TO$25.00