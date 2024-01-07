Harvest Wine Bar Greenwich
Dinner
Starters
- Mystic 1/2 Dozen Oysters "CT"$12.00
- Crispy Calamari$18.00
Cherry peppers, lemon aioli, honey sambal dipping sauce
- Grilled Calamari$17.00
White beans, cherry tomatoes, anchovies-capper sauce
- Charred Octopus$22.00
Garlic white bean puree, piquillo peppers, tomato, avocado
- Grilled Shrimp$21.00
Parmesan grits, Spanish chorizo, roasted peppers, pesto sauce
- Mussels$15.00
White wine, garlic, parsley, toast
- Spicy Salmon Tartare$15.00
Jalapeño, lemon zest, baby arugula, house-made chips
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
Avocado, ginger soy, red onions, cilantro, potato chips
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
White cheddar, bread crumbs
- Crispy Parmesan "Tater Tots"$14.00
White truffle oil, chipottle aioli
- Harvest Sliders$17.00
Grass fed, all-natural beef, tomato aioli, pickles, onions
- Steak Tartare$15.00
All-natural beef, truffle, parmesan, quail egg, toasted bread
- House-Made Meatballs$16.00
Basil, oregano, fresh tomato sauce, parmesan cheese crostini
- Crispy Artichoke$15.00
Lemon aioli, jalapeños, cilantro, red onions, ricotta salata
- Eggplant Parmesan$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, rustic tomato sauce, pesto, parmesan
- Truffle Burrata$17.00
Baby arugula, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & lemon
- Brussles Sprout Salad$15.00
Parmesan risotto cake, truffle vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
- Boston Bibb Salad$14.00
Dried fruit, red onions, walnuts, maytag blue, balsamic
- Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan
- Pear & Endive Salad$13.00
Local arugula spiced pecans, manchego cheese, raspberry vingr
- Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Baby arugula, almond vinaigrette
Seconds
- Rare Seared Tuna$35.00
Sesame crusted, braised broccolini, aged balsamic
- Seared Branzino$33.00
Parsnips puree, sauteed spinach, lemon-capper sauce
- Wood Fire Grilled Organic Salmon$31.00
Roasted cauliflower, baby carrots, green beans, potato hash, beet vinaigrette
- Seared Scallops$35.00
Mashed potatoes, haricot vert, English peas, mushroom-lobster sauce
- Tuna Nicoise$31.00
Boston bid, olives, bacon, baby potato, red onions, hardboiled egg
- Lamb Tagliatelle$29.00
Braised ragu of lamb, carrots, celery, onions, red wine, fresh herbs
- Linguini Vongole$27.00
Litlle neck clams, pepper flakes, white wine, lemon butter sauce
- Chicken & Mushroom Pappardelle$24.00
Organic chicken, wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, white truffle oil, parmesan
- Shrimp & Lobster Pappardelle$34.00
House-made pasta, cherry tomato, sweet peas, fine herbs, lobster sauce
- Ricotta-gnocchi Bolognese$25.00
Grass fed & finished all-natural beef, parmesan
- Eggplant Rigatoni$24.00
Roasted eggplant, cherry tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Chicken Milanese$25.00
Lightly breaded, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, lemon aioli, parmesan
- Chicken Picata$25.00
Mashed potatoes, haricot-verts, lemon-caper sauce
- Pan Roasted Half Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
Mashed potatoes, garlic spinach, cherry peppers, roasted piquillo peppers
- Veal Milanese$36.00
Plum tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, arugula, lemon aioli
- Wood Fire Skirt Steak$36.00
Truffle fries, grilled asparagus, red wine demi - glace
- Wood Fire Harvest Burger$25.00
Bacon, crispy onions, tomato, mayo, Grafton cheddar, spiced fries
- Ny Steak Sirloin$35.00
French fries, haricot verts, shallots -brandy sauce
- Wood Fire Hanger Steak$32.00
Basil mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, chimichurri sauce
- Wood Fire Pork Chop$28.00
Roasted potato, hericot verts, hot cherry pepper sauce
- Impossible Vegan Burger$23.00
Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, spice fries
- Mushroom & Asparagus Risotto$24.00
Sautéed wild mushrooms, English peas, cheese, herbs, truffle drizzle
Specials
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
Aged gouda, boschetto tartufo, moody blue, prosciutto di Parma, sopressata, duck pate
- Seared Halibut$37.00
Cauliflower puree, Sautéed Kale, Lemon Caper Sauce
- Wood Fire Rack of Lamb$44.00
Roasted potato, sauteed brocolini, red wine demi-glace
- Wood Fire Ribeye$46.00
Truffle mashed potato, grilled asparagus wild mushroom sauce
- Filet Mignon$48.00
Baby Fingerling potato, Broccoli Rabe, Red wine Demi-Glace
- Squash Blossoms$17.00
Ricotta Cheese stuffing, squash relish, Baby arugula, balsamic glaze
- Lobster Bisque$12.00
- Butternut Squash Soup$12.00
Dessert
- Apple Cobbler$11.00
Caramel sea salt ice cream, bourbon caramel, crispy oatmeal
- Tiramisu$11.00
Shaved dark chocolate, berries, chocolates sauce
- Coconut Cheesecake$11.00
Strawberry sauce, caramel sea salt ice cream
- Banana Bread Pudding$11.00
Banana whipped cream, butter pecan bourbon caramel ice cream
- Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
Vanilla gelato, strawberry coulis
- Warm Brownie Sundae$11.00
Peanut butter cup and espresso nugget ice cream whipped cream, warm chocolate sauce
- Creme Brulee$11.00
Rich custard base topped with caramelized sugar
- Fruit & Berries$11.00
Whipped cream, chocolate dip
- Ice Cream$11.00
- Sorbet$11.00
Coconut or passion fruit
Take out Bottle wine
Argentina-Chile Reds
- BTL Malbec, Bramare Vina Cobos Lujan de Cuyo 2017$150.00
- BTL Malbec, Bodega Alandes Ucvo Valley 2019$70.00
- BTL Malbec Reserva, Famiglia Meschini Mendoza 2020$52.00
- BTL Malbec Reserva, Uko Select Mendoza 2017$60.00
- BTL Malbec Reserva, Los Guardianes Mendoza 2019$55.00
- BTL Malbec Reserva, Los Haroldos Valle de Uco 2019$45.00
- BTL Malbec, Susana Balbo Valle du Uco 2018$55.00
- BTL Malbec Reserve, Trivento Lujan de Cuyo 2018$50.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, P15 Patagonia 2021$40.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Harolds Reserva 2018$55.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva, Meschini 2017$48.00
- BTL Cabernewt Sauvignon, Medrano Estate 2020$40.00
- BTL Cabernet Franc, Marta Collection Mendoza$68.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Pampa Estate Mendoza 2022$42.00
- BTL Red Blend, Hermandad Single Vineyard Uco 2018$58.00
- BTL Red Blend, Los Haroldsa Gran Corte 2017$52.00
- BTL Red Blend, Quimera Achaval Ferrer Mendoza 2018$72.00
- BTL Red Blend, Ben Marco Expresivo Valle Uco 2016$78.00
- BTL Unoaked Red Blend, Alandes Concrete Tank 2021$58.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Hermandad Falesco Single Vineyard 2020$60.00
- BTL Red Blend, Primo Cellection Mendoza 2015$68.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Volcanes de Chile 2020$62.00
California Reds
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Napa Valley 2020$130.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan Sonoma 2018$110.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza by Caymus 2018$55.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Post & Beam “Far Niente” 2021$90.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Honig Napa 2017$80.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Shafer One Poin Five N. 2018$175.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder Napa 2021$85.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus 1 LITER Napa 2020$180.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade Estate Oakville 2017$185.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Davis Estates Napa 2016$130.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Odette Estate Napa 2018$275.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Lancaster Alexander 2013$105.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Ulysses Napa 2017$225.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Clos LaChance Sta Clara 2018$60.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Bella Union Far Niente 2017$155.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Xanthos Oakville Napa 2019$70.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Morgando Cellars Napa 2016$130.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Palermo Orin Swift 2020$105.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Spottswoode Napa 2017$350.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Prisoner Napa 2021$100.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Grgich Hills Napa 2018$125.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove Napa 2019$95.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Antica Napa 2018$120.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch 2019$195.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, PlumpJack Estate Oakville 2018$260.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Lewis Cellars Napa 2018$165.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Montelena Napa 2018$125.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak Napa 2016$220.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Four Graces Willamette 2019$60.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Row 503 Willamette 2021$64.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Resonance Willamette Valley 2020$60.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Westmount Willamette Valley 2021$52.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Miller Estates Eola-Amity Hills 2019$62.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Boedecker Shea Vineyard Willamette 2017$80.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Siduri Willamette 2020$65.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Inscription King Estate Willamette 2021$48.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Sea Sun Monteray County 2019$45.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Kistler Sonoma 2019$145.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Wrath San Saba Monterey 2016$80.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Goldeneye Anderson Valley 2020$95.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Duckhorn Migration Sonoma 2021$78.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Slander Orion Swift 2020$95.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Twomey Silver Oak Russian R. 2019$110.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Sonoma 2018$80.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, The Prisoner Sonoma 2021$95.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Flowers Sonoma 2021$95.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Arius California 2018$45.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Cakebread Cellars Anderson 2020$90.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall Sonoma Valley 2016$125.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Stag’s Leap Hand of Time 2020$68.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos Las Alturas 2019$105.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Riviere 2018$110.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Morgado Cellars Sta, Rita Hills 2015$95.00
- BTL Red Blend, Painted Fields Amador Classico 2018$75.00
- BTL Red Blend, Red Schooner Voyage 9 Caymus$105.00
- BTL Red Blend, The Prisoner Oakville 2021$95.00
- BTL Red Blend, Chalk Hill Estate Sonoma 2016$110.00
- BTL Red Blend, The Offering Santa Barbara 2016$65.00
- BTL Red Blend, Papillon Orion Swift Napa 2021$115.00
- BTL Red Blend, Machete Orin Swift 2018$105.00
- BTL Red Blend, Siena Ferrari-Carano Sonoma 2018$60.00
- BTL Red Blend, Abstract Orin Swift 2021$70.00
- BTL Petite Sirah, Chase Napa Valley 2017$80.00
- BTL Petite Sirah Phase V Napa Valley 2014$170.00
- BTL Merlot, Cakebread Napa Valley 2017$100.00
- BTL Merlot, PlumpJack Napa Valley 2014$115.00
- BTL Merlot, Reserve St. Francis Sonoma 2015$80.00
- BTL Merlot, DuckHorn Napa 2018$100.00
California-Oregon Whites
- BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread Napa Valley 2021$90.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Nickel & Nickel Truchard Napa 2020$90.00
- BTL Chardonnay, PlumJack Napa Valley 2019$100.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Flowers Sonoma 2019$105.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Mer Soleil Reserve, Monterrey 2015$72.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Larry Hide Estate Carneros 2015$95.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Bevan Cellar Russian River 2018$105.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Newton Unfilted Napa 2018$95.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Domaine De La Riviere 2018$90.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Chalk Hill Sonoma County 2021$62.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Cooper & Thief Napa Valley 2016$40.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Hanna Russian River 2019$55.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Cade Napa Valley 2020$70.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread Napa Valley 2021$65.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Stag’s Leap Cellars Napa 2020$65.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Trincherro Mary's 2020$50.00
- BTL Riesling, Kungfi Girl Washington State 2019$45.00
- BTL Riesling, Paul Barn Germany 2020$42.00
Champagne
- BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut$105.00
- BTL Taittinger, Prestige Brut Rose$165.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut$120.00
- BTL Cristal Louis Roederer 2000$500.00
- BTL Dom Perignon Vintage Brut 2002$400.00
- BTL Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve, Blue Label NV.$85.00
- BTL Dom Ruinart, Brut Rose 2002.$375.00
- BTL Jacques Lorent Grande Reserve Brut$80.00
- BTL Jean Mallet Prestige Brut$82.00
- BTL Taittinger La Francaise Brut$100.00
- BTL Andre Clouet Brut MAGNUM$195.00
- BTL La Grande Dame, Vueve Cliquot 2008$250.00
- BTL Andre Clouet Silver$105.00
France Reds
- BTL Chateau La Croix du Casse Pomerol 1990$140.00
- BTL Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2015$135.00
- BTL Chateau Moron Lafitte 2019$65.00
- BTL Domaine de Chevalier Grand Cru Classe 2001$450.00
- BTL Chateau De Pez Saint-Estephe 2017$105.00
- BTL Moulin De Duhart, Pauillac 2018$97.00
- BTL Sancerre Pinot Nior, Jean-Pierre Vacher & Fils 2018$70.00
- BTL Cotes-du-Rhone-Villages Sablet Piaugier 2019$55.00
- BTL Chateauneuf de Pape, Andre Mahhieu 2018$78.00
- BTL Chateauneuf de Pape, Domaine dela Solitude 2019$85.00
- BTL Chateauneuf de Pape, Chateau de Beaucastel 2017$160.00
- BTL Chateauneuf de Pape, Chateau La Nerthe 2017$115.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges, Bouchard Pere & Fils 2018$125.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges, Aurelien Verdet 2017$152.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges, Joseph Drouhin 2016$125.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges, Louis Jadot 2017$115.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges, Domaine Jean Grivot 2017$155.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges Domaine Aegerter 2015$110.00
- BTL Pommard, Louis Jadot 2018$125.00
- BTL Pommard, Domaine Vaudoisey 2020$82.00
- BTL Pommard 1er Cru , Domaine Francoise Buffet 2015$135.00
- BTL Pommard, Bouchard Pere & Fils 2018$120.00
- BTL Chambolle-Musigny, Premier Cru Joseph D. 2019$190.00
- BTL Chambolle-Musigny, Bouchard Pere & Fils 2018$140.00
- BTL Morgon Domaine de Leyre-Loup 2018$55.00
- BTL Savigny-Les-Beaune, Joseph Drouhin 2019$90.00
- BTL Hautes Cotes de Nuits Louis Auguste 2018$70.00
- BTL Vosne Romanee, Joseph Drouhin 2013$110.00
- BTL Aloxe-Corton, Domaine Tollot 2017$125.00
- BTL Gevrey-Chambertin, Joseph Drouhin 2019$130.00
- BTL Chorey-les-Beaune, Domaine Tollot-Beaut 2018$90.00
- BTL Volnay 1er Cru Domaine Francois Buffet 2019$135.00
- BTL Volnay Les Caillerets, Premier Cru Bouchard 2018$205.00
- BTL Domaine Parize, Givry Vieilles Vignes 2019$68.00
- BTL Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, Dobois & Fils 2018$235.00
French Whites
- BTL Sancerre, Domaine Sylvain Bailly 2022$70.00
- BTL Sancerre, Comte Lafound Ladoucette 2022$95.00
- BTL Sancerre, Jean-Pierre Vacher & Fils 2022$72.00
- BTL Sancerre, La Cote Blanche Nicolas Carlin 2022$78.00
- BTL Sancerre, Chateau de Sancerre 2022$70.00
- BTL Petit Chablis, L'Essentiel 2021$72.00
- BTL Chablis Premier Cru, Vaucoupin 2021$80.00
- BTL Chablis Grand Cru, Vaudesir 2020$150.00
- BTL Saint-Aubin 1er Cru Domaine Bader-Mineur 2016$95.00
- BTL Pouilly-Fuisse, Loius Jadot Burgandy 2022$75.00
- BTL Pouilly-Fuisse, Domaine Eloy Burgandy 2021$65.00
- BTL Chassagne Montrachet, Louis Jadot 2018$130.00
- BTL Chassagne Montrachet, Bouchard Pere 2017$115.00
- BTL Chassagne Montrachet, DomaineBader-Mimeur 2020$95.00
- BTL Chassagne Montrachet, Fernard & L. Pillot 2018$120.00
- BTL Chassagne Montrachet, Joseph Drouhin 2019$130.00
- BTL Puligny Montrachet, Joseph Drouhin 2019$130.00
- BTL Puligny Montrachet, Duchesse de Magenta 2019$120.00
- BTL Puligny Montrachet, Bouchard Pere & Fils 2018$135.00
- BTL Puligny Montrachet, Louis Jadot 2019$130.00
- BTL Meursault, Domaine Chavy-Chouet 2018$110.00
- BTL Meursault, Joseph Drouhin 2019$115.00
- BTL Meursault-Perrieres Premier Cru D. Potinet 2014$145.00
- BTL Corton Charlemagna, Grand Cru D. Cauvard 2018$230.00
Italian Whites
- BTL Cortese Castelvero, Piemonte 2021$48.00
- BTL Gavi Di Gavi, Black Label La Scolca 2020$85.00
- BTL Gavi, Ca Adua 2020$42.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Fattoria Zaccagnini 2021$45.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita 2022$48.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Bortoluzzi 2020$55.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Barone Fini Valdadige 2021$47.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Fratelli Cozza 2020$40.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Luisa Friuli 2021$52.00
Italy Reds
- BTL Nebbiolo Langhe, Bricco Maiolico 2019$65.00
- BTL Nebbiolo Langhe, L'Autore 2019$62.00
- BTL Nebbiolo Langhe, Ratti 2020$58.00
- BTL Nebbiolo Langhe, Alessandro Rivetto 2019$52.00
- BTL Nebbiolo, Vietti Perbacco 2020$55.00
- BTL Nebbiolo Langhe, Ellena Giuseppe 2019$58.00
- BTL Barbaresco, GAJA Piedmont 2017$450.00
- BTL Barbaresco, Cascina Luisin 2011$130.00
- BTL Barbaresco, Roche Piedmont 2019$78.00
- BTL Barbera d'Alba, Pio Cesare 2021$52.00
- BTL Barbera d'Alba, Giovanni Rosso 2019$55.00
- BTL Barbera d'Asti Superiore, Terzetto 2019$50.00
- BTL Barbera d'Asti, Marenco Bassina 2021$55.00
- BTL Barolo, Roche Piedmont 2018$90.00
- BTL Barolo, Garesio Cerretta Piedmont 2015$85.00
- BTL Barolo, Gagliasso Torriglione Piedmont 2008$80.00
- BTL Barolo, Vallebelbo Le Filere Piedmont 2018$70.00
- BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Tenuta Di Nozzole 2019$55.00
- BTL Chianti Classico, Badia A. Passignano Antinori 2016$120.00
- BTL Rosso di Montalcino, La Fornace 2011$95.00
- BTL Rosso di Montalcino, Lorini 2019$52.00
- BTL Super Tuscan, Il Grappolo Bosco 2021$65.00
- BTL Super Tuscan, Gaja Promis Ca’Marcanda 2020$115.00
- BTL Super Tuscan, Strade Di Toscana 2019$55.00
- BTL Super Tuscan, Guado al Tasso Antinori 2018$195.00
- BTL Super Tuscan, Terre di Mario 2021$45.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Ruffino Mazzi 2014$115.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Castello Banfi 2015$150.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino, CarteDei Venti 2017$95.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino, San Giacomo 2016$100.00
- BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Col D’Orcia 2016$105.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Tenuta La Fuga 2014$120.00
- BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Lorini 2016$98.00
- BTL Bruffato di Famiglia, Fratelli Cozza 2020$47.00
- BTL Primitivo, Fratelli Cozza Piglia 2020$42.00
- BTL Pinot Noir Trentino, Gaierhof 2020$52.00
- BTL Nero Di Troia Poderi D'Agostino 2019$65.00
- BTL Rosso Montelalco, Colpetrone 2016$45.00
- BTL Rosso Fabiano, Vajo Veronese 2000$72.00
- BTL Rosso, Verona Campofiorin Masi 2018$45.00
- BTL Amarone della Valpolicella, Tutela 2018$85.00
- BTL Amarone della Valpolicella, Masi Costasera 2013$130.00
- BTL Amarone della Valpolicella, Masi Costasera 2013$90.00
- BTL Amarone della Valpolicella, Clivus 2018 2015$80.00
- BTL Valpolicella Ripasso, Domenico Fraccaroli 2018$52.00
- BTL Merlot, Luisa Isonzo Del Friuli 2017$55.00
- BTL Salento Malvasia, Malia Malvasianera 2017$45.00
New Zealand / Argentina Whites
Portugal-Spain Reds
- BTL Douro Reserva, Quinta Da Romaneira 2013$48.00
- BTL Piteira Alentejo- Portugal 2015$40.00
- BTL Fiuza Premium, Alicante Bouschet Portugal 2015$46.00
- BTL Jumilia, Juan Gil Blue Label 2020$75.00
- BTL Ribera Del Duero, Pagos de Penafiel 2017$60.00
- BTL Merlot, Logos Navarra 2019$40.00
- BTL Rioja Reserva, Muga 2017$65.00
- BTL Vinoi de Pago, Pago Del Vicario 2020$42.00
- BTL Rioja Grand Reserva, Serna Imperial 2004$70.00
- BTL Rioja, Amador Medrano Temopranillo 2019$40.00
- BTL Rioja Reserva, Oscar Tobia 2016$50.00
- BTL Red Blend, La Casa Del Abuelo 2019$42.00
- BTL Rioja Gran Reserva, Gran Baroja 2002$90.00
- BTL Rioja, Arvum Vinedos Escudedo 2005$55.00
- BTL Rioja Gran Reserva Perica Vina Olagosa 2010$60.00
Rosé Wines
- BTL Whispering Angel, Provence 2022$60.00
- BTL The Beach, Vin de Provence 2022$42.00
- BTL Saint-Esprit, Cotes de Provance 2022$55.00
- BTL Saint Mitre, Vin De Provance 2022$46.00
- BTL Fleurs de Prairie, Cotes de Provence 2022$45.00
- BTL Aix, Vin de Provence 2022$48.00
- BTL Fleur de Mer, Cotes de Provence 2022$50.00
- BTL Miraval, Cotes de Provance 2021$52.00
- BTL Rock Angel, Cotes de Provance 2021$68.00
- BTL Sancerre Rose, Jean-Pierre Vachard & Fils 2021$60.00
- BTL Domaine de la Riviera, Russian River 2021$76.00
- BTL Ultimate, Cotes de Provance 2022$56.00