Harvest Wine Bar West Hartford
Dinner Menu
Raw Bar
Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Lemon wedges & cocktail sauce.
Spicy Salmon Tartare$13.00
Jalapeño, fresh lemon, baby arugula & house-made chips.
Tuna Tartare$15.00
Avocado, ginger, soy sauce, shallots, cilantro, & house-made chips.
Steak Tartare$15.00
Angus raw beef, truffle, Parmesan, quail egg, and crostini.
Appetizers
Chedar Tater Tots$11.00
Truffle oil, Parmesan, and truffle dipping aioli
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Lemon aioli & honey sambal sauce
Steamed Mussels$14.00
Pomodoro sauce, garlic, white wine & crostini.
Charred Octopus$16.00
Sun-dried tomato pistou, cilantro, avocado, sweet piquillo peppers, and cherry tomatoes
Meatballs$13.00
Angus beef and pork, basil, oregano, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella & crostini.
Eggplant Parmesan$13.00
Melted mozzarella, pomodoro sauce & basil pistou
Short Rib Mac & Cheese$13.00
Elbows macaroni, Cheddar and Parmesan, and braised BBQ short ribs
Artichoke Salad$12.00
Lemon aioli, sliced jalapeños, cilantro, red onion, and ricotta salata
Burrata & Prosciutto$16.00
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, and crostini
Lobster Bisque$12.00
Truffle essence
Salads
Mixed Green Salad$10.00
Cherry tomatoes, orange segments, Parmesan & balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, Parmesan & white anchovies.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
Parmesan risotto cake & lemon truffle vinaigrette
Pear & Endive Salad$12.00
Arugula, spiced pecans, manchego cheese & raspberry vinaigrette
Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula and mixed greens lettuce, steamed beets, spiced pecans, feta cheese, and lemon vinaigrette
Ricota Salad$13.00
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine hearts, mixed greens, cucumber, bacon, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and Italian dressing
Cobb Salad$13.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, bacon, egg, olives, green beans, Gorgonzola cheese, and herbed vinaigrette.
Small Plates
Mushroom & Corn Risotto$15.00
Sweet Pea Ravioli$17.00+
Brown butter thyme sauce, corn & parmesan cheese Vegetarian
Ricotta Gnocchi$17.00+
Angus beef bolognese sauce & Parmesan cheese
Harvest Sliders$16.00
Angus beef, tomato aioli, Cheddar cheese, pickles chips, and spiced fries.
Jumbo Crab Cakes$21.00
Arugula pineapple mango slaw & chipotle aioli.
Crusted Rare Yellowfin Tuna (4 Oz)$28.00
Farro & quinoa salad, corn, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, whipped avocado, mango salsa & balsamic molasses reduction
Seared Sea Scallops$30.00+
Scallion potato mash, haricot verts, citrus segments, and lobster sauce.
Wood-Grilled Hanger Steak (8 Oz)$29.00+
Scallion mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and garlic & chimichurri sauce
Wood-Grilled Baby Rack Lamb (3 Pcs)$30.00+
Mashed sweet potato, charred broccolini & barolo cherry sauce
Main Courses
- Harvest Veggie Rice$19.00
Cauliflower, carrots, red pepper, peas, lemon grass, ginger, cilantro & soy sauce Vegetarian
- Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
Pomodoro cream sauce, prosciutto, shallots, basil, and Parmesan cheese
- Eggplant Rigatoni$22.00
- Chicken & Mushroom Pappardelle$23.00
Roasted organic chicken, fresh herbs, truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese
- Sausage Tagliatelle$24.00
House-made fennel sausage, broccoli rabe with garlic, pistou, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan cheese
- Grilled Rainbow Trout$30.00
Chipotle aioli, asparagus, peas, corn, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes & pineapple mango slaw. Gluten free
- 7 Oz Grilled Salmon$30.00
Roasted fingerling potatoes, baby carrots, and beet vinaigrette.
- Seafood Pan Roast$32.00
Basmati rice, seasonal fish, shrimp, mussels, clams, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, wine lobster broth Gluten free
- Seafood Linguini$32.00
Lobster, shrimp, seared scallop, green peas, cherry tomatoes, and brandy lobster sauce.
- Chicken Milanese$22.00
Lemon aioli, arugula salad with shaved fennel, fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes
- Half Chicken Scarpariello$30.00
Basil, mashed potatoes, garlic spinach, spanish chorizo, and cherry peppers sauce
- 8 Oz Harvest Burger$20.00
Angus beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, l/t, crispy onion, tomato aioli, pickle, and spiced fries.
- 14 Oz Wood-Grilled New York Steak$40.00
Truffle mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, and garlic herb butter.
- 10 Oz Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon$48.00
Angus beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and Cabernet cipollini onion demi-glaze.
Desserts
- Two Scoops Gelato$12.00
- Two Scoops Sorbet$12.00
- Fresh Fruit and Berries$12.00
Raspberries, blueberries, banana, mango & scoop of raspberry sorbet
- Nutella Filled Crepes$12.00
Homemade crepes, hazelnut Nutella, vanilla gelato, and banana brulee
- Coconut Crème Brulee$12.00
A rich custard flavored with coconut & topped with crispy raw sugar
- Tres Leches$12.00
Soft & ultra-moist yellow cake, vanilla gelato & fresh banana
- Raisin Bread Pudding$12.00
Vanilla gelato, Kentucky bourbon cream & raspberry topping
- Tiramisu$13.00
Lady fingers, coffee liquor, and mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa & topped with caramel sauce
- Profiteroles$13.00
French puff pastry, filled with vanilla or chocolate gelato, topped with chocolate sauce
- Chocolate Lava Cake$13.00
Warm molten chocolate cake, vanilla gelato, whipped cream & raspberries sauce
- Homemade New York Cheesecake$13.00
Topped with blueberries sauce