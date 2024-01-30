Harvest on Main
DINNER
Starters
- Pimento Cheese & House Pickles$12.00
served with Crackers
- Three cheese Charred Corn & Bacon Queso$11.00
served with Corn Chips
- Smoked Salmon & Trout Spread$14.00
I Bacon, Red Onions, Caper Rémoulade and Crackers.
- Andouille & Crawfish Etoufee$17.00
- Ellijay Mushroom Fricassee$17.00
- Blue Ridge Sampler$14.00
Cheesy Flatbread, Roasted Red PepperHummus, Pickled Tomatoes, Olive Relish, and Corn Salad
- Baked Brie$15.00
with Butternut Squash, Peaches, Scallions & Almonds with Raisin Crostini
Soups & Salads
- Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$5.00+
(GF) topped with Red Onions and Shredded Cheddar
- Three Onion & Apple Soup$7.00
topped with Croutons and Smoked Gouda
- Harvest Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Spiced Peaches, Pecans, Feta, Ginger-Apple Cider Vinaigrette,
- Side Harvest$6.00
- Farm Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Olive Medley, White Balsamic Dressing
- Side Farm$4.00
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Lemon-Garlic Dressing, Fine Romano, Roasted Almonds, Croutons
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Baby iceberg wedge$16.00
Blue Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Smoked Bacon, served with a Creamy Blue Cheese Red Wine Dressing
Mains
- Bang Bang Salmon$28.00
•Honey-Chili-Miso Glaze, Sesame Salad, Sweet Chili Rice
- Locally Farmed Rainbow Trout$26.00
(GF) Blackened, Almond Agro Dolce, Pecan Sweet Mash, Mushroom Studded Green Beans, Toasted Almonds
- Shrimp and Grits$30.00
with House-made Tasso Ham, Spinach, and Logan Turnpike Grit Cake, Chorizo & Smoked Tomato Broth
- Bell & Evans Chicken Breast$24.00
Smoky Collard Casserole, Chicken Gravy, Herb Rice, Corn & Cabbage Chow Chow
- 14 oz Duroc Pork Chop$35.00
Maple-Bourbon Grilled, Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Carrots,
- Confit Of Duck$29.00
with Butternut Squash Ravioli, House Bacon, Golden Raisins, Arugula, Cream, Smoked Gouda
- Harvest Meatloaf$25.00
with Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Green Beans, and Onion Gravy
- Bistro Steak$33.00
Ellijay Mushroom Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Red Wine Onions and Blue Cheese Drizzle
- Tortelloni Puttanesca$24.00
Linguine, Capers, Olives, Rosemary, Tomato, Shaved Garlic, Smoked Ricotta, and EV00
- Four Times A Veggie$21.00
Honey Rosemary Roasted Carrots, Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Collard Green Casserole, Garlic Green Bean, with Smoked Onion-Corn Butter
- Shrimp Scampi$27.00
Argentinian Red Shrimp, Artichokes, Smoked Tomato, Garlic Capers, Lots O Butta' with Linguine
Kids Menu
Specials
Sides
- Half Loaf Bread$3.00
- Side Apples$2.00
- Side Baby Carrots$5.00
- Side Bistro Steak$12.00
- Side Cheesy Flatbread$5.00
- Side Collard Casserole$5.00
- Side Cornbread$3.00
- Side Garlic Toast$3.00
- Side Gluten-Free Bread$3.00
- Side Green Beans$5.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Side Grilled Salmon$7.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$7.00
- Side Kettle Chips$3.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Side Swt Mash$4.00
- Side Pickles$2.00
- Side Plain Crostini (3)$1.00
- Side Raisin Crostini$3.00
- Side Risotto$5.00
- Side Smashed Pots$3.00
- Side Sweet Chili Rice$5.00
- Assorted House Pickles$6.00
Sauces
Desserts
NA BEV
N/A Beverages
- Water
- Sweet Tea$4.00
- Unsweet Tea$4.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Mr Pibb$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Gosling's Ginger Beer$5.00
- New Creation Root Beer$5.00
- New Creation Cream Soda$5.00
- Herbal Tea$4.00
- Perrier (500 ml)$4.00
- Perrier (350ml)$3.25
- San Pellegrino$5.00+
- Club Soda$2.00
- Milk$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Mocktail$8.00