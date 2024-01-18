Harvey House
- Hamburger$7.00
Brioche, Onion, Pickles
- Harvey Cheeseburger$9.00
Brioche, Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
- BLT - Bacon Lettuce Tomato$8.00
Texas Toast, Piled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.00
Brioche, Grilled Onion & Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese
- Olive Burger$9.00
Brioche, Olive Sauce, Swiss Cheese
- Patty Melt Burger$9.00
Texas Toast, Grilled Onions & Sauce, Swiss Cheese
- Quesadilla Burger$9.00
Lg.Tortilla Wrapped Burger, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Salsa Cup
- Constantine Cowboy Burger$10.00
Brioche, Bacon, Onion Ring, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce
- 2'AM Burger$12.00
Brioche, Bacon, Over-Easy Egg, Hashed Tots, American Cheese
- BEC - Bacon Egg Cheese$9.00
Texas Toast, Piled Bacon, Over-Easy Egg, American Cheese
- Bacon Mac Burger$12.00
Brioche, Bacon, White Mac-N-Cheese
- The Boss Burger$15.00
Between 2 Grilled Cheese Toasts, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Fries Piled
- Slider Burgers (4)$9.00
Toasted Rolls, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese
- Funeral Sandwiches (4)$8.00
Toasted Rolls, Hot Ham, Garlic Parm Butter, Swiss Cheese
- Pulled Pork$11.00
Brioche, Pickles, Shredded Pork, Choice BBQ Sauce
- Pork Cubano$12.00
Brioche, Pickles, Shredded Pork, Hot Ham, Mustard
- Macaroni Bowl$12.00
Artesian White Cheese
- Cartel Crunch Wrap$10.00
Taco Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Fritos - wrapped in a large tortilla shell & grill-sealed.
Chicken
- Boneless Wings (8)$9.00
Don't forget the sauce!
- Chicken Strips (6)$9.00
Don't forget the sauce!
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato
- Naked Bone-In Wings - 6$9.00
Don't forget the sauce!
- Naked Bone-In Wings - 10$12.99
Don't forget the sauce!
- Naked Bone-In Wings - 24$28.95
Don't forget the sauce!
- Breaded Bone-In Wings - 6$9.00
Don't forget the sauce!
- Breaded Bone-In Wings - 10$12.99
Don't forget the sauce!
- Breaded Bone-In Wings - 24$28.95
Don't forget the sauce!
Taco
- Soft Taco$3.00
Taco Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese
- Hard Taco$3.00
Taco Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese
- Walking Taco$9.00
Large Side-Tear Bag of Fritos Scoops loaded with your toppings!
Kids / Senior
- Slider Burgers (2)$5.00
Toasted Rolls, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese
- Chicken Strips (2)$5.00
Don't forget the sauce!
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
Buttery Grilled on Texas Toast
- Macaroni SMALL$4.00
Artesian White Cheese
- Footlong$4.00
Footlong hotdog & bun. Plain, ask for toppings.
- Naan Cheese Pizza$6.00
Naan bread, marinara, shredded cheese
Appetizers / Sides
- Cheese Bombs$8.00
Bite-sized Pepperjack Cheese Fried to Perfection!
- Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Seasoned with a Breading with a Kick!
- Mushroom Bites$8.00
Deep-Fried whole button bites
- Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Whole Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
- Fries$2.00
Seasoned with our own in-house seasoning!
- Tator Tots$2.00
Crispy and delicious!
- Waffle Fries$3.00
Seasoned with our own in-house seasoning!
- Onion Rings$3.00
Crispy and delicious!
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
These are the ones you've been searching for!
- Stuffed Breadstick$3.00
- Macaroni Side$4.00