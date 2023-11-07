Harvey's Falls Church
LUNCH/DINNER
Appetizers
- Blackened Shrimp$15.00
Orange and Fennel Salad
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Served with IPA-ioli
- Deviled Eggs$10.00
Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, Chicherrones
- Fire Roasted Onion Dip$13.00
Pork Rinds 0r Chips
- Soup of the Day$6.00+
Caramelized Onion Aioli, Smoked Tomato Chutney
- Pretzel$10.00
Beer Cheese, Spicy Mustard
- Crab Fritters$24.00Out of stock
- Tuna Poke "Nachos"$18.00
- Bread And Butter$2.00
- Artichokes$16.00
- Fried Green Tomato Appetizer$15.00
Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Local Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar, Honey Balsamic Dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Parmesan Crisps, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Cobb Salad$22.00
Local Greens, Tomato, Radish, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallion Ranch
- Flank Steak Salad$25.00
Romaine, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Corn, Gorgonzola Dressing
- Salmon Salad$24.00
Sandwiches
- Beer Cheesesteak-Steak$17.00
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms w.Fries
- Beer Cheesesteak-Chicken$16.00
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms w/Fries
- Harvey's Burger$18.00
Two Smashed Burger Patties with American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce,Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo
- Harvey's Beyond Burger$20.00
Harvey’s Burger made with Beyond Meat
- Dirty Bird$17.00
- Blackened Tuna$18.00
- Cuban$16.00Out of stock
- Garden Vegetable$15.00Out of stock
Grilled Seasonal Vegetable, Swiss Cheese, Beer Mustard Vinaigrette on Sourdough
- Hot Dogs$16.00Out of stock
- Shaved and Dipped$22.00Out of stock
- Bahn- sai$18.00Out of stock
- Meat-zarella Sub$18.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Roasted Chicken$32.00
Beer Brined, Anchovy Sauce w/ Shells and Cheese, Brussels Sprouts
- Cedar Plank Salmon$30.00
Hot Honey Roasted Root Vegetables, Cippolini Onions, Fennel Chutney
- Steak Frites$25.00
Flank Steak, Fries, Sunny Side Egg, IPA-ioli
- Sirloin$40.00
- Ribeye$48.00
- Bolognese$25.00
- Vegetarian Bolognese$27.00
- Mushroom Scallops$30.00
- Duck Breast$36.00
- Dry Aged Pork Chop$35.00
- Fish and Chips$24.00
- Shrimp and Grits$28.00
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Sides
Dessert
- Banana Split$13.00
Popcorn, Peanuts, Chocolate Shavings, Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
- Honey Cake$9.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream/Sorbet$5.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie Strawberry Gelato$8.00
- Strawberries and Cream Waffle Pie$9.00
- Sweet Potato$9.00
- chocolate walnut$9.00Out of stock
- Cake Cutting Fee$4.00
- Cake Plate Fee$2.00