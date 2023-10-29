Hash NY System 656 Main St
Breakfast
Three thick slices of Texas toast, grilled with cinnamon and vanilla, topped with powdered sugar. Add blueberry compote or fruit
Large waffle, with powdered sugar. Add whipped cream, any fruit, or blueberry compote
Four stack of pancakes, with powdered sugar. Add bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, or blueberry compote
Two Johnny cakes, two sausage links, and two eggs any style
Two eggs any style & choice of toast
Three eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, or hash. Choice of toast, and home fries
Our homemade corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and home fries
Grilled English muffin with a fried egg and American cheese. Add choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with home fries
Classic, Irish, or Florentine served on grilled English muffin with home fries
Skillets
Corned beef hash, potatoes, caramelized onions, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast
Grilled chourico, red roasted peppers, and caramelized onions, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast
Roasted sweet potatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast
Sausage, bacon, tomatoes, and shredded Cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast
Red roasted peppers, caramelized onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast
Chourico, sausage, bacon, diced ham, corned beef hash, caramelized onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast
Omelettes
Simple cheese omelette. Your choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar
Diced ham, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and American cheese
Caramelized onions, red roasted peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and American cheese
Bacon, sausage, ham, caramelized onions, red roasted peppers, and American cheese
Custom omelette. Choice of American, Cheddar or Swiss. Add any vegetable or any meat
Sides
Lunch
Wraps
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, caramelized onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and our homemade BBQ glaze
Spicy grilled chicken breast, American cheese, bacon, chopped lettuce, with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing
Clubs
Rhode Island Favorites
Classic NY system Weiner served in a steamed bun with mustard, traditional housemade meat sauce, diced onions, and celery salt
Grilled smashed mini burger topped with Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sliced pickle, and our signature bourbon glaze
Crispy fried chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, or buffalo, served house cut French fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries, onion rings, or house made chips
Sandwiches
Our homemade corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, on grilled marble rye
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, on toasted white bread
Fresh tuna salad with melted American cheese, and tomato on grilled wheat bread
Thin shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, American cheese, on a torpedo roll
Deli sliced Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and hot pepper rings, onions a torpedo roll, topped with house made vinaigrette
Classic grilled American cheese served on white toast