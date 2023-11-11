Hatch 44 - Bradley
Daily Food Menu
Main Chics
- Hatchmole$14.95
Signature mashed avocado topped with pico, served with fried plantain chips
- This Chic Is Vegan$16.95
Chic pea omelet stuffed with kale, seasonal squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with pico, avocado served with sweet plantains
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$29.50
Marinated skirt steak and two fresh eggs, (served any style, topped with a chimmichurri sauce served with seasoned potatoes
- Veggie Omelet$16.95
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions, served with seasoned potatoes and toast
- Chicken Scoop$22.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, a scoop of homemade bacon jam, maple mustard syrup, powdered sugar topped with a sunny side egg
- Avo Toast (Spicy)$16.50
Seasoned mashed avocado, feta, and sriracha mayo, two fresh eggs sunny side served on a sourdough bread with mixed greens topped with a balsamic glaze
- Fiesta Scramble Bowl$16.50
Three fresh eggs scrambled, Chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, avocado, and fresh cilantro served with seasoned potatoes, pico, Queso fresco, Mexican crema, with a side of corn tortillas (Pork dish)
Hatched Eggs
Hatch Helds
- Birria Grilled Cheese Please$22.50
Shredded beef marinated, Monterrey Jack cheese , Queso fresco, and Mozzarella cheese on a grilled sour dough served with side of homemade Birria consome and French fries
- Open Face Brunchin' Burger$24.95
Two smashed beef patties, cheddar cheese, Taylor ham, maduro(sweet plantain),sunny egg, tomato, mixed greens, roasted tomato and garlic aioli served open face on an English muffin served with French fries
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich with choice of Meat$16.95
Eggs your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat on a brioche bun served with seasoned potatoes
- Lox Benedict$18.95
Smoked salmon, sautéed spinach, two poached eggs, topped with a smoked hollandaise sauce on a English muffin served with a side of mixed greens
- Egg Salad Sliders$10.95
Sandwiches
- The Spicy Chick$19.95
Fried chicken breast or grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spicy house kimchi slaw, house pickles served on a brioche sesame bun with French fries
- Hatchatarian$16.95
Grilled eggplant, fried tomatoes, Mozzarella, fresh basil, spinach, and garlic mayo spread on a grilled herb panini served with French fries
- The Havana$18.50
Glazed ham, baked marinated pork loin, Swiss cheese, topped house pickles and a maple dijon crema served on a grilled panini served with French fries
Straight From The Griddle
- Butter Milk Jack$13.95
Three fluffy butter milk pancakes, powdered sugar, topped with fresh seasonal fruit
- Coffee Cream Toast$18.95
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in a cappuccino, vanilla & cinnamon batter stuffed with a coffee cream, topped with raspberry jam and fresh seasonal fruit
- Classic French Toast$16.50
Challah bread dipped in a vanilla & cinnamon batter powdered sugar and seasonal fruit
- Que Churro$14.95
Belgian waffle brushed with butter, coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel sauce, topped with whip cream and seasonal fruit
- Classic Savy$15.50
Belgian waffle topped with mascarpone, coulis, powdered sugar, and caramelized pecans drizzled with a mascarpone syrup
- Liam's Fav$16.95
Three fluffy pancakes, oreos, topped with a Nutella mousse, coulis, fresh seasonal fruit and powdered sugar
Salads
Lil' Chicks (12 and under only)
Ella's Hatch Attacks (Soupas & Empanadas)
Abuela's Porridge
Sides
- Bacon$4.95
- French Fries$4.50
- Sausage$4.95
- Sweet Plantains$4.50
- Mixed Greens$4.50
- Turkey Bacon$4.95
- Seasoned Potatoes$4.50
- Taylor Ham$4.95
- Two Fresh Cage Free Eggs$5.00
- Side of Seasonal Fruit$4.50
- Cranberry Chorizo Hash$8.95
Chorizo, seasoned potatoes, dried cranberries
- Sliced Avocado$3.95
- Side of Toast$1.95
- Grilled Chicken$6.95
- Skirt Steak$9.95
Skirt Steak
- Lox$8.95
- Side of Plantain Chips$4.50
- Sliced Ham$4.95
Sauces
Daily Drink Menu
Cafe & Drinks
- Regular Iced Coffee$4.50
- Decaf Hot Coffee$4.50
- Regular Hot Coffee$4.50
- Vanilla Chai$5.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Espresso$2.95
- Organic Loose Leaf Tea$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Latte$4.95
- Matcha Latte$5.95
Latte with an organic healthy grade A green matcha tea, sweetened or non-sweetened
- Fountain Drinks$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Freshly Squeezed Lemonade (Seasonal)$6.00
Seasonal Flavor
- Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
- Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea$4.95
Mango and passion fruit flavor with a floral aroma, a clean and sweet finish
- Espresso Shot$1.95
- Americano$2.95
- Hatch Specialty Coffee 12 oz Bag$15.95
Locally roasted, medium Colombian blend- we can grind it too!
Hatch and Go Merch Menu
Hatch & Go Merch
- Just Vibin' Tee$24.95+
- Hatch Crewneck$54.95
- Hatch Dad Hat$29.95
- Just Vibin Beanie$20.95
- Phrase Candle$23.00
- 16 oz Prayer Candle$26.00
- Let that Shit Go Matches$8.00
- Clay Vase$13.95
- Wood Spindle Taper Candle Set$25.00
- Cylinder Terracotta Planter$18.00
- Terracotta Flower Planter$11.50
- Disposable Camera$22.00
- Sea grass Basket$29.95+
- Crystal Air Planter$28.00
- Dried Pampass$16.99
- Dried Eucalyptus$24.99
- Boho Fringe Blanket$25.00
- Motif Tote Bag$35.00
- Just Vibin Tote$20.00
- Dried Palm$10.00
- Home Basket$32.95+
- White/ Clay Planter$13.95
- Boho Photo Frame$29.95
- Vintage Serving Utensils$24.00
- Small Decorative Bowl$19.95
- Tea Towel (1 set )$12.95
- Boho Tassel$19.99
- Tea Towel (2 set)$16.95
- Round Cutting Board$24.95
- Large Cutting Board$32.95
- Vintage Square Board$50.95
- Clement Round Large Board$45.95
- Rising Candle Holder$20.00
- Stacked Vessel$32.00
- Two Toned Speckled Taper Candle Holder$20.00
- Just Vibin' Mug$17.95
- Mini Hatch Mug$9.95
- Nirvana Egg Mug$17.95
- Dried Berry Wreath$51.50
- Dried Flower Wreath ELA$42.00
- Dried Flower Wreath Feather$56.00
- Dried Flower Wreath Mila$50.00
- Eucalyptus Wreath$56.00
- Abstract Merry Christmas Card$5.00
- Happy Birthday Candle Card$5.50
- Coffee Art Print 8x10$15.00
- Daily Affirmation Art Print 8x10$15.00
- Elf Christmas Wrapping Paper$12.00
- House Plant Wrapping Paper$12.00
- Rust Merry Christmas Wrapping Paper$12.00
- Taper Candle Set$7.95
- Straw Broom$14.00
- Straw Plant Hanger$19.95
- Boho Christmas Stocking$49.95
- World Central Kitchen Donation Online Only$5.00+
Help Support the people of Turkey with food distribution
- Ma Mama Mom Bruh Tee$24.95+
- Mama Key Tag$7.95
- Bakers Gonna Bake Set$35.95
- Beach Please Tote$48.95
- You Grow Girl Garden Tool Box$30.95
- Seagrass Wine Bottle Holder$25.95
- Tea Towel Textured Tan$10.95
- Wine Bag -Candles..$11.95
- Wine Carafe w Natural Cuff$32.95
- Dirt Never Hurt Apron$15.95
- Nature Heals Tote$20.95
- Plant Stickers$3.95
- Pollinator Peace Sign Onesie$23.95
- Thai Knife Sharpening Set$55.00
Drink Menu
Cafe & Drinks
- Americano$2.95
- Espresso Shot$1.95
- Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea$4.95
Mango and passion fruit flavor with a floral aroma, a clean and sweet finish
- Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
- Freshly Squeezed Lemonade (Seasonal)$6.00
Seasonal Flavor
- Milk$2.95
- Fountain Drinks$2.95
- Matcha Latte$4.95
Latte with an organic healthy grade A green matcha tea, sweetened or non-sweetened
- Latte$4.95
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Organic Loose Leaf Tea$4.50
- Espresso$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Vanilla Chai$4.95
- Regular Hot Coffee$4.50
- Decaf Hot Coffee$4.50
- Regular Iced Coffee$4.50
Summer Drinks
- Maple Rose Cold Brew$6.50
Cold brew, house maple rose syrup, lechera (condensed milk) garnished with dried roses. served over ice
- Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe$8.00
Jersey peaches, basil, agave, lime juice, triple sec, topped with lemon lime soda
- Beau-Thaiful Tea$7.00
Thai Tea, tapioca pearls, brown sugar, oat milk garnished with mint sprig
- Creamsicle$8.00
Refreshing summer drink-Fresh OJ, Greek yogurt, ginger, agave, lime juice, turmeric served over ice
- Sunset State of Mind$7.00
Organic Hibiscus and Mint tea, fresh lemonade, Organic Pea Tea, agave, served on ice garnished with mint
- Grandpa's Soda$7.00
Muddled blackberries, agave, ginger, topped with gingerale garnished with a rosemary sprig served on ice
- Spicy Barbie$8.00
Mocktail- Dragonfruit lemonade, house infused jalapeño syrup
- Lime Feelin' Good$7.00
Mocktail made of fresh limes, lechera milk, coconut water
Fall Drinks
- Pumpkin Pie Latte$6.50
Espresso, pumpkin pie sauce, topped with house whip cream and cinnamon
- Salted Caramel Mocha$6.50
Espresso, caramel and mocha topped with whip cream, chocolate shavings, Kosher Salt and a wafer roll
- Cidar Chai$5.95
Organic apple tea blend infused with Chai spice, agave topped with a cinnamon stick and a baked apple slice
- Butter Brew$6.50
Espresso, house butterscotch sauce, vanilla, graham cracker rim
- Dirty Espresso Martini$7.00
Espresso, heavy cream, house chai simple syrup shaken, raw brown sugar rim
- Pearsuit Of Happiness$7.00
Muddled pears, lime juice, house rosemary syrup topped with soda, salt rim
Fall Specials
Fall Menu
- The Harvest Chilli$10.95
Homemade vegetarian chili made with butternut squash, quinoa, black and pinto beans, tomatoes, topped with cream and avocado
- Pick of the Patch$16.50
Belgian pumpkin spice waffle drizzled with a chai glaze topped with a house pumpkin butter, caramelized pecans, seasonal fruit, house whip cream and powdered sugar
- Autumn Apple Jack Crumble$18.50
Three fluff cakes cinnamon topped with flambeed apples, strudel, and a maple brown sugar syrup
- Hatch Hash$24.95
Seasonal roasted veggies-Sweet potato, butternut squash, brussel sprouts, onions, peppers, shredded beef, topped withtwo sunny eggs and queso fresco
- Breaking Bread for that Puddin$18.95
Challah bread dipped in a cinnamon, sugar and granola fried, raspberry jam, banana pudding smothered in between topped with house whip cream, wafer crumbles and fresh
- Mac Daddy$23.95
BBQ shredded pork topped with an apple cider slaw, truffle baked Mac and cheese, topped with a brioche bun embedded with a sunny side up fresh egg, served with French fries
- Maiz con Hielo Fluffy Cakes$18.50
- Bruh-Lee Im Just Here for the Pumpkin$17.95
Pumpkin brûlée brioche toast, pumpkin pudding, caramel sauce topped with candied pecans and fresh fruit
- A Little Bit Corntry(Bradley Only)$18.95
Jalapeno corn bread Belgian waffle, topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese, sunny egg, scallions, topped with a south western sauce