Hatch and Coop (Grumpy's) 1525 South 9th Street
Chicken Sandwiches
- The Coop$10.00
Your choice of chicken, -(Fried, Spicy fried, or grilled), Topped with crunchy homemade slaw & Pickles. Served with a side of Hatch Sauce, (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
- The Classic$10.00
Fried Chicken and House Spread, Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes.
- BCR: Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch$11.00
"Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch" Fried chicken topped off with, ranch dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, Amish cheddar and hardwood smoked bacon.
- BHM: Bacon, Honey-Mustard$11.00
Our fried chicken with fresh romaine lettuce and topped with honey-mustard and bacon.
- BBQ Sandwich$10.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
- Honey Sandwich$9.00
Simply topped with fresh caramelized honey.
- Chicken & Waffles Sandwich$10.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
Egg Options
- The Hatch$7.00
Fried or scrambled eggs, Pick a sauce, (we recommend the Hatch Sauce), your choice of cheese! Add-on other ingredients like bacon, sausage and more!
- Steak & Eggs$10.00
Chopped Steak, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Fried or scrambled Eggs, Choice of American or Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted, buttered Kings Hawaiian Roll.
- The 50/50$9.00
Equal parts soft scrambled eggs & crunchy bacon. With your choice of sauce, (Hatch sauce recommended), caramelized onions & American cheese.
- The Bang Bang$9.00
Soft scrambled eggs, Grilled Turkey Sausage, topped with a crispy onion ring. Pick your sauce! (Hatch Sauce recommended)
- The Hatch and Coop$9.00
Our famous oven roasted chicken breast, chopped & seared on the grill, your choice of fried or scrambled eggs, topped with American or Cheddar Cheese.
Cheesesteaks
Sides
- Fries$4.00
Shoe String French Fries
- Onion Rings$6.00
Thin cut, Spanish sweet onions battered and served with our famous Hatch Sauce.
- Fried Pickles$6.00
House breaded.
- Popcorn Chicken$6.00
Popcorn sized fried chicken bites.
- Tater Tots$4.00
Tots, made from Taters
- 3 Spicy Pickle Spears$4.00Out of stock
3 Spicy Pickle Spears. Partnered up with "Steve the Pickle Man" from Zayda Pickles to present you with the finest pickle spears in all of Philly!