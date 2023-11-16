2x points now for loyalty members
Hatch FLL
Cracking Up
- The Classic$13.25
3 cage-free eggs with a side of hash browns, choice of protein & toast
- Country Breakfast Skillet$13.95
3 cage-free eggs scrambled & baked with applewood smoked bacon, crumbled sausage, hash browns, bell peppers & caramelized onions. topped with vermont cheddar cheese
- Loaded Breakfast Burrito$15.25
scrambled eggs, hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, crumbled sausage, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese. topped with pico de gallo, ranchero sauce & salsa verde
- Hashtag Tots & Eggs$14.75
a heaping mound of hash browns & tater tots covered with cheese sauce, crumbled smoked bacon & breakfast sausage, topped with 2 cage free eggs
- 3 Egg Omelet$14.50
cage-free eggs with choice of 3 fillings, served with hash browns & choice of toast
- Huevos Rancheros$12.95
crisp tortillas layered with black beans, mixed cheeses, ranchero sauce, 3 eggs any style, pico de gallo & cotija cheese
- Corned Beef Hash$15.50
slow-cooked corned beef brisket & diced yukon potatoes, caramelized onions, served with 2 cage-free eggs any style & choice of toast
- Tijuana Breakfast Tacos$12.95
3 tortillas topped with scrambled eggs, hash browns, cotija cheese, green chili hollandaise & pico de gallo
The Griddle
- Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.95
our signature buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon butter
- Blueberry Danish Pancakes$11.75
buttermilk pancakes with zesty lemon cream cheese filling, topped with fresh blueberry compote, sweet cream & toasted almond streusel
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.75
buttermilk pancakes with nutella cream filling, topped with chocolate ganache, dark chocolate chips & fresh whipped cream
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.75
cinnamon swirl buttermilk pancakes with creamy butter pecan filling, topped with cream cheese glaze & toasted pecans
- Pinapple Upside Down Pancakes$11.75
buttermilk pancakes with caramelized pineapple topped with vanilla rum creme anglaise & cinnamon butter
- Orange Mimosa Pancakes$11.75
- Single Pancake$6.95
- French Toast Straight Up$12.50
french toasted brioche with cinnamon butter
- Cinnamon French Toast Crunch$13.50
french toasted brioche coated in cinnamon-sugar, topped with dulce de leche, vanilla icing & cinnamon toast crunch cereal
- Holy Moly French Toast$13.50
sweet mascarpone stuffed french toast topped with fresh strawberries, salted caramel, vanilla creme & toasted coconut
- Banana Foster French Toast$13.75
- 1/2 French Toast$7.00
- 1/2 Holy Moly$8.00
- 1/2 Crunch French Toast$8.00
- Pecan Pie Pancakes$11.75
- Grinch Pancakes$13.00Out of stock
Between Bread
- The New York Classic$12.95
cage-free eggs, applewood smoked bacon & vermont cheddar cheese on a brioche roll with everything bagel seasoning
- Santa Fe Breakfast Sandwich$13.25
2 cage-free eggs, house blend sausage patty, monterey jack, arugula, shaved red onion, roasted tomato & chipotle mayo on a buttered brioche bun
- BLT-A$14.95
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, green goddess aioli, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes on multigrain bread
- Reuben$16.25
mounds of slow cooked corned beef, beer braised sauerkraut & alpine lace swiss cheese with 1000 island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.50
roasted chicken breast, arugula, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta
- Hatch Burger$17.50
two smash burger patties, smoked bacon onion jam, cheddar, sriracha aioli on a buttered brioche bun
- Chicken Salad Croissant Melt$14.25
Not So Guilty
- Egg White Omelet$14.95
3 cage free egg whites with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, spinach, tomatoes & caramalized onions served with dressed greens
- Avocado Breakfast Toast$14.95
smashed haas avocado, vine ripened tomato, red onion & arugula over toasted sourdough, topped with sunny side eggs. served with dressed greens
- Peanut Butter & Banana Overnight Oats$9.75
rolled oats, peanut butter, fresh banana, blueberries, topped with toasted coconut & maple syrup
- Hatch Power Bowl$14.25
quinoa, avocado, spinach, roasted tomatoes, cremini mushrooms & eggplant caponata, topped with 2 poached cage-free eggs & everything bagel seasoning
- Mojave Bowl$15.95
Sides
- Applewood Smoked Bacon$6.25
- Coffee Glazed Bacon$6.25Out of stock
- Avocado$4.00
- Dressed Greens$2.25
- Egg$2.50
- English Muffin$2.50
- Fried Chicken$5.00
- Fruit$4.50
- Hash Browns$3.50
- Hickory Smoked Ham$4.95
- House Blend Sausage Links$5.25
- House Blend Sausage Patty$5.25
- Roasted Chicken$5.00
- Roasted Tomatoes$2.00
- Side Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Side Corned Beef Hash$7.95
- Side Green Goddess$0.50
- Side Hollondaise$0.50
- Tater Tots$3.95
- Toast$2.50
- Turkey Bacon$6.25
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
Kids
Retail
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Fountain Drinks
N/A Beverages
Hot Tea
Juice
Alcoholic Beverages
Adult Grind
Hatch Original Cocktails
Liquor
- House Vodka$10.00
- House Gin$10.00
- Jameson (Irish Whiskey)$13.00
- Diplomatico (Dark Rum)$10.00
- Fort Mose (Bourbon Whisky)$10.50
- Camarena (Blanco Tequila)$10.00
- Tanteo (Jalapeño Tequila)$12.00
- Bailey's$11.50
- Casamigos$18.00
- Titos$10.00
- Kahlua$10.50
- Kahlua (Salted Caramel)$10.00
- Siete Leguas (Blanco)$13.50
- Siete Leguas (Reposado)$14.50
- St. Germain$11.00
- Casamigos (Reposado)$19.50