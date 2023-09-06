Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash & eggs

$16.00

Pile of Smoked Corned Beef mixed w/ Hatfield Hash, 2 Eggs any style & Texas Toast.

Hillbilly Philly

$13.00

Smoked Shredded Beef OR Braised Chicken, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Three Cheese Pan Sauce. This is a home-made sauce, made to order. (not a canned cheese sauce)

Potato Salad

$6.00

Made fresh in house from scratch. We use out super addictive Dill Sauce in this summer favorite.

Regular Menu (11a-9p)

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Cheese Curds, smothered in home-made Sausage Gravy.

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00

Dawg Pound Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Deep fried Pretzels

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$6.00

Hillbilly Nachos

$10.00

Chips, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Sloppy Joe, Cheddar Cheese

Onion Rings

$7.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Crispy Quesadilla filled w/ Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella Cheese. Want to fill it with more? Add, Pork, Chicken, Brisket OR Veggies.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$25.00

1/4 lbs of each of our meat smoked in house. Brisket, Pulled Pork & Corned Beef. Along w/ sample sides of Cabbage, Potato Salad, Coleslaw & a Toasted Brioche Bun and 5 of our signature sauces made in house. CLE BBQ, North Carolina Sauce, Dill Sauce, Fire Death Sauce (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Side Sampler

$14.00

Not sure which to get? Get them all! Sample sizes: Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Red Beans & Rice, Brunswick Stew & a stack of fries.

Pimento Cheese W/ Pork Rinds

$10.00

Smothered Fries

$11.00

Smothered Brown Sugar Mac

$11.00

Smothered Jalapenos Potato

$11.00

Smothered Cracklin

$11.00

Burgers

All our burgers are 1/2lb Certified Angus Beef. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified. Comes on a brioche bun. Add choice of 8oz side $3

All In Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese and Caramelized Onions, Dill Sauce and CLE BBQ Sauce Can not be modified, please order a Build your own burger.

Bacon Mayfield

$15.00

Bacon, Mayo, Fire Death Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos and Honey Mustard. Can not make modifications please order a build your own burger.

Carolina Blue Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Sauteed Peppers & Onions topped with Dill Sauce Can not be modified please order build your own burger.

Chili Smothered Fry Burger

$15.00

Topped with Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Chili, Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & CLE BBQ Sauce. Can not make modifications, please order a build your own burger.

Feud N Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & a Fried Egg Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.

Mac N Cheese Burger

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.

Old South Burger

$15.00

Topped w/ Homemade Chili, Mustard, Raw Onion, Coleslaw & Bread & Butter Pickles. Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.

Shroomy Swiss Burger

$15.00

Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce. Can to modify, please order a build your own burger.

Goode Ol' Burger

$15.00

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, caramelized Onion. Can not be modified, please order a build your own burger.

Holy Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

Dinners

Brisket Dinner

$18.00

1/2lb chopped Smoked Brisket, topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread and Butter Pickles. Served w/ a side of Coleslaw and your choice of side.

Brother Andy's Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.00

(NO SUBSTITUTIONS) Slow smoked Pulled Pork, side of Coleslaw, Side of Potato Salad & a Corn Fritter.

Catfish N Grits

$13.00

Cheesy Southern Grits topped Blackened Catfish, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Garlic & Tomatoes.

Pizza & Wings & Ribs

Specialty pizzas featuring our smoked meats, Smoked Whole Wings, and Ribs sold by the Bone.

Smoked wings

$10.99+

Giant Whole wings, smoked and deep fried in your choice of flavor.

Pizza

$20.00

Rib bones

$8.50+

1/2 Slab

$18.50

1/2 Slab of ribs. Slaw (no substitutions) & Choice of Side.

Full Slab

$27.50

Full Slab of Ribs served with Coleslaw.

Sandwiches & Phillies

Our Classic Sandwiches served solo or add a side for only $2

Andouille Sausage

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Brioche Bun piled high w/ Chopped Smoked Brisket topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread & Butter Pickles & CLE BBQ Sauce.

Charlton Suasage Philly

$16.00

Chicago Beef Sub

$14.00

Thin Sliced Premium Prime Rib, soaked in Au Jus, topped w/Sauteed Peppers, and your choice of Spicy or Mild Giardinera. Get this Chicago Classic "wet" w/ extra Au Jus ladled over top or "dry" (still pretty wet) just no extra Au Jus

Classic Philly Sub

$14.00

Same delicious Premium Prime Rib as the Italian Beef topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms and smothered w/ cheese

Corned Beef Philly

$16.00

Cuban Sub

$15.00

Devil's Anse Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & Light CLE BBQ Sauce.

Hillbilly Philly Wrap

$14.00

Your Choice of Smoked Beef, Pork, or Chicken sauteed w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & CLE BBQ Sauce, smothered in out home-made 3 Cheese Sauce.

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Home-made Meatballs and Smoked Marinara, smothered in Mozzarella in a Toasted Sub Bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Wasabicado Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

9-Grain Bread loaded w/ Fresh Sliced Turkey, Wasabi Mayo, Red Onion & Fresh Avocado.

Sides Options & Add Ons

All our sides are made in house from scratch using family recipes.

Baked Beans

$6.00

Vegetarian classic, Red Beans & Rice, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions.

Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Just what is sounds like, sweet and savory. Made with a bacon rue, this is a family favorite.

Brunswick Stew

$6.00

Tomato based stew, with Pork, Chicken, corn, tomatoes, okra & peas.

Chili

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Made fresh in house with our very own slaw sauce recipe.

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cooked fresh in house with Bacon.

Corn Fritters

$6.00

Pan fried Corn Bread.

Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut from Red A potatoes. Size of fries can vary with growing season.

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Made fresh in house from scratch. We use out super addictive Dill Sauce in this summer favorite.

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Always home-made and delicious.

White Cheddar Potato

$6.00

Vegetarian and full of flavor, White Cheddar and Jalapenos makes this a creamy comfort w/ a kid. (Not Super Hot)

Ramen Salad

$6.00

4oz Guacmole

$2.00Out of stock

Burn Your Face Off

$0.50+

CLE BBQ

$0.50+

Dill Sauce

$0.50+

Fire Death Sauce

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

So You Call That Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50+

Add a Bun

$1.00

Add Marble Rye

$1.00

Add Texas Toast

$1.00

Add 9 Grain

$1.00

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$0.50+

French Dressing

$0.50+

Dill Sauce

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Wraps & Salads

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce. Don't forget to add Cheese.

Blue Ridge Chicken

$13.00

Dill Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Braised BBQ Chicken in a wrap & grilled.

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Bed of Heritage Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Chicken Strips.

Veggie

$10.00

Sauteed Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles.

Wedge Salad

$7.00

BREAKFAST

Get all your favorite breakfast combinations made as an omelet, bowl or burrito. or go with a classic Waffle or French Toast breakfast.

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Pulled Chicken & CLE BBQ Sauce.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.00+

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

BYO Omelette

$10.00

Cheesy Grits & Eggs

$9.00

Hone-made Cheesy Grits served w/ 2 Eggs any style and a piece of toasted Texas Toast.

Corned Beef Hash & eggs

$16.00

Pile of Smoked Corned Beef mixed w/ Hatfield Hash, 2 Eggs any style & Texas Toast.

Fancy French Toast

$12.00

2 pieces of French Toast (family recipe) topped w/ Powder Sugar. 2 Eggs any style and your choice of Bacon OR Sausage. Don't forget to add Hash for only $1.

Hillbilly Breakfast

Hillbilly Breakfast

$11.00

2 Eggs any style Choice of Bacon OR Sausage Hatfield Hash smothers in Sausage Gravy & a piece of toasted Texas Toast.

Hillbilly Philly

$13.00

Smoked Shredded Beef OR Braised Chicken, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Three Cheese Pan Sauce. This is a home-made sauce, made to order. (not a canned cheese sauce)

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Cheese, Peppers, Onions & Pulled Pork smoked in House. Served with Hatfield Hash (vegetarian)

Rays Western

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Peppers & Onions.

Shroomy Swiss & Onion

$11.00

Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss.

Steak And Egg Breakfast

$15.00Out of stock

Veggies

$11.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Garlic topped w/ Diced Tomato. Don't forget to add cheese.

Waffle Breakfast

$12.00

One Giant Waffle made from scratch w/ 2 Eggs any style, your choice of Bacon OR Sausage.

Desserts

Dessert

All our desserts are made in house from scratch. Most from Family Recipes.

Apple

$7.00

Peach

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Walnut Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Christmas Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Butterscotch

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00+Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Mascarpone Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Swirl Cheese Cake

$3.00Out of stock

New York Style Cheese Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Mini cheese Cakes

Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Single Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

We try to keep waist to a minimum and make our home- made Bread Pudding from all our left over Biscuits & bread. Drizzled in home made Caramel Sauce.

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Yummy Southern favorite. Make will Nilla wafers and vanilla pudding & real bananas.

Hillybilly Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Cafe

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00

Mocha

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$7.00

Juices & Other

Apple Juice

$1.50+

Cranberry Juice

$1.50+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Lemonade

$1.50+

Milk

$1.50+

Orange Juice

$1.50+