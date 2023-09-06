2x points for loyalty members
Hatfields Goode Grub
Popular Items
Corned Beef Hash & eggs
Pile of Smoked Corned Beef mixed w/ Hatfield Hash, 2 Eggs any style & Texas Toast.
Hillbilly Philly
Smoked Shredded Beef OR Braised Chicken, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Three Cheese Pan Sauce. This is a home-made sauce, made to order. (not a canned cheese sauce)
Potato Salad
Made fresh in house from scratch. We use out super addictive Dill Sauce in this summer favorite.
Regular Menu (11a-9p)
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Fried Cheese Curds, smothered in home-made Sausage Gravy.
Chicken Finger Basket
Dawg Pound Dip
Deep fried Pretzels
Fried Okra
Hillbilly Nachos
Chips, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Sloppy Joe, Cheddar Cheese
Onion Rings
Quesadilla
Crispy Quesadilla filled w/ Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella Cheese. Want to fill it with more? Add, Pork, Chicken, Brisket OR Veggies.
Sampler Platter
1/4 lbs of each of our meat smoked in house. Brisket, Pulled Pork & Corned Beef. Along w/ sample sides of Cabbage, Potato Salad, Coleslaw & a Toasted Brioche Bun and 5 of our signature sauces made in house. CLE BBQ, North Carolina Sauce, Dill Sauce, Fire Death Sauce (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Side Sampler
Not sure which to get? Get them all! Sample sizes: Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Red Beans & Rice, Brunswick Stew & a stack of fries.
Pimento Cheese W/ Pork Rinds
Smothered Fries
Smothered Brown Sugar Mac
Smothered Jalapenos Potato
Smothered Cracklin
Burgers
All In Burger
Bacon, Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese and Caramelized Onions, Dill Sauce and CLE BBQ Sauce Can not be modified, please order a Build your own burger.
Bacon Mayfield
Bacon, Mayo, Fire Death Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos and Honey Mustard. Can not make modifications please order a build your own burger.
Carolina Blue Burger
Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Sauteed Peppers & Onions topped with Dill Sauce Can not be modified please order build your own burger.
Chili Smothered Fry Burger
Topped with Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Chili, Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & CLE BBQ Sauce. Can not make modifications, please order a build your own burger.
Feud N Burger
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & a Fried Egg Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.
Mac N Cheese Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.
Old South Burger
Topped w/ Homemade Chili, Mustard, Raw Onion, Coleslaw & Bread & Butter Pickles. Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.
Shroomy Swiss Burger
Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce. Can to modify, please order a build your own burger.
Goode Ol' Burger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, caramelized Onion. Can not be modified, please order a build your own burger.
Holy Guacamole
Dinners
Brisket Dinner
1/2lb chopped Smoked Brisket, topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread and Butter Pickles. Served w/ a side of Coleslaw and your choice of side.
Brother Andy's Pulled Pork Dinner
(NO SUBSTITUTIONS) Slow smoked Pulled Pork, side of Coleslaw, Side of Potato Salad & a Corn Fritter.
Catfish N Grits
Cheesy Southern Grits topped Blackened Catfish, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Garlic & Tomatoes.
Pizza & Wings & Ribs
Sandwiches & Phillies
Andouille Sausage
Brisket Sandwich
Brioche Bun piled high w/ Chopped Smoked Brisket topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread & Butter Pickles & CLE BBQ Sauce.
Charlton Suasage Philly
Chicago Beef Sub
Thin Sliced Premium Prime Rib, soaked in Au Jus, topped w/Sauteed Peppers, and your choice of Spicy or Mild Giardinera. Get this Chicago Classic "wet" w/ extra Au Jus ladled over top or "dry" (still pretty wet) just no extra Au Jus
Classic Philly Sub
Same delicious Premium Prime Rib as the Italian Beef topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms and smothered w/ cheese
Corned Beef Philly
Cuban Sub
Devil's Anse Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & Light CLE BBQ Sauce.
Hillbilly Philly Wrap
Your Choice of Smoked Beef, Pork, or Chicken sauteed w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & CLE BBQ Sauce, smothered in out home-made 3 Cheese Sauce.
Meatball Sub
Home-made Meatballs and Smoked Marinara, smothered in Mozzarella in a Toasted Sub Bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Wasabicado Sandwich
9-Grain Bread loaded w/ Fresh Sliced Turkey, Wasabi Mayo, Red Onion & Fresh Avocado.
Sides Options & Add Ons
Baked Beans
Vegetarian classic, Red Beans & Rice, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions.
Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese
Just what is sounds like, sweet and savory. Made with a bacon rue, this is a family favorite.
Brunswick Stew
Tomato based stew, with Pork, Chicken, corn, tomatoes, okra & peas.
Chili
Cole Slaw
Made fresh in house with our very own slaw sauce recipe.
Collard Greens
Cooked fresh in house with Bacon.
Corn Fritters
Pan fried Corn Bread.
Fries
Hand-cut from Red A potatoes. Size of fries can vary with growing season.
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Side Salad
Soup of the Day
Always home-made and delicious.
White Cheddar Potato
Vegetarian and full of flavor, White Cheddar and Jalapenos makes this a creamy comfort w/ a kid. (Not Super Hot)
Ramen Salad
4oz Guacmole
Burn Your Face Off
CLE BBQ
Dill Sauce
Fire Death Sauce
Honey Mustard
So You Call That Hot Sauce
Sour Cream
Wasabi Mayo
Add a Bun
Add Marble Rye
Add Texas Toast
Add 9 Grain
Strawberry Vinaigrette
French Dressing
Honey Mustard
Wraps & Salads
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce. Don't forget to add Cheese.
Blue Ridge Chicken
Dill Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Braised BBQ Chicken in a wrap & grilled.
Crispy Chicken
Bed of Heritage Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Chicken Strips.
Veggie
Sauteed Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles.
Wedge Salad
BREAKFAST
BBQ Chicken
Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Pulled Chicken & CLE BBQ Sauce.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
BYO Omelette
Cheesy Grits & Eggs
Hone-made Cheesy Grits served w/ 2 Eggs any style and a piece of toasted Texas Toast.
Corned Beef Hash & eggs
Fancy French Toast
2 pieces of French Toast (family recipe) topped w/ Powder Sugar. 2 Eggs any style and your choice of Bacon OR Sausage. Don't forget to add Hash for only $1.
Hillbilly Breakfast
2 Eggs any style Choice of Bacon OR Sausage Hatfield Hash smothers in Sausage Gravy & a piece of toasted Texas Toast.
Hillbilly Philly
Pulled Pork
Cheese, Peppers, Onions & Pulled Pork smoked in House. Served with Hatfield Hash (vegetarian)
Rays Western
Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Peppers & Onions.
Shroomy Swiss & Onion
Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss.
Steak And Egg Breakfast
Veggies
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Garlic topped w/ Diced Tomato. Don't forget to add cheese.
Waffle Breakfast
One Giant Waffle made from scratch w/ 2 Eggs any style, your choice of Bacon OR Sausage.
Desserts
Dessert
Apple
Peach
Cherry
Blue Berry
Bacon Walnut Chocolate Chip
Chocolate Chip
Choc Chip Cookie Bars
Christmas Cookies
White Chocolate Butterscotch
Chocolate Chip Blondie
Sweet Potato Pie
Apple Pie
Pecan Pie
Pumpkin
Chocolate Pie
Mascarpone Cheese Cake
Pumpkin Swirl Cheese Cake
New York Style Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
Banana Bread
Mini cheese Cakes
Carrot Cake
Single Scoop
Ice Cream Sandwich
Bread Pudding
We try to keep waist to a minimum and make our home- made Bread Pudding from all our left over Biscuits & bread. Drizzled in home made Caramel Sauce.
Banana Pudding
Yummy Southern favorite. Make will Nilla wafers and vanilla pudding & real bananas.