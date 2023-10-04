Hattie Jane's Creamery Columbia
Ice Cream/Baked Goods
Ice Cream
Single Scoop
$5.25
Single Scoop of your favorite flavor
Double Scoop
$9.50
Two scoops of your favorite flavor. (Comes in a cup but cones available for an additional charge.)
Signature Parfait
$12.00
Choose between our Cookie Monster, Turtle Brownie or Unicorn Parfait
Milkshake
$8.50
Your choice of ice cream diary or non-dairy milk. Whipped cream and an amarena cherry
Pints
$10.00
A pint of your favorite flavor!
Triple Scoop
$13.00
3 scoops of your favorite flavor
Cold Brew Milkshake
$9.00
Our milkshake made with cold brew instead of milk.
Elvis Milkshake
$8.50
Nana Puddin & Peanut Butter Brownie Batter. It has hot fudge, and topped with whipped cream.
Gluten Free Joy Cone
$2.00
Ice Cream Float
$7.50
Choice of Ice Cream and Soda
Vegan Waffle Cone -
$2.00
Waffle Cone/Bowl
$1.50
Pup Cup
$1.00
A little dish of Whipped Cream!
Retail/Merch
In-Store Retail
Hattie Jane's Creamery - Columbia Location and Ordering Hours
(931) 490-0229
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12:30PM