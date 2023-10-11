Hattie Jane's Creamery Murfreesboro
Icecream/Baked Goods
Ice Cream
Single Scoop
$5.25
A single scoop of your favorite ice cream
Double Scoop
$9.50
Two scoops of your favorite ice cream. (comes in a cup, waffle cone is available for additional charge)
Triple Scoop
$13.00
Three scoops of your favorite ice cream
Milkshake
$8.50
Your choice of ice cream dairy or non dairy milk, hot fudge, whipped cream and an amarena cherry
Signature Parfait
$12.00
Choose between our Cookie Monster, Turtle Brownie or Unicorn Parfait
Pints
$10.00
A pint of your favorite ice cream
Cold Brew Milkshake
$9.00
Our Classic milkshake made with cold brew instead of milk
Elvis Milkshake
$8.50
Gluten Free Joy Cone
$2.00
Half Gallon Chocolatey Chocolate
$25.00
Ice Cream Float
$7.50
Choice of ice cream and soda
Vegan Waffle Cone
$2.00
Waffle Cone/Bowl
$1.50
Baked Goods
Retail/Merch
In-Store Retail
