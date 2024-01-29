Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage
FOOD
- 2 Scoops$15.99
Please select up to 2 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
- 3 Scoops$17.99
Please select up to 3 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
- 4 Scoops$19.99
Please select up to 4 proteins. If you would like double protein please write it in the special request box.
- Poké Burrito (2 Scoops And White Rice Only)$15.99
- Veggie Bowl (Beets by HOP)$13.99
- Spam Fried Rice$14.49
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
DRINKS
Drinks
Milk Tea, Flavored Teas, & Lemonade
- Milk Tea$5.00
- Thai Tea$5.00
- Almond Milk Tea$5.00
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.00
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.00
- Taro Milk Tea$5.00
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.00
- Black Tea$5.00
- Green Tea$5.00
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Half Tea Half Lemonade$5.00
- Large Milk Tea$5.50
- Large Thai Tea$5.50
- Large Almond Milk Tea$5.50
- Large Coconut Milk Tea$5.50
- Large Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50
- Large Taro Milk Tea$5.50
- Large Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
- Large Black Tea$5.50
- Large Green Tea$5.50
- Large Jasmine Green Tea$5.50
- Large Lemonade$5.50
- Large Half Tea Half Lemonade$5.50
Smoothies
- Carmel Apple$6.00
- Cookies & Cream$6.00
- Honeydew Melon$6.00
- Mango Banana$6.00
- Mango Kiwi$6.00
- Matcha Green Tea Smoothie$6.00
- Mixed Berrie$6.00
- Peachy Strawberry$6.00
- Taro Smoothie$6.00
- Chocolate Covered Matcha Protein$6.00
- Peach Protein$6.00
- Large Carmel Apple$6.50
- Large Cookies & Cream$6.50
- Large Honeydew Melon$6.50
- Large Mango Banana$6.50
- Large Mango Kiwi$6.50
- Large Matcha Green Tea Smoothie$6.50
- Large Mixed Berrie$6.50
- Large Peachy Strawberry$6.50
- Large Taro Smoothie$6.50
- Large Chocolate Covered Matcha Protein$6.50
- Large Peach Protein$6.50
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 636-1892
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM