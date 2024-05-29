Havana (Catering) Martinez 2385 Pacheco Blvd
Featured Items
Superbowl Sunday Package
- Superbowl Sunday Appetizer Package$400.00
Roasted Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese (20 Cups), Mojo Chicken Wings (4 dozen), Pulled Pork Sliders (4 dozen), Buffalo Cauliflower (4 dozen) *no substitutions *refer to "tapas by the dozen" to add on more food or variety
- Deviled Eggs (by the dozen)$24.00
- Sweet Soya Glazed Ribs (1 rack/12 ribs)$80.00
- + Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese (10 cups)$45.00
- + Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese (20 cups)$85.00
- + Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese (30 cups)$120.00
- Black Plastic Plates, Black Plastic Utensils and White Paper Napkins$1.00
Tapas (by the dozen) *2 dozen Minimum
- Chimichurri Steak Skewers *priced by the dozen$50.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Chimichurri Sauce (Latin Pesto) *must order at least 2 dozen
- Ropa Vieja Empanadas *priced by the dozen$28.00
Savory Pastry Shell filled with Ropa Vieja (shredded braised beef, onions & peppers) and Manchego Cheese. Served with Chipotle Crema on the side *must order at least 2 dozen
- Chicken & Chayote Skewers *priced by the dozen$26.00
Grilled Cubed Chicken Thigh and Chayote (Mexican Squash), Sweet Soya Glaze *must order at least 2 dozen
- Lechon Sliders *priced by the dozen$34.00
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Shoulder on a Hawaiian Roll with Cabbage Slaw and Jalapeno Salsa *must order at least 2 dozen
- Ropa Vieja Sliders *priced by the dozen$54.00
Slow Cooked Shredded Braised Beef on a Hawaiian Roll with Shaved Manchego and Arugula *must order at least 2 dozen
- Mini Cuban Sandwiches *priced by the dozen$16.00
Crowd Favorite Mini Cuban Roll Sandwiches with Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese and Pickles *must order at least 2 dozen
- Crispy Spiced Chicken Wings *priced by the dozen$35.00
Fried Chicken lightly battered flour with Orange-Mojo Glaze *must order at least 2 dozen
- Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus *priced by the dozen$40.00
Organic California Asparagus with Thinly Sliced Proscuitto, Manchego Cheese Snowflakes, Lemon *must order at least 2 dozen
- Adovado Spiced Lamb Chops *priced by the dozen$80.00
Herbed Spiced Lamb with Chimichurri Sauce *must order at least 2 dozen
- Dungeness Crab Cakes *priced by the dozen$68.00
Dungeness Crab, Thinly Chopped Peppers, Onions, Lightly Coated and Fried in Flour and Mayo with Mango Salsa *must order at least 2 dozen
- Shrimp Ceviche *priced per person$5.00
Shrimp Marinated in Lime Juice, Thinly Chopped Tomato, Cucumber, Jalapeno and Cilantro with Spicy Yucca Chips *must order for 10 people minimum
- Twice Fried Plantains *priced by the dozen$18.00
Fried Yellow Plantains, Sprinkled Salt with Pineapple Salsa *must order at least 2 dozen
- Mini Eggplant & Roasted Bell Pepper Sandwiches *priced by the dozen$15.00
Sliced Eggplant, Roasted Bell Peppers on Ciabatta Bread with Oaxaca Cheese, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions *must order at least 2 dozen
- Corn & Pea Empanadas *priced by the dozen$26.00
Savory Pastry Shell filled with Corn, Peas and Manchego Cheese. Served with Chipotle Crema on the side *must order at least 2 dozen
- Stuffed Piquillo Peppers *priced by the dozen$36.00
Mild Spiced Sweet Pepper with Herbed Goat Cheese and Dusted Panko Crust *must order at least 2 dozen
Platters
- Artisan Cheese Plate (serves 20)$200.00
Trile Cream, Blue, Aged & Spanish Cheeses, Spiced Pecans, Seasonal Dried Fruit, Crackers
- Seasonal Vegetable Crudite (serves 20-25)$80.00
Beets, Purple Potatoes, Heirloom Carrots & Cauliflower, Endive, Chiotle Aioli *vegetables may vary slightly by season
- Tropical Fruit Platter (serves 20)$110.00
Pineapple, Strawberry, Honeydew, Raspberry, Grapes, Cantaloupe, Watermelon, Dragon Fruit *fruit may vary slightly by season
Build Your Own Bowl Buffet Package
- Build Your Own Cuban Bowl (10 Order Minimum)$13.95
Served Buffet Style/ 10 Person Minimum Included Greens: Baby Spinach Leaves, Chopped Romaine Included Toppings: Sofrito Rice, Black Beans, Cuban Corn Saute, Crumbled Queso Fresca Included Sauces: Sour Cream, Tomatillo-Avocado Salsa, Chimichurri Sauce, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Habanero Sauce *Includes Plastic Serving Utensils, Compostable Bowls and Labels for each Item
Cuban Taco Buffet Package
Lunch Buffet Packages (Deliveries Before 3pm)
- One Entree Lunch Buffet (10 Orders Minimum)$11.00
Served Buffet Style/10 Person Minimum Package Includes: 1 Salad, 1 Entrees, 2 Side Dishes *Includes Plastic Serving Utensils and Labels for each Item
Dinner Buffet Packages (Deliveries After 3pm)
- Dinner Buffet (10 Orders Minimum)$16.00
Served Buffet Style/10 Person Minimum Package Includes: 1 Salad, 2 Entrees, 2 Side Dishes *Includes Plastic Serving Utensils and Labels for each Item
Tapa Buffet Packages
- Light Tapas Package (10 person minimum)$17.00
Served Buffet Style/ 10 Person Minimum Select a Variety of 4 Tapas. A total of 6 Pieces Per Person. *Includes Plastic Serving Utensils and Labels for each Item
- Heavy Tapas Package (10 person minimum)$25.00
Served Buffet Style/ 10 Person Minimum Select a variety of 6 different Tapas. You will receive a total of 10 pieces of tapas per person. *Includes Plastic Serving Utensils and Labels for each Item
Family Meal Packages (serves 10-12)
- BBQ Rib Package$199.00
2 Racks of Sweet Soya Glazed Baby Back Ribs (32 ribs), Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Kale & Cabbage Slaw *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
- Traditional Cuban Package$199.00
Ropa Vieja (traditional dish of shredded braised beef with onions, peppers and tomato), Sofrito Rice, Black Beans, Twice Fried Plantains, Cuban Sandwich Appetizer, Pastellitos (guava-cream cheese pastry) *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
- Cuban Taco Package$130.00
Meat of your choice (4 lbs), 24 SoftTortillas, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Black Beans, Sofrito Rice *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
- Chimichurri Steak Package$199.00
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak (3 lbs), Chimichurri Sauce (on side), Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Corn Sauté with Queso Fresco & Cilantro (on side), Mango Spinach Salad with Mango Vinaigrette (on side) *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
- Fried Chicken Package$140.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Thighs (20), Mojo Sauce (on side), Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Roasted Green Beans *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
- Shrimp Tostada Package$140.00
Shrimp Ceviche, Tostada Shells (24), Shredded Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Sofrito Rice, Black Bleans *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
- Grill at Home Chimichurri Steak Package$199.00
Our most popular package - ready to grill & cook at your house! 4 lbs. Martinated Skirt Steak, Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese Kit (you assemble and bake), Corn Sauté, Mango Spinach Salad with Mango Vinaigrette. Includes cooking instructions *no substitutions *serves 10-12 people
Individually Boxed Meals
- Chicken Ropa Vieja$11.95
Shredded Chicken Braised with Peppers, Onions and Tomato, Roasted Carrots, Sofrito Rice, Cuban Black Beans *gluten free * nut free *dairy free
- Chicken Adobo$11.95
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Mango Salsa, Roasted Carrots, Sofrito Rice, Black Beans *gluten free *dairy free * nut free
- Chimichurri Steak$14.95
Grilled Marinated Steak, Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Corn Sauté *nut free (contains gluten, diary & soy)
- Lechon$13.95
Roast Cuban Pork Shoulder, Boniato Mash, Black Beans *gluten free, nut free (contains dairy)
- Ropa Vieja$13.95
Braised Shredded Beef with Onions, Peppers & Tomato, Roasted Carrots, Black Beans, Sofrito Rice *gluten free *dairy free *nut free
- Cuban Sandwich$13.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich of Roast Pork, Ham, Cheese, Pickles, Mustard & Mayonnaise on a Toasted Roll with Plantain Chips *contains gluten & dairy *nut free
- Paella$16.95
Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Chicken & Chorizo Simmered in Saffron Stock with Spanish Rice & Peas *gluten free *dairy free *nut free
- Steak Salad$16.95
Grilled Steak, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Onions, Blue Cheese (on side), Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Buttermilk Chipotle Dressing (on side) *contains gluten *contains dairy *contains seeds
- Shrimp Mango Salad$17.95
Chilled Shrimp, Baby Spinach, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Queso Fresco (on side), Spiced Pecans (on side), Mango Vinaigrette (on side) *gluten free
- Crispy Tofu$12.95
Crispy Tofu with Roasted Chayote, Carrots & Red Onions, Fried Herbs, Sweet Soya Glaze, Roasted Green Beans, Black Beans *vegan *gluten free *dairy free *nut free
- Cauliflower Chimichurri$14.95
Roasted Cauliflower, Chimichurri Sauce, Black Beans, Roasted Carrots *vegan, gluten free, dairy free, nut free
- Chicken Mango Salad$14.95
Grilled Chicken Thigh, Baby Spinach, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Queso Fresco (on side), Spiced Pecans (on side), Mango Vinaigrette (on side) *soy free
- Tofu Salad$14.95
Seared Tofu, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Mango Salsa, Queso Fresco (on side), Spiced Pecans (on side), Mango Vinaigrette (on side) *vegetarian
- Vegan Picadillo$14.95
Picadillo of Lentils & Zucchini, Roasted Carrots, Green Beans *vegan, gluten free, nut free, soy free