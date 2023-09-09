Haveli Punjab Di
Non Veg Appetizers
Fish Amritsari
"A tantalizing blend of crispy golden fish marinated in aromatic spices, delivering a taste of Punjab's culinary excellence."
Fish Tikka
"Experience the tantalizing flavors of Fish Tikka, where tender pieces of fish are marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, yogurt, and herbs, then grilled or baked to perfection, offering a mouthwatering dish that showcases the delicate flavors of the fish with a delightful charred crust.
Pan fried Momos
"Delight in the delectable crispiness of Pan-Fried Veg Momos, where delicate dumplings filled with a flavorful vegetable medley are gently pan-fried to perfection, creating a delightful fusion of textures and flavors that will leave you craving for more.
Chicken tangri
"Juicy, flavorful chicken drumsticks marinated in a harmonious blend of spices, creating a delightful culinary experience with every bite."
Chicken Tikka
"Tender chunks of marinated chicken, lightly spiced and grilled to perfection, served with a side of mint-coriander chutney, the ultimate Indian appetizer to tantalize your taste buds
Chicken Seekh Kabab
"Irresistibly juicy, minced chicken kebabs delicately seasoned with aromatic spices, grilled to perfection for a mouthwatering experience."
Mutton Seekh Kabab
" A heavenly blend of succulent minced mutton, fragrant spices, and smoky charred perfection, offering a delectable kebab experience that will transport your taste buds to bliss."
Haryali Tikka
"A vibrant twist to the classic chicken tikka, marinated in a delicious blend of mint, coriander, and other aromatic spices, resulting in a beautifully green and flavorful dish that will leave you craving for more"
Chicken Malai Tikka
"A heavenly fusion of succulent chicken pieces marinated in a rich and creamy mixture of yogurt, cheese, and aromatic spices, creating a melt-in-your-mouth experience that is both indulgent and satisfying"
Tandoori Chicken(half)
"An iconic Indian dish, marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection in a traditional clay oven, resulting in a tender and juicy chicken with a mildly spicy and smoky flavor that excites the palate"
Tandoori Chicken(Full)
"An iconic Indian dish, marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection in a traditional clay oven, resulting in a tender and juicy chicken with a mildly spicy and smoky flavor that excites the palate"
Mutton Keema with Paw
"A delectable combination of minced mutton cooked with aromatic spices, served with fluffy and freshly baked paws, creating a hearty and flavorful dish that is sure to satisfy your cravings for a traditional Indian meal"
Tandoori wings
"Succulent chicken wings marinated in a flavorful blend of Indian spices, grilled to perfection." Enjoy the deliciousness!
Tandoori shrimp
"Indulge in the succulent and smoky delight of Tandoori Shrimp, where plump and marinated shrimp are cooked to perfection in a traditional clay oven, infusing them with a tantalizing blend of spices and creating a dish that is bursting with bold flavors and irresistible charred goodness.
Chicken 65
"tender pieces of chicken are marinated in a spicy blend of aromatic spices, deep-fried to perfection, and tossed with curry leaves and red chilies, creating a mouthwatering dish that is both irresistibly crispy and packed with bold flavors.
Egg Pakora
"Crispy fritters made with boiled eggs coated in a spiced batter, fried until golden brown. A tasty and unique snack!"
Kathi Rolls ( served with Fries)
Chicken Kathi Roll
"Tender pieces of succulent chicken tikka wrapped in a soft, flaky paratha with a tangy and spicy sauce. A popular street food favorite!"
Chicken with Egg
"Enjoy the best of both worlds with this flavorful roll. Tender chicken tikka and scrambled eggs wrapped in a delicious paratha."
Soya Champ Kathi Roll
"Tasty and protein-packed vegetarian roll made with marinated and grilled soya champs wrapped in a soft and flaky paratha."
Soya with Egg Kathi Roll
"A delicious combination of soya chunks and scrambled eggs, wrapped in a paratha for a filling and flavorsome treat."
Paneer Kathi Roll
"Indulge in this classic Indian street food delight featuring succulent paneer tikka wrapped in a warm paratha with tangy sauces."
Paneer with Egg Kathi Roll
"Get the best of both worlds – soft paneer tikka and scrambled eggs rolled together in a paratha to create a scrumptious and satisfying meal."
Chaats
Dahi Bhala
"Delightful and refreshing yogurt-based snack, made with lentil fritters soaked in tangy yogurt and garnished with chutneys and spices."
Aloo Papdi Chaat
"A popular North Indian street food, Aloo Papdi Chaat is a savory medley of crispy papdis, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and tamarind chutney."
Aloo Tikki With Chana
"Golden-crisp aloo tikki meets the comforting embrace of spiced channa, creating a heavenly duo of flavors in every bite."
Palak Chaat
"Vibrant green palak leaves take a crispy turn, topped with a burst of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors in this irresistible palak chaat."
Samosa Chaat
"Crispy and flavorful samosas crumbled and topped with tangy chutneys, yogurt, and a medley of spices, creating a deliciously addictive snack."
Veg Appetizers
Pakore nest
"A unique and delightful dish featuring crispy pakoras served in a nest-like arrangement, garnished with chutneys, onions, and spices."
Paw bhaji
"Savor the aromatic delights of Pao Bhaji, a flavorful street food dish that combines a medley of mashed vegetables cooked with spices and served with soft, buttered pav (bun), creating a satisfying and flavorful culinary experience that is loved by all.
Pan fried Momos
"succulent chicken-filled dumplings are expertly pan-fried to achieve a crispy exterior, creating a delightful combination of juicy chicken and a satisfying crunch that will leave you craving for more.
wada pao
"a popular Indian street food, where a spiced potato fritter (wada) is sandwiched between a soft bun (pav), creating a delectable and satisfying snack that combines textures, flavors, and the essence of Indian culinary charm.
veg samosa
Crispy triangles of delight filled with a savory medley of spiced vegetables, the veg samosa is a true culinary gem.
veg spring roll
Golden and crispy, veg spring rolls wrap a vibrant mix of vegetables and aromatic flavors, bringing a delightful crunch to every bite.
Peri Peri fries
"Spicy and tangy fries tossed in a Peri Peri seasoning, perfect for those who love a little extra heat and flavor in their fries."
Chole Bhature
"A classic Punjabi dish featuring spicy and tangy chickpeas (chole) served with deep-fried fluffy bread (bhature) for a satisfying meal."
dahi ke kabab Chef Special
"Melt-in-your-mouth kababs made from hung yogurt, infused with aromatic spices, and coated with breadcrumbs before being fried to perfection."
Tandoori soya champ
"Marinated soya champs grilled to perfection in a traditional tandoor, resulting in smoky and flavorful vegetarian delights."
Tandoori Malai Soya champ
"Tender and succulent soya champ marinated in a luscious blend of creamy spices, the tandoori malai soya champ is a melt-in-your-mouth vegetarian delight straight from the tandoor.
Harabara kabab
"A delectable vegetarian delight, the hara bhara kabab combines the goodness of chana dal, green peas, paneer, spinach, and aromatic Indian spices, resulting in a crispy and flavorful kabab that can be savored by frying to perfection.
Ajwain paneer tikka
Infused with the enticing flavors of ajwain (carom seeds) and marinated in a fragrant blend of spices, the ajwain paneer tikka presents a delectable fusion of soft paneer and tantalizing aromas, perfect for the ultimate vegetarian tikka experience.
Paneer 65
"cubes of soft and succulent paneer are marinated in a spicy and aromatic blend of spices, deep-fried to perfection, and tossed with curry leaves and red chilies, creating a delightful vegetarian dish that is both crispy and bursting with bold flavors.
Haryali paneer tikka
"Experience the verdant magic of the haryali paneer tikka, where succulent paneer cubes are enveloped in a vibrant green marinade bursting with fresh herbs and spices, delivering a delightful vegetarian tikka sensation.
Veg Main Course
Paneer Butter Masala
"A creamy and indulgent curry made with cottage cheese (paneer) cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, finished off with a dollop of butter."
Paneer Labadar
"Indulge in the rich and creamy symphony of flavors with paneer lababdar, where soft paneer pieces are bathed in a velvety tomato and cashew gravy, creating a luxurious vegetarian dish that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.
Kadhai Paneer
"Spicy and aromatic curry featuring chunks of paneer cooked with a blend of spices, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a traditional kadhai."
Mattar Paneer Bhurji
"Delight in the wholesome combination of crumbled paneer and vibrant green peas in the delectable matar paneer bhurji, a flavorful vegetarian dish that promises a burst of savory goodness with every bite.
Palak Paneer
"Embrace the harmonious union of velvety spinach and creamy paneer in the exquisite palak paneer, a classic vegetarian delight that offers a delectable blend of flavors and a vibrant burst of green on your plate.
Sarso ka saag
"Savor the authentic taste of Punjab with sarson ka saag, a luscious and hearty dish made from mustard greens, spinach, and aromatic spices, delivering a burst of earthy flavors and a touch of traditional warmth.
Soya Champ Masala Chef Special
"Elevate your taste buds with the flavorful extravaganza of soya champ masala, where marinated soya champ pieces are cooked to perfection in a rich and aromatic blend of spices, creating a vegetarian delight that is both satisfying and full of bold flavors.
Bhindi do Pyaza
"Experience the irresistible marriage of tender okra and caramelized onions in the tantalizing bhindi do pyaza, a vegetarian dish that harmonizes the vibrant flavors of spices with the sweetness of onions, creating a delightful symphony of taste and texture.
Channa Saag
"Embark on a flavorful journey with channa saag, where plump chickpeas mingle with velvety spinach in a harmonious blend of spices, resulting in a vegetarian dish that is both nourishing and brimming with a delightful taste.
Baigan Bharta
"Delight in the smoky charm of baingan ka bharta, where roasted eggplant is transformed into a savory delight with a medley of spices, creating a vegetarian dish that is rich in flavor and offers a unique culinary experience.
Mix vegetable
"Dive into a colorful symphony of flavors with mix vegetable, a delightful medley of garden-fresh vegetables cooked to perfection, ensuring a vibrant and nutritious vegetarian dish that celebrates the essence of nature on your plate.
Allu Gobhi
"Indulge in the comforting simplicity of aloo gobhi, where tender cauliflower florets and perfectly cooked potatoes come together in a harmonious blend of spices, creating a vegetarian dish that is both satisfying and soul-warming.
Daal/Lentels
Dal Makhni
"Delight in the creamy indulgence of dal makhni, a slow-cooked blend of black lentils and kidney beans simmered with aromatic spices and finished with a velvety touch of butter, resulting in a luxurious vegetarian dish that is sure to please your palate.
Yellow Dal Tarka
"Experience the comforting simplicity of yellow dal tarka, where a blend of yellow lentils is infused with aromatic spices and tempered with sizzling tadka, creating a flavorful vegetarian dish that is both nourishing and deeply satisfying.
Channa masala
"Indulge in the robust and tangy flavors of channa masala, where chickpeas are simmered in a zesty tomato-based gravy infused with aromatic spices, offering a vegetarian dish that is hearty, flavorful, and undeniably satisfying.
Kadi pakora
"Delight in the culinary harmony of kadi pakora, where fritters made from gram flour are submerged in a tangy yogurt-based curry, resulting in a delectable vegetarian dish that combines crispy goodness with a creamy and savory twist which goes with plain or jeera rice.
Rajma Masala
"Savor the rich and aromatic flavors of Rajma masala, where tender kidney beans are cooked in a flavorful blend of spices and a luscious tomato-based gravy, creating a vegetarian dish that is both comforting and utterly satisfying.
Non Veg Main Course
Dilli Wala Butter Chicken Chef Special
"Indulge in the iconic flavors of Delhi with Dilli Wala Butter Chicken, where succulent pieces of chicken are bathed in a creamy, buttery tomato-based gravy, delivering a delectable blend of spices and a culinary experience that is truly unforgettable.
Dhaba Style Chicken
"Experience the rustic charm of Dhaba Style Chicken, where tender chicken pieces are cooked with aromatic spices and a blend of flavorful ingredients, reminiscent of the authentic flavors found at traditional roadside dhabas, bringing a delightful touch of nostalgia to your plate.
Kadhai Chicken
"Savor the robust flavors of Kadhai Chicken, where succulent chicken pieces are stir-fried with a medley of aromatic spices, bell peppers, and onions in a traditional kadhai (wok), creating a tantalizing dish that showcases the essence of Indian cuisine with every bite.
Rara Goat Curry
"Indulge in the hearty delight of Rara Goat Curry, where tender pieces of goat meat are slow-cooked in a rich and aromatic gravy of minced goat, infused with a special blend of spices and finished with a touch of indulgence, offering a truly satisfying and flavorsome culinary experience.
Tawa Chicken
"Delight in the tantalizing flavors of Tawa Chicken, where succulent pieces of chicken are cooked on a sizzling hot tawa (griddle), infused with a delightful blend of spices, resulting in a dish that boasts a perfect balance of smoky char, aromatic spices, and juicy tenderness.
Egg curry
"Satisfy your cravings with the comforting goodness of Egg Curry, where hard-boiled eggs are immersed in a luscious and flavorsome gravy, delicately spiced to perfection, creating a delightful dish that showcases the versatile appeal of eggs in Indian cuisine.
Kadhai goat
"Embrace the bold and robust flavors of Kadhai Goat, where tender goat meat is cooked in a traditional kadhai (wok) with a medley of aromatic spices, bell peppers, and onions, resulting in a tantalizing dish that captures the essence of Indian cuisine and takes your taste buds on a flavorful journey.
Fish Curry
"A fragrant and flavorful curry made with tender fish pieces simmered in a tangy and spicy gravy, perfect for seafood lovers."
Tawa Fish
"Dive into a symphony of flavors with Tawa Fish, where succulent fish fillets are marinated with a blend of spices, seared to perfection on a sizzling hot tawa (griddle), delivering a delightful combination of tender fish with a tantalizing charred crust, creating an exquisite seafood experience.
Chicken Saag
"Experience a delightful fusion of succulent chicken and vibrant spinach in Chicken Saag, where tender chicken pieces are cooked in a velvety spinach gravy infused with aromatic spices, resulting in a flavorful and nutritious dish that showcases the best of both worlds.
Egg Bhurji
"Delight in the savory symphony of flavors with Egg Bhurji, where scrambled eggs are infused with a fragrant blend of spices, onions, and tomatoes, creating a delectable dish that is both comforting and satisfying, perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick meal.
Biryani (Served with Raita)
Vegetable Biryani
Indulge in the aromatic masterpiece of Veg Biryani, where fragrant basmati rice is cooked with an assortment of colorful vegetables, aromatic spices, and a perfect blend of flavors, resulting in a tantalizing vegetarian dish that is both aromatic and satisfying.
Chicken Biryani
"Delight in the regal flavors of Chicken Biryani, where succulent chicken pieces are marinated with aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked to perfection, creating a mouthwatering symphony of flavors and textures that is fit for royalty.
Goat Biryani
"Indulge in the rich and aromatic delight of Goat Biryani, where tender pieces of goat meat are cooked with fragrant basmati rice, infused with a harmonious blend of spices, creating a heavenly combination of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds to culinary bliss.
Breads
Plain Naan
"Experience the timeless classic of Plain Naan, a soft and pillowy Indian bread, expertly baked to perfection in a traditional tandoor, offering a versatile and delightful accompaniment to savor the rich flavors of any meal.
Makki Roti
"Savor the rustic charm of Makki Roti, a golden and earthy cornmeal flatbread, lovingly handcrafted and grilled to perfection, bringing a delightful crunch and a touch of warmth to your plate, making it an essential companion to relish the flavors of Punjabi cuisine.
Garlic Naan
"Elevate your naan experience with the aromatic delight of Garlic Naan, where the soft and fluffy bread is infused with the pungent and savory notes of garlic, creating a flavorful and irresistible accompaniment that adds an extra layer of aromatic goodness to any meal.
Chilli garlic Naan
"Embark on a spicy and flavorful journey with Chili Garlic Naan, where the delectable combination of fiery chili and aromatic garlic enhances the soft and fluffy bread, creating a tantalizing fusion of heat and flavor that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
Roti- Tandoori | Tawa
"Embrace the essence of tradition with Tandoori Roti, a smoky and wholesome Indian bread, baked in a traditional clay oven or on a tawa, offering a rustic and authentic experience that complements a wide range of delectable dishes.
Kulcha- Aloo | Onion
"Experience the culinary charm of Kulcha, a soft and fluffy Indian bread, stuffed with a savory filling of your choice, whether it's spicy potato, paneer, or tangy onion, creating a delightful explosion of flavors and textures that will transport you to a world of taste sensations.
Pudina Lacha Paratha
"Delight in the fragrant and crispy delight of Pudina Lacha Parantha, where layers of flaky, multi-layered bread are infused with the refreshing essence of mint (pudina), offering a tantalizing blend of aromatic flavors and a satisfying crunch with every bite.
Keema Parantha chicken | Goat
"Savor the hearty indulgence of Keema Parantha, where unleavened bread is generously stuffed with a spiced minced meat filling, creating a flavorful and satisfying culinary experience that combines the richness of meat with the comforting embrace of freshly cooked bread.
SIdes
Plain Rice
"Enjoy the simple elegance of Plain Rice, where fluffy and perfectly cooked grains take center stage, providing a versatile and comforting base to complement any dish, allowing the flavors of accompanying curries and gravies to shine.
Jeera Onion Pea Pulao
"Savor the aromatic magic of Jeera Pea Pulao, where fragrant basmati rice is delicately flavored with cumin seeds (jeera) and studded with sweet and tender green peas, resulting in a flavorful and visually delightful rice dish that elevates any meal with its vibrant colors and irresistible taste.
Roasted Papad
"Indulge in the crispy delight of Roasted Papad, where thin and crunchy lentil discs are expertly roasted to perfection, offering a delightful accompaniment that adds a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor to any meal, making it an irresistible addition to your dining experience.
Boondi/Plain Raita
"Cool and refreshing, Boondi Raita combines crispy chickpea flour balls (boondi) with creamy yogurt, seasoned with aromatic spices, creating a delectable and tangy side dish that adds a burst of texture and flavor to your meal.
Fresh garden salad
Green chatni
Drinks
Soda(Limca,Thumsup,Coke)
Water
Lassi (Salted|Mango|Sweet)
"Quench your thirst and indulge in creamy bliss with Lassi, a refreshing yogurt-based drink that combines the richness of yogurt, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of aromatic flavors, creating a heavenly concoction that rejuvenates your senses and transports you to a state of pure refreshment.
Aam panna
"Experience the tangy and refreshing delight of Aam Panna, a rejuvenating summer beverage made from raw mangoes, infused with a blend of spices and a touch of sweetness, offering a burst of tropical flavors that quenches your thirst and revitalizes your palate with every sip.
Desserts
Rasmalai
"delicate and spongy cottage cheese dumplings are soaked in sweet, creamy milk, infused with cardamom and garnished with pistachios, creating a heavenly dessert that melts in your mouth, leaving a lingering taste of pure indulgence.
Gulab Jamun
" soft and syrup-soaked milk dumplings are infused with cardamom and rose flavors, offering a delectable bite-sized dessert that is rich, indulgent, and irresistibly sweet, leaving you craving for more.
Safron kheer
"aromatic Basmati rice is simmered in creamy milk, delicately flavored with saffron strands, and sweetened to perfection, creating a luscious and fragrant dessert that captivates your senses with its heavenly taste and vibrant hue.
Moong Dal Halwa
"Delight in the velvety decadence of Moong Dal Halwa, where golden lentils are slow-cooked with ghee, infused with aromatic spices, and sweetened to perfection, resulting in a rich and indulgent dessert that offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience, leaving you in pure bliss with each spoonful.
Gajar Halwa
"Indulge in the classic delight of Gajar Ka Halwa, where grated carrots are simmered in ghee, cooked in sweetened milk, and garnished with nuts, creating a luscious and aromatic dessert that encapsulates the essence of traditional Indian sweets, offering a heavenly combination of flavors and textures.