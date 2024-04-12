Haven Haus Cafe Temecula
Friends With Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns or country potatoes.
- Bacon Avocado Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs, avocado, and bacon on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns or country potatoes.
- Country Benedict$15.95
Two poached eggs, sausage patties on top of a fluffy biscuit cut in half topped with country gravy. Served with hash browns or country potatoes.
- LOX Benny$15.95
Toasted English Muffin, Cured Salmon or Tuna, Poached Egg, Hollandaise sauce, mined chives.
- Barbie Benny$16.95
Toasted English Muffin, Marinated Barbacoa beef, Poached egg, Hollandaise Sauce
- Veggielicious Benny$14.95
English Muffin, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
Classics
- Two Eggs$10.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
- Bacon & Eggs$14.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
- Sausage Links & Eggs$14.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
- Bacon + Sausage & Eggs$14.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
- Steak & Eggs$18.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$16.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
Omelette
- Haven Chile Verde$14.95
Pork in salsa verde, with jack/cheddar cheese
- The Denver$14.95
Diced ham, onions, bell peppers topped with jack and cheddar cheese
- El Diablo$15.95
Spicy chorizo, diced jalapeno, tomatoes, onions and topped with queso fresco and our Diablo Sauce
- Meat Lovers$15.95
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
- The Veggie$14.95
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers topped with jack/cheddar cheese and avocado
Skillet
- Chorizo SKILLET$16.95
Chorizo & Egg Scrambled Together, Topped With Pico de Gallo and Jack/Cheddar Cheese
- Big Country SKILLET$16.95
Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese jack & cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers SKILLET$16.95
Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
- Veggie SKILLET$16.95
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato and cheese
Haus Favorites
- Chilaquiles$16.95
Scrambled egg served with salsa verde over crispy chips, served with refried beans and rice. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream & pico de gallo
- HH Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or Soyrizo cooked with eggs, onions, potatoes, cheese and salsa verde
- Breakfast Tacos$13.95
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and chorizo. Topped with salsa fresca with a side of beans and rice
- Huevos Rancheros$14.95
Fried eggs served over lighly charred corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese with salsa verde. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
- Avocado Toast$11.95
Freshly smashed avocado on toasted sourdough, topped with queso fresco, everything-bagel seasoning and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze. Served with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
- Haven Avocado Scramble$15.95
Scrambled egg whites with spinach and tomatoes topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with country potatoes and toast.
- Breakfast Croissant$15.95
Scrambled egg, crispy applewood bacon and strawberry jam on a toasted croissant. Serverd with choice of country potatoes or hash browns.
- Brunch Stack$15.95
Sunnyside up egg on a beef patty, crispy applewood bacon and hash brown in-between a toasted brioche bun
- Taco Shell$14.95
Fresh Greens, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado, Cheese, Bean & Rice, With your Choice of Protein Served with Cilantro-lime Dressing
- Honey Chicken Biscuits$13.95
- Biggie Bagel$15.95
- Chicken N Waffle$19.95
- Big Haus Burrito$14.95
Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas, Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole in a Warm Tortilla
- Chicken Tacos$14.95
Grilled chicken on corn tortilla, cheese, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle and cilantro sauce!
- Breakfast Enchiladas$14.95
One Egg on top of cheese filled enchiladas, topped with choice of salsa verde or roja (red or green), sour cream, pickled onion, pico, rice and beans.
Kids Menu
Sides
- Avocado$2.99
- Bacon(4)$5.45
- Beans$3.95
- Beans & Rice$4.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.95
- Cottage Cheese$3.95
- Country Gravy$2.95
- Country Potatoes$4.95
- Egg(1)$2.25
- Eggs(2)$3.45
- French Fries$3.95
- French Toast Side$7.95
- Reg Fruit Cup$5.25
- Hash Brown$4.95
- Hot Links(2)$5.95
- One Pancake$6.95
- Polish Sausage(2)$5.95
- Rice$3.95
- Salsa$1.95
- Sausage Links(4)$5.45
- Sausage Patty(2)$5.45
- Short Stack(3 Pancakes)$7.95
- Sliced Tomatoes(4)$1.95
- Guacamole Side$3.99
- Small Side Salad$5.95
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Tater Tots$3.95
- Toast$3.55
- Tortilla(3)$1.99
- Waffle Side$5.95
- Roasted whole Jalapeno (2)$1.49
- Small side Pico/Gallo$1.49
Sharables
- Salsa & Guac$12.95
Homemade Chips and Salsa Verde
- Haus Nachos$17.45
Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Chipotle Sauce, Sour Cream & Guacamole
- Chicken Wings$14.95
Chicken Wings Fried to Perfection & Served with Ranch and Celery
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.95
Breaded Chicken Tenderloins Fried Golden Brown & Served with Battered French Fries
- Brunch Board$21.99
Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle, Applewood bacon, Sausage, Scrambled eggs, Fresh fruit,
- Hot Honey Bites$9.95
Crispy fried cheese coated with Hot Honey glaze drizzle.
- Corn Ribs$9.95
Tender corn cobs transformed into rib-like bites, lightly brushed with butter, mayo, sprinkled with chili powder, crumbled cotija cheese, topped with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
- Crispy Avocado Wedges$9.95
Creamy avocado fried in a crispy golden brown coating.
- Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, Chipotle drizzle, corn pico
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Lighter Side of Haven
- Lox of Love$15.95
- Turkey Croissant$14.95
Sliced juicy Turkey breast ,Applewood Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Choice of French Fries or Side Salad
- Chicken Avocado Bacon Sandwich$15.45
Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- Haven Haus Wrap$14.95
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, applewood bacon with creamy cilantro dressing and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
- Acai Bowl$10.95Out of stock
Acai blended with Coconut Nectar Topped with Granola, Sliced Strawberries & Bananas, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds and a Drizzle of Agave
- Oatmeal Bowl$7.95
Served with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, brown sugar, and raisins
Salads
- Arugula Tuna/Salmon Salad$14.95
Fresh Arugula, cured sliced Salmon and Tuna, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, drizzled with Balsamic vinaigrette.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, roasted corn, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, and crispy tortilla chips, tossed in a cilantro lime dressing.
- Sweet Haven Salad$12.95
Fresh Spring Mix, Sliced Strawberries, Candied Pecans with Feta Cheese and Topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Crispy romaine lettuce, tossed with Caesar dressing & parmesan topped with croutons.
- Garden Salad$11.95
Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocados and Croutons
Burgers
- Haven Haus Burger$15.95
Angus beef, crispy apple-wood bacon, Swiss cheese, guacamole on a toasted brioche bun
- BBQ BaconCheeseburger$14.95
Angus beef, BBQ Sauce, Apple-wood Bacon, Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
- Jalapeno Egg Burger$15.95
Fried Egg, Crispy Apple-wood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Pickled Jalapenos on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Frisco Burger$14.95
Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough, Angus Beef Patty, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese and Apple-wood Bacon
- Old Fashioned Burger$13.95
Angus Beef Patty on a Toasted Bun with lettuces, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise
- Beef Sliders$11.95
3 Bite Size Burger Sliders made with 100% Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Crisp Lettuce & Pickles on a Hawaiian Roll