Hawks Nest 3420 Michigan 40
Lunch/Dinner
ALA Carte
1 Chicken Tender
1 piece of our breaded all white meat chicken breast fillet fried golden brown.
1 Piece of Fish
1 Piece of our breaded Alaskan Pollock.
American Fries
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Our delicious baked potato, loaded, or with your toppings of choice!
Broasted Potatoes
Broccoli
California Blend
Coleslaw
Corn
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Gravy
Garlic Toast
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Roll
Shoe String Fries
Golden brown fried, straight cut fries.
Tossed Salad
Waffle Fries
A side of our seasoned waffle fries.
Wild Rice
Appetizers
Basket of Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips, and a side of salsa.
Breadsticks
Garlic Breadsticks.
Chips and Cheese
Chips and cheese, served with salsa.
Crazy Crust
Strips of pizza crust loaded with mozzarella cheese and seasonings. Served with marinara or ranch dressing.
Fried Cauliflower
A half pound of cheddar breaded cauliflower.
Fried Mushrooms
A half pound of breaded mushrooms.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic toast topped with cheese.
Loaded Fries
French Fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.
Loaded Potato Skins
Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with sour cream or ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara or ranch dressing.
Nacho Supreme
Taco chips layered with your choice of seasoned taco meat, girlled or chipotle chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, scallions, and black olives.
Onion Rings
A half pound of battered onion rings.
Appetizer Plate
Deep fried mushrooms, fried cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, onions rings and seasoned waffle fries. Served with ranch or jalapeno ranch dressing.
Baskets / Spuds / Hot Dogs
Broccoli & Cheese Spud
Steamed broccoli and melted cheddar jack cheese.
Veggie Spud
Loaded with sauteed mushrooms, onions green peppers, scallions and Swiss cheese.
Pork BBQ Spud
Pork BBQ, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, and scallions.
Hawk's Spud
Our favorite loaded spud! Loaded with bacon pieces, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and scallions.
Chili Dog Basket
Two chili dogs.
Fish Basket
Three pieces of breaded Alaskan Pollock.
Shrimp Basket
A half pound of lightly breaded, golden fried shrimp.
Chicken Tender Basket
Three all white meat chicken tenders fried golden brown.
Hotdog Basket
Broasted Chicken
2 Piece Snack
2 pieces of broasted chicken, and 1 side.
Broasted Bucket Meals
Broasted chicken, 2 sides, and a bread choice.
Broasted Chicken Buckets
Broasted chicken buckets.
1/2 Meal
4pc your choice of white, dark, or mixed.
Leg & Thigh Lovers
Enjoy three legs and three thighs.
1/4 Meal
2pc your choice of white, dark, or mixed.
Chicken by the piece
Entrees
1/4 Meal
2pc your choice of white, dark, or mixed.
Alaskan Pollock
Breaded in our special recipe and fried to golden brown.
Pork Chops
Marinated in our secret sauce. Choose broasted or charbroiled.
Charbroiled Chicken Breast
Seasoned and charbroiled
Chicken Tender Dinner
Breaded all white meat chicken breast fillets fried golden brown.
Golden Fried Shrimp
A half pound of lightly breaded, deep fried shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Pork Sizzler
Our famous 12oz charbroiled pork sizzler marinated in our secret sauce.
Kids Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
Smash burger with American cheese.
Kid's Chicken Legs
1 Chicken leg, 1 Kid's Side, 1 Kid's Drink.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken tenders, 1 kid's side, 1 kid's drink.
Kid's Fish
2 pieces of Alaskan Pollock, 1 side, and a kid's drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese, 1Kid's side, 1 Kid's Drink.
Kid's Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kid's helping of Kraft Mac & Cheese, 1 Kid's side, 1 Kid's Drink.
Kid's Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles, topped with meat sauce, side of garlic toast, 1 kids drink.
Kid's Taco
1 ground beef taco, 1 kid's side, 1 kid's drink.
Kids Hot Dog
1 Hot Dog, with 1 Side and a Drink.
Pastas
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Pizza with a kick! Buffalo chicken pieces, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza, you pick the toppings.
Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions.
Fresh Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, red onions and tomatoes.
Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham and Pineapple.
Meat Lovers
Taco Pizza
A thin crust pizza topped with burrito sauce, seasoned taco meat, cheddar jack cheese, green and black olives, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
One Size 16" Chicken Alfredo pizza.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Hot & Hearty Pork
Philly Steak
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders, bacon pieces, Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce all wrapped up and toasted in the oven.
Turkey Supreme
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese. Add ham or bacon for 1.99 each.
Turkey Ruben
BLT Club Stacker
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled Chicken, ham, bacon pieces, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing. Served Toasted.
Lite Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Santa Fe Chicken
Chipotle chicken with bacon pieces, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Served with Frito chips and salsa ranch on the side.
Steak Sandwich
Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich
A charbroiled chicken breast with letttuce, tomato, and mayo served on a grilled kaiser bun.
Big Porker
Slow roasted BBQ pulled pork heaped atop a grilled kaiser bun.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Two golden fried white meat chicken tenders with bacon, Swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce on a grilled kaiser bun.
Homemade Sloppy Joe
The original Cream Chalet sloppy joe recipe on a grilled kaiser bun.
BLT
Thick sliced smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.
Classic Reuben
Sliced Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on a grilled swirled rye bread.
Fish Sandwich
Two golden fried pollock fillets with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled kaiser bun.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chipotle chicken, corn, black beans, shredded cheese, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla and baked to a golden brown. Served with Frito chips and salsa ranch dressing on the side.
Hawk's Wrap
Chicken tenders, bacon, cheese, lettuce and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, parmesan and shredded cheeses, lettuce tomato and Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing.
A-1 Melt
Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, Swiss cheese, A-1 and mayo.
Club
Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Veggie
Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Turkey Bacon
Smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
French Dip
Shaved roast beef, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served with au jus on the side.
Smash Burgers
All American Smash
American cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Bacon Smash
Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with American cheese, and bacon.
BLT Smash
Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked between three slices of toasted bread.
Cheeseburger
Glen's Hawaiian
Quarter pound burger, smashed to perfection. Topped with cream cheese, pineapple jalapeno jelly, house made onion crisps, and sriracha.
Hamburger
Hawk's Smash
Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon and BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Smash
Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms.
Olive Smash
Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with sliced green olives, lettuce and mayo.
Original Smash
Quarter pound burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Patti Smash
Swiss cheese, and sauteed onions on grilled rye bread.
Sunrise Smash
Quarter pound burger, topped with American cheese, bacon, and fried egg, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Tuscan Smash
Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
Western Smash
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, sauteed jalapenos and onions, lettuce, tomato, and chiptole mayo.
Soup & Salads
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, topped with sliced turkey and ham, carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, tomato wedge, sliced egg, shredded cheese and croutons.
Chicken Tender Salad
Salad greens topped with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, tomato wedge, sliced egg, shredded cheese and croutons.
Dinner Salad
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, tomato wedge, sliced egg,shredded cheese, and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our garden salad with grilled chicken breast pieces.
Soup
Fresh homemade soups. Cup or bowl.
Soup & Salad Combo
Dinner Salad, a bowl of soup and a roll.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Salad greens with warmed chipotle chicken, black beans, corn, shredded cheese and Frito chips. Served with a side of salsa ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Choice of seasoned taco meat, grilled chicken or chipotle chicken in a crisp flour tortilla bowl or on taco chips, on a bed or fresh salad greens with scallions, diced tomatoes, black olives, and shredded cheese.
South of the Border
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with mozzarella, Provolone and cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes on the side. Choose just cheese, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Tacos
Soft shell taco with your choice of beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of taco chips with salsa and sour cream.
Wet Burrito
Your choice of seasoned taco meat, grilled or chipotle chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions and black olives with taco chips on the side.
Santa Fe Quesadilla
A grilled tortilla shell filled with chipotle chicken and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch or salsa ranch dressing on the side.
Creamery
Frozen Drinks
Wizard's Brew Float
Wizards Brew Ice cream, with English toffee, salted caramel soda, drizzle of caramel, whip cream, cherry and finished with a pretzel rod wand.
Redbull Drinks
Shakes & Malts
Orange Freeze
Orange sherbet blended with Starry.
Cooler
Soda blended with ice cream.
Float
Ice cream floating in soda.
Flash
Slushie blended with vanilla ice cream.
Glacier
Ice Cream Floating in slushie.
Slushies
Death By Cheesecake
Ice Cream Sandwich
Novelties
Smoothies
Sundaes
Butter Beer Sundae
Wizard's Brew Ice cream, with pretzels, topped with whip cream and a cherry, finished with a pretzel rod wand.
Daily Special
Two Bite Sundae
Doggie Sundae
Even the Fur Babies need a Sundae!
Turtle Sundaes
Vanilla Soft Serve, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans.