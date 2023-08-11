Lunch/Dinner

ALA Carte

1 Chicken Tender

$2.49

1 piece of our breaded all white meat chicken breast fillet fried golden brown.

1 Piece of Fish

$2.49

1 Piece of our breaded Alaskan Pollock.

American Fries

$2.49

Applesauce

$1.99+

Baked Potato

$2.49

Our delicious baked potato, loaded, or with your toppings of choice!

Broasted Potatoes

$2.49+

Broccoli

$1.99

California Blend

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99+

Corn

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Cup of Gravy

$0.99

Garlic Toast

$0.89

Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49+

Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Roll

$0.89

Shoe String Fries

$2.49+

Golden brown fried, straight cut fries.

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$2.49+

A side of our seasoned waffle fries.

Wild Rice

$1.99

Appetizers

Basket of Chips and Salsa

$5.49

Tortilla chips, and a side of salsa.

Breadsticks

$3.49+

Garlic Breadsticks.

Chips and Cheese

$5.99

Chips and cheese, served with salsa.

Crazy Crust

$11.99

Strips of pizza crust loaded with mozzarella cheese and seasonings. Served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

A half pound of cheddar breaded cauliflower.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

A half pound of breaded mushrooms.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99+

Garlic toast topped with cheese.

Loaded Fries

$10.99

French Fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with sour cream or ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99+

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Taco chips layered with your choice of seasoned taco meat, girlled or chipotle chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, scallions, and black olives.

Onion Rings

$6.99

A half pound of battered onion rings.

Appetizer Plate

$13.99

Deep fried mushrooms, fried cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, onions rings and seasoned waffle fries. Served with ranch or jalapeno ranch dressing.

Baskets / Spuds / Hot Dogs

Broccoli & Cheese Spud

$7.99

Steamed broccoli and melted cheddar jack cheese.

Veggie Spud

$7.99

Loaded with sauteed mushrooms, onions green peppers, scallions and Swiss cheese.

Pork BBQ Spud

$8.99

Pork BBQ, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, and scallions.

Hawk's Spud

$8.99

Our favorite loaded spud! Loaded with bacon pieces, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and scallions.

Chili Dog Basket

$8.99

Two chili dogs.

Fish Basket

$8.99

Three pieces of breaded Alaskan Pollock.

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

A half pound of lightly breaded, golden fried shrimp.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Three all white meat chicken tenders fried golden brown.

Hotdog Basket

$7.99

Broasted Chicken

2 Piece Snack

$9.99

2 pieces of broasted chicken, and 1 side.

Broasted Bucket Meals

$30.99+

Broasted chicken, 2 sides, and a bread choice.

Broasted Chicken Buckets

$18.99+

Broasted chicken buckets.

1/2 Meal

$12.49

4pc your choice of white, dark, or mixed.

Leg & Thigh Lovers

$13.49

Enjoy three legs and three thighs.

1/4 Meal

$10.99

2pc your choice of white, dark, or mixed.

Chicken by the piece

Entrees

1/4 Meal

$10.99

2pc your choice of white, dark, or mixed.

Alaskan Pollock

Alaskan Pollock

$11.99

Breaded in our special recipe and fried to golden brown.

Pork Chops

$10.99+

Marinated in our secret sauce. Choose broasted or charbroiled.

Charbroiled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Seasoned and charbroiled

Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.99

Breaded all white meat chicken breast fillets fried golden brown.

Golden Fried Shrimp

$12.99

A half pound of lightly breaded, deep fried shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Leg & Thigh Lovers

$13.49

Enjoy three legs and three thighs.

Pork Sizzler

$12.99

Our famous 12oz charbroiled pork sizzler marinated in our secret sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$4.99

Smash burger with American cheese.

Kid's Chicken Legs

$4.99

1 Chicken leg, 1 Kid's Side, 1 Kid's Drink.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.99

2 Chicken tenders, 1 kid's side, 1 kid's drink.

Kid's Fish

$4.99

2 pieces of Alaskan Pollock, 1 side, and a kid's drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled cheese, 1Kid's side, 1 Kid's Drink.

Kid's Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's helping of Kraft Mac & Cheese, 1 Kid's side, 1 Kid's Drink.

Kid's Spaghetti

$4.99

Spaghetti noodles, topped with meat sauce, side of garlic toast, 1 kids drink.

Kid's Taco

$4.99

1 ground beef taco, 1 kid's side, 1 kid's drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

1 Hot Dog, with 1 Side and a Drink.

Pastas

Baked Spaghetti

$10.99

Topped with pasta sauce, mozzarella cheese and Italian meatballs then baked to a golden brown.

Goulash

$9.99

House recipe goulash.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Meat sauce poured over spaghetti noodles, with homemade meatballs.

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99+

Pizza with a kick! Buffalo chicken pieces, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing.

Build Your Own Pizza

$5.49+

Cheese Pizza, you pick the toppings.

Deluxe

$8.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions.

Fresh Veggie

$8.99+

Mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, red onions and tomatoes.

Hawaiian

$8.99+

Bacon, Ham and Pineapple.

Meat Lovers

$8.99+

Taco Pizza

$14.99+

A thin crust pizza topped with burrito sauce, seasoned taco meat, cheddar jack cheese, green and black olives, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

One Size 16" Chicken Alfredo pizza.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.98

Hot & Hearty Pork

$10.99

Philly Steak

$10.99+

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken tenders, bacon pieces, Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce all wrapped up and toasted in the oven.

Turkey Supreme

$7.99+

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Classic Grilled Cheese. Add ham or bacon for 1.99 each.

Turkey Ruben

$9.99

BLT Club Stacker

$9.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, ham, bacon pieces, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing. Served Toasted.

Lite Turkey

$7.99+

Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Santa Fe Chicken

$7.99+

Chipotle chicken with bacon pieces, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Served with Frito chips and salsa ranch on the side.

Steak Sandwich

$8.99+

Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

A charbroiled chicken breast with letttuce, tomato, and mayo served on a grilled kaiser bun.

Big Porker

$7.99

Slow roasted BBQ pulled pork heaped atop a grilled kaiser bun.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.99

Two golden fried white meat chicken tenders with bacon, Swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce on a grilled kaiser bun.

Homemade Sloppy Joe

$6.99

The original Cream Chalet sloppy joe recipe on a grilled kaiser bun.

BLT

$7.99

Thick sliced smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.

Classic Reuben

$9.99

Sliced Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on a grilled swirled rye bread.

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Two golden fried pollock fillets with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled kaiser bun.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chipotle chicken, corn, black beans, shredded cheese, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla and baked to a golden brown. Served with Frito chips and salsa ranch dressing on the side.

Hawk's Wrap

$9.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, cheese, lettuce and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, parmesan and shredded cheeses, lettuce tomato and Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99+

Buffalo chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing.

A-1 Melt

$7.99+

Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, Swiss cheese, A-1 and mayo.

Club

$7.99+

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Veggie

$7.99+

Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Bacon

$7.99+

Smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ham & Cheese

$7.99+

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

French Dip

$7.99+

Shaved roast beef, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served with au jus on the side.

Smash Burgers

All American Smash

$9.99

American cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Bacon Smash

$8.99

Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with American cheese, and bacon.

BLT Smash

$9.99

Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked between three slices of toasted bread.

Cheeseburger

$7.38
Glen's Hawaiian

$10.99

Quarter pound burger, smashed to perfection. Topped with cream cheese, pineapple jalapeno jelly, house made onion crisps, and sriracha.

Hamburger

$7.39

Hawk's Smash

$9.99

Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon and BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Smash

$8.99

Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms.

Olive Smash

$7.99

Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with sliced green olives, lettuce and mayo.

Original Smash

$8.99

Quarter pound burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Patti Smash

$8.99

Swiss cheese, and sauteed onions on grilled rye bread.

Sunrise Smash

$9.99

Quarter pound burger, topped with American cheese, bacon, and fried egg, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Tuscan Smash

$8.99

Quarter pound burger smashed to perfection, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Western Smash

$10.99

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, sauteed jalapenos and onions, lettuce, tomato, and chiptole mayo.

Soup & Salads

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens, topped with sliced turkey and ham, carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, tomato wedge, sliced egg, shredded cheese and croutons.

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

Salad greens topped with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, tomato wedge, sliced egg, shredded cheese and croutons.

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens, carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, tomato wedge, sliced egg,shredded cheese, and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our garden salad with grilled chicken breast pieces.

Soup

$3.99+

Fresh homemade soups. Cup or bowl.

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

Dinner Salad, a bowl of soup and a roll.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.99

Salad greens with warmed chipotle chicken, black beans, corn, shredded cheese and Frito chips. Served with a side of salsa ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Choice of seasoned taco meat, grilled chicken or chipotle chicken in a crisp flour tortilla bowl or on taco chips, on a bed or fresh salad greens with scallions, diced tomatoes, black olives, and shredded cheese.

South of the Border

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Taco chips layered with your choice of seasoned taco meat, girlled or chipotle chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, scallions, and black olives.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla with mozzarella, Provolone and cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes on the side. Choose just cheese, chicken, or buffalo chicken.

Tacos

$4.99+

Soft shell taco with your choice of beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of taco chips with salsa and sour cream.

Wet Burrito

$11.99

Your choice of seasoned taco meat, grilled or chipotle chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions and black olives with taco chips on the side.

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$10.99

A grilled tortilla shell filled with chipotle chicken and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch or salsa ranch dressing on the side.

Hotdogs

Hotdog

$3.49

Hotdog with cheese

$3.99

Chilidog

$4.49

Chili Cheese dog

$4.79

Creamery

Cones

Soft Serve

$1.50+

Handdipped

$2.12+

24 Flavors

$2.25+

Flurries

One Size Flurries

$6.25

Candy or Cookie Flurries

$3.25+

Specialty Flurries

$5.25+

Grand Slam

$7.25

Frozen Drinks

Wizard's Brew Float

$6.00

Wizards Brew Ice cream, with English toffee, salted caramel soda, drizzle of caramel, whip cream, cherry and finished with a pretzel rod wand.

Redbull Drinks

$6.00

Shakes & Malts

$3.75+

Orange Freeze

$4.50

Orange sherbet blended with Starry.

Cooler

$4.00+

Soda blended with ice cream.

Float

$4.00+

Ice cream floating in soda.

Flash

$4.00+

Slushie blended with vanilla ice cream.

Glacier

$4.00+

Ice Cream Floating in slushie.

Slushies

$2.25+

Death By Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.30

Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.30

Twist Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.30

Novelties

American Hero Rosati Ice

$3.30

Blue Raspberry Rosati Ice

$3.30

Mango Rosati Ice

$3.00

Nerds Bombpop

$3.30

Ninja Turtle

$3.30

Sonic

$3.30

Tweety Bird

$3.30

Smoothies

Pina Colada

$3.74+

Peach

$3.74+

Mango

$3.74+

Strawberry

$3.74+

Strawberry Banana

$3.74+

Wildberry

$3.74+

Sundaes

Butter Beer Sundae

$6.25

Wizard's Brew Ice cream, with pretzels, topped with whip cream and a cherry, finished with a pretzel rod wand.

Daily Special

$6.25

Two Bite Sundae

$0.99

Doggie Sundae

$1.89

Even the Fur Babies need a Sundae!

Turtle Sundaes

$3.54+

Vanilla Soft Serve, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans.

Sundaes

$3.07+

Beverages

To Go Beverages

To Go Beverages

$1.29+