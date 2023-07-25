BAKERY

Bakery Goods

Lemon Lavendar Cookie

$5.00

Seasonal Cookie

$5.00

Pain au Chocolate

$6.00

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Pecan Maple Bar

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Turtle Brownie

$6.00

Fudge Style Brownie/ Caramel/ Toasted Pecans/ Chocolate Pieces

Sourdough Poptart

$7.00

Seasonal Poptart

Galette

$6.00

Sweet & Tart Filling reflective of the season/ Flaky sweet crust

Scone of the Week

$5.00

Apple Pie

$6.00+

orange creamsicle pie

$6.00+

Guinness Beef Hand Pie

$6.00

Guinness/Ground Beef/ Roasted Root Vegetables/Herbs

Farm Hand Pie

$5.00

Seasonal fillings

Seasonal Quiche

$8.00+

Farm Quiche

$8.00+

Featuring seasonal produce for a vegetarian selection

Tomato Tart

$6.00+

Savory tart reflective of the season

Roman Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

macaron

$3.00

Mini Croissants

$4.00

Breads

Artisan Baguette

$4.00

Hand Formed/ Cold Fermented

Herb Foccacia

$5.00

Olive Oil/ Black Pepper/ Parmesan/ Oregano

Milk Bread

$8.00

Traditional Tangzhong/ The Ultimate White Bread

Ciabatta

$5.00

Light and Airy

Brioche

$8.00

Tender Egg and Milk Bread

Sourdough

$8.00

Natural Levain/ Cold Fermented

Lemon Lavender Foccacia

$6.00

Specialty Breads

Korean Garlic Bread

$9.00

Available on Friday

Seasonal Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

Available on Saturday

Seeded Rye

$8.00

Available on Friday

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Classics

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Sourdough/ Smashed Avocado/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Charred Onion/ Everything Bagel Seasoning/ Preserved Lemon/ Micro Herbs

Corned Beef Toast

$15.00

Sourdough/ Preserved Tomato Puree/ Corned Beef/ Confit Fingerling Potatoes/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Grilled Onions and Peppers

Farm Toast

$12.00

Choice of Bread, Whipped Beet Farmer's Cheese/ Roasted Root Vegetables/ Toasted Seeds/ Cinnamon Balsamic/ EVOO/ Arugula

French Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Brioche/ Honey Mascarpone/ Fresh Berries/ Syrup/ Choice of Bacon or House Turkey Sausage

Eggs In A Basket Plate

$14.00

Choice of Bread with 2 Eggs Cooked Medium/ Confit Fingerling Potatoes/ Fresh Fruit/ Choice of Bacon or House Turkey Sausage

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Flour Tortilla/ Chorizo/ Scrambled Eggs/ Cotija Cheese/ Avocado/ Potatoes/ Pico de Gallo

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic

$9.00

2 Eggs/ Bacon/ Tomato/ Havarti

Pops

$11.00

House Turkey Sausage/ Spicy Pickle/ Cuban Mustard/ Scrambled Egg/ Cheddar Cheese

Rancher

$11.00

Smashed Avocado/ Over Medium Egg/ Smoked Jalapenos/ Grilled Onions and Peppers/ Cheddar Cheese

Steak and Egg

$13.00

Seared Bistro Filet/ Chimichurri/ Scrambled Egg/ Spinach/ Havarti

Bagels

Plain

$2.00

Salt

$2.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Cinnamon sugar

$2.00

Everything

$2.00Out of stock

Rosemary Parmesan

$2.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$2.75

Side of Potato Hash

$3.00

Side of Egg

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

LUNCH

Lunch Sandwiches

Hawthorn Italian

$16.00

Ciabatta/ Salami/ Capicola/ Black Forrest Ham/ Provolone/ Pickled Italian Peppers/ Shredded Lettuce/ Shaved Sweet Onion/ Tomato/ Aioli/ Parmesan/ House Italian Dressing

Reuben

$13.00

Seeded Rye/ Shaved Corned Beed/ House Applekraut/ Russian Dressing/ Swiss Cheese/ Optional Beer Mustard

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Choice of Bread, Choice of Cheese

California Turkey

$14.00

Sourdough/ Roast Turkey/ Bacon/ Havarti/ Hummus/ Avocado/ Spinach/ Ranch Seasoned Tomato

Mushroom Caprese

$15.00

Foccacia/ Balsamic Marinated Grilled Portobello/ Griddled Buffalo Mozzarella/ Roasted Tomato Coulis/ Basil/ Olive Oil/ Greens

Hawthorn Club

$13.00

Milk Bread/ Applewood Bacon/ Roasted Turkey/ Picnic Ham/ Lettuce/ Seasoned Tomato/ House Miracle Whip

Medianoche

$14.00

Mojo Marinated Pork Shoulder/ Black Forrest Ham/ Swiss/ Yellow Cuban Mustard/ House Pickle

Lunch Salads & Soups

Seasonal Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

Farm Top Pesto/ Olive Oil

Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine/ Roasted Garlic Croutons/ Crispy Bacon/ White Anchovy/ Parmesan/ House Caesar Dressing

Kale and Greens Chefs Salad

$9.00+

Kale/ Seasonal Greens/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Roasted Turkey/ Black Forrest Ham/ Cheddar/ Swiss/ Seasonal Vegetables/ Pepitas/ Honey Mustard Buttermilk Dressing

Spinach and Bacon Salad

$9.00+

Spinach/ Diced Avocado/ Candied Bacon/ Pickled Red Onion/ Cheddar Crisps/ Shaved Pear/ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cranberry Sweet Potato Salad

$8.00+

Mixed Greens/ Maple Roasted Sweet Potato/ Goat Cheese/ Dried Cranberries/ Melted Shallots/ Shaved Apple/ Apple Vinaigrette

Lunch Sides

Pickle

$1.50

Chips

$2.50

Greens

$3.00

Greek Potato Salad

$4.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Side of Sauce

Lunch Plates

Bread and Spreads

$8.00Out of stock

Choice of Bread/ Carmelized Cauliflower Mousse/ Seasonal Compound Butter/ Herbed Olive Oil/ Cinnamon Balsamic/ Citrus Salt

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$12.00

Choice of Bread/ House Made Hummus/ Grilled Vegetables/ Arugula/ Olives/ Feta

Farm Toast

$12.00

Choice of Bread, Whipped Beet Farmer's Cheese/ Roasted Root Vegetables/ Toasted Seeds/ Cinnamon Balsamic/ EVOO/ Arugula

Cheese and Charcuterie

$18.00

Selection of 2 Cheese and 2 Meats/ Choice of Bread/ Paired with accoutrements inspired by the preparation, region, and season

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Boylans Black Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Boylans Creme

$3.00

Boylans Orange

$3.00

Boylans Root Beer

$3.00

Classic Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Grassroots Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet/ Unsweet/ Assorted Hot Varieties

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Beer/Wine/Cocktails

Lake Tribe Cloud IPA

$5.00

Proof Mango Wit

$5.00

Oyster City Hooter Brown

$7.00Out of stock

Ology Pilsner

$6.00

Cigar City Margarita Gose

$6.00

Raspberry Spritz

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Santa Julia Rose

$7.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Villa Maria Sav Blanc

$10.00

R. Dutoit Chardonnay

$13.00

J. Roget Brut

$5.00

Kadabra Cab Sav

$8.00

Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir

$11.00

Alaya Garnacha

$8.00

Curator Red

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Poinsetta

$6.00

Santa Julia Rose Bottle

$28.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Villa Maria Sav Blanc Bottle

$40.00

R. Dutoit Chardonnay Bottle

$52.00

J. Roget Brut Bottle

$24.00

Kadabra Cab Sav Bottle

$32.00

Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

Alaya Garnacha Bottle

$32.00

Curator Red Bottle

$28.00

WHOLESALE

Wholesale

Baguette

$3.00

Brioche

$6.00

Ciabatta

$3.25

Herb Foccacia

$3.25

Milk Bread

$5.25

Sourdough

$6.00

Rye

$5.00

Brioche Burger Buns

$0.75

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Almond Criossant

$4.25

Lemon Lavender Cookie

$3.50

Seasonal Cookie

$3.50

Muffin

$3.25

Turtle Brownie

$3.50

Sourdough Poptart

$5.00

Scone

$3.00

Galette

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Vegetable Hand Pie

$3.00

Guinness Beef Hand Pie

$3.50

Meat Quiche

$30.00

Cocinero Hot Sauce

$3.75

Cocinero Extra Hot Sauce

$3.75

Mini SD Boule

$2.75

RHO

RHO Baguette

$4.00

RHO Brioche

$8.00

RHO Ciabatta

$4.50

RHO Cocinero Extra Hot Sauce

$4.50

RHO Cocinero Hot Sauce

$5.00

RHO Focaccia

$4.50

RHO Milk Bread

$7.00

RHO Rye

$7.00

RHO Seasonal Sourdough

$9.00

RHO Sourdough

$8.00

RHO Whole Wheat

$7.00