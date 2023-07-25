Hawthorn Bakery 1307 N Monroe Suite 1
BAKERY
Bakery Goods
Lemon Lavendar Cookie
Seasonal Cookie
Pain au Chocolate
Butter Croissant
Pecan Maple Bar
Almond Croissant
Turtle Brownie
Fudge Style Brownie/ Caramel/ Toasted Pecans/ Chocolate Pieces
Sourdough Poptart
Seasonal Poptart
Galette
Sweet & Tart Filling reflective of the season/ Flaky sweet crust
Scone of the Week
Apple Pie
orange creamsicle pie
Guinness Beef Hand Pie
Guinness/Ground Beef/ Roasted Root Vegetables/Herbs
Farm Hand Pie
Seasonal fillings
Seasonal Quiche
Farm Quiche
Featuring seasonal produce for a vegetarian selection
Tomato Tart
Savory tart reflective of the season
Roman Pizza
Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
macaron
Mini Croissants
Breads
Artisan Baguette
Hand Formed/ Cold Fermented
Herb Foccacia
Olive Oil/ Black Pepper/ Parmesan/ Oregano
Milk Bread
Traditional Tangzhong/ The Ultimate White Bread
Ciabatta
Light and Airy
Brioche
Tender Egg and Milk Bread
Sourdough
Natural Levain/ Cold Fermented
Lemon Lavender Foccacia
Specialty Breads
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Classics
Avocado Toast
Sourdough/ Smashed Avocado/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Charred Onion/ Everything Bagel Seasoning/ Preserved Lemon/ Micro Herbs
Corned Beef Toast
Sourdough/ Preserved Tomato Puree/ Corned Beef/ Confit Fingerling Potatoes/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Grilled Onions and Peppers
Farm Toast
Choice of Bread, Whipped Beet Farmer's Cheese/ Roasted Root Vegetables/ Toasted Seeds/ Cinnamon Balsamic/ EVOO/ Arugula
French Toast
Brioche/ Honey Mascarpone/ Fresh Berries/ Syrup/ Choice of Bacon or House Turkey Sausage
Eggs In A Basket Plate
Choice of Bread with 2 Eggs Cooked Medium/ Confit Fingerling Potatoes/ Fresh Fruit/ Choice of Bacon or House Turkey Sausage
Breakfast Tacos
Flour Tortilla/ Chorizo/ Scrambled Eggs/ Cotija Cheese/ Avocado/ Potatoes/ Pico de Gallo
Breakfast Sandwiches
Classic
2 Eggs/ Bacon/ Tomato/ Havarti
Pops
House Turkey Sausage/ Spicy Pickle/ Cuban Mustard/ Scrambled Egg/ Cheddar Cheese
Rancher
Smashed Avocado/ Over Medium Egg/ Smoked Jalapenos/ Grilled Onions and Peppers/ Cheddar Cheese
Steak and Egg
Seared Bistro Filet/ Chimichurri/ Scrambled Egg/ Spinach/ Havarti
Bagels
Breakfast Sides
LUNCH
Lunch Sandwiches
Hawthorn Italian
Ciabatta/ Salami/ Capicola/ Black Forrest Ham/ Provolone/ Pickled Italian Peppers/ Shredded Lettuce/ Shaved Sweet Onion/ Tomato/ Aioli/ Parmesan/ House Italian Dressing
Reuben
Seeded Rye/ Shaved Corned Beed/ House Applekraut/ Russian Dressing/ Swiss Cheese/ Optional Beer Mustard
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Bread, Choice of Cheese
California Turkey
Sourdough/ Roast Turkey/ Bacon/ Havarti/ Hummus/ Avocado/ Spinach/ Ranch Seasoned Tomato
Mushroom Caprese
Foccacia/ Balsamic Marinated Grilled Portobello/ Griddled Buffalo Mozzarella/ Roasted Tomato Coulis/ Basil/ Olive Oil/ Greens
Hawthorn Club
Milk Bread/ Applewood Bacon/ Roasted Turkey/ Picnic Ham/ Lettuce/ Seasoned Tomato/ House Miracle Whip
Medianoche
Mojo Marinated Pork Shoulder/ Black Forrest Ham/ Swiss/ Yellow Cuban Mustard/ House Pickle
Lunch Salads & Soups
Seasonal Soup
Tomato Basil
Farm Top Pesto/ Olive Oil
Caesar
Romaine/ Roasted Garlic Croutons/ Crispy Bacon/ White Anchovy/ Parmesan/ House Caesar Dressing
Kale and Greens Chefs Salad
Kale/ Seasonal Greens/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Roasted Turkey/ Black Forrest Ham/ Cheddar/ Swiss/ Seasonal Vegetables/ Pepitas/ Honey Mustard Buttermilk Dressing
Spinach and Bacon Salad
Spinach/ Diced Avocado/ Candied Bacon/ Pickled Red Onion/ Cheddar Crisps/ Shaved Pear/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cranberry Sweet Potato Salad
Mixed Greens/ Maple Roasted Sweet Potato/ Goat Cheese/ Dried Cranberries/ Melted Shallots/ Shaved Apple/ Apple Vinaigrette
Lunch Plates
Bread and Spreads
Choice of Bread/ Carmelized Cauliflower Mousse/ Seasonal Compound Butter/ Herbed Olive Oil/ Cinnamon Balsamic/ Citrus Salt
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Choice of Bread/ House Made Hummus/ Grilled Vegetables/ Arugula/ Olives/ Feta
Farm Toast
Choice of Bread, Whipped Beet Farmer's Cheese/ Roasted Root Vegetables/ Toasted Seeds/ Cinnamon Balsamic/ EVOO/ Arugula
Cheese and Charcuterie
Selection of 2 Cheese and 2 Meats/ Choice of Bread/ Paired with accoutrements inspired by the preparation, region, and season
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Acqua Panna
Apple Juice
Boylans Black Cherry
Boylans Creme
Boylans Orange
Boylans Root Beer
Classic Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Grassroots Brewed Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Sweet/ Unsweet/ Assorted Hot Varieties