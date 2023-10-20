Popular Items

Handmade Corn
$4.69
Handmade Flour
$6.99
Churros con cajeta
$5.99

Full Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa
$3.49
Taco Papas
$9.99

French fries mounted with bell pepper, grilled onions, and bistek covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño and cilantro

Papas Con Queso
$8.49

French fries covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño

Queso Dip with Chips and Salsa
$8.99
Build Your Guacamole
$10.99

Made to order served with chips and salsa

Chicharrones APP
$6.99
Grilled Panela En Salsa
$9.29
Nachos panchos
$13.99
Table side Guacamole
$12.99
Table Side Salsa
$5.99

Breakfast

Huevo Con Chorizo
$12.08

Egg with pork sausage scrambled

Huevo Con Jamón
$12.08

Egg and ham scrambled

Huevo Con Tocino
$12.08

Egg and bacon scrambled

Huevo Con Win
$12.08

Egg and Nathan's scrambled

Avocado Toast
$12.08

Egg and dried beet scrambled

Huevo a La Mexicana
$12.08

Egg scrambled with tomato, peppers, and onion

Papas Con Chorizo
$12.08

Potatoes mixed with chorizo and any style eggs

Papas a La Mexicana
$12.08

Potatoes cooked with jalapeño, onion, and tomato. Any style eggs

Chicharron Con Salsa
$12.08

Pork skin cooked in sauce

Papas Con Huevo
$12.08

Potatoes and eggs scrambled

Enchorizadas
$12.08

3 rolled tortillas filled with egg topped off with salsa de chorizo no tortillas on side

Huevos Rancheros
$12.08

Any-style eggs covered with ranchero sauce

Huevos Al Gusto
$12.08

Any-style eggs

Migas Con Huevo
$12.08

Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg (no tortillas)

Nopales Con Huevo
$12.08
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Taco
$5.48

Not mixed. 2 bacon strips

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Taco
$5.48
Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Taco
$5.48
Frijol Con Queso Fresco Taco
$4.16
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.78

Two over hard eggs, ham, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted Bolio

Molletes
$9.88

Open-faced sandwich with re-fried beans, jalapeño, and Jack cheese topped off with chorizo or steak

Huevos Divorciados
$12.08

Two any-style eggs covered with red and green sauce. Served with potatoes and beans

Chilaquiles Rojos
$10.69

Any-style eggs with refried beans

Chilaquiles Verdes
$10.69

Any-style eggs with refried beans

Chilaquiles Only Verdes
$7.49
Chilaquiles Only Rojos
$7.49
Huevo Con Frijol
$4.27
Breakfast Gorditas
$3.94
Breakfast Tacos

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese
$10.99

Ham and cheese in an egg omelette served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Guayin
$11.49

Refried beans and cheese omelette covered with ranchero sauce, grilled Nathan's, and breakfast potatoes. Served with handmade corn or flour tortillas

Steak Omelette
$11.49

Bell pepper, grilled onions, and steak omelette covered with Jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, breakfast potato, and toast

3 Meat Omelette
$11.49

Grilled steak, Nathan's, and chorizo stuffed in a 4 egg omelette covered with cheese and served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Veggie Omelette
$10.99

Stuffed with refried beans, stuffed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and grilled onions covered with diced tomatoes

Platos Mexicanos

Fajita Plate
$23.99

Fajita steak topped with bell peppers and onions, 1 green chicken enchilada, and two chicken flautas. Served with charro beans and rice

Costillas De Res
$21.99

Grilled short ribs with grilled onions

Combination Plate
$23.99

Pancita de puerco con cebolla asada

Bistek a La Plancha
$17.99

2 grilled steaks topped with grilled onion

1 Piece Tamales De Pollo
$3.59
5 Pieces Tamales De Pollo
$13.49
Dozen Tamales De Pollo
$19.99
Enchiladas Verdes
$13.49

3 chicken enchiladas smothered with green sauce and covered with fresco cheese

Entomatadas
$13.49

3 fresco cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce

Pollo en Salsa
$12.99

Chicken cooked in sauce and spices

Flautas De Pollo
$12.99

5 chicken taquitos rolled and fried covered with lettuce, tomato, and avocado with sour cream

Steak and Chorizo Burrito
$13.49

A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado

Chicken and Chorizo Burrito
$13.49

A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado

Chimichanga De Pollo
$13.49

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein covered with melted cheese

Chimichanga De Bistek
$13.49

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese

Veggie Chimichanga
$13.49

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, wrapped up on a flour tortilla then fried smothered with melted cheese, and served with rice and beans

1 Tostada
$3.89

Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado

3 Tostadas
$10.99

Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado

1 Sopes
$3.89
3 Sopes
$10.99

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders
$5.99
Kid Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
$5.99
Kid Taco
$5.99

Side Orders

Refried Beans
$2.59
Rice
$2.59
Frijoles Charros
$2.59
French Fries
$2.59
Sliced Tomatoes
$2.59
Sautéed Mushrooms
$2.59
Breakfast Potatoes
$2.59
Special Charro Beans
$5.99
Brocolli
$2.59
Bell pepper and Onion
$2.59
Tableside Salsa
$5.99

Vegan

1 Piece Tostadas no queso
$3.89

No cheese

3 Pieces Tostadas no queso
$11.99

No cheese

1 Piece Sopes no queso
$3.89

No cheese

3 Pieces Sopes no queso
$11.99

No cheese

Vegan Papas a La Mexican
$10.99

No egg substitute for rice. No cheese on beans

Veggie Chimichanga* no queso
$12.19

No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Veggie Burrito
$12.19

No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Desserts

Slice Choco Flan
$5.99
Whole Choco Flan
$30.09
Churros con cajeta
$5.99
Cheesecake Con Cajeta
$5.99
Bunuelos Con Caramelo
$5.99

Menudo

Menudo
$13.99
Menudo ToGo
$15.99

Add on

Small Guacamole
$2.59
Chile Toreado
$1.09
Sour Cream
$0.99
Side Salad
$2.19
Slice Avocado
$1.59
Barrita
$1.79
Tortilla De Harina
$1.29
Tortilla de Maiz (4)
$1.29
Pico De gallo
$0.99
Grilled Onion
$1.30
Guisar
$0.99
Bell Pepper
$1.30
Nopales
$1.59
Docena De Harina
$12.99
Salsa Ranchera
$0.49
Tortilla Milagro (4)
$0.79
Whole Win
$1.99
16 oz (pint) Charro beans
$7.99
32oz (Quart) Charro Beans
$12.99
32oz Special Charro Beans
$15.99
16 oz special Charro beans
$9.99
Sub Egg whites For taco
$0.99
Sub Egg whites for plates
$1.79
16oz Salsa
$4.99
32 oz Salsa
$7.99
Extra 2oz salsa
$0.35
Egg (1)
$1.59
Extra Meat
$1.39
Bacon (2)
$2.79
Slice Meat
$5.99
American Cheese slice
$0.89
Provolone
$0.99
Fresco
$0.99
Jack
$0.99
Melted Cheese (2oz)
$1.99
Tortilla Con Mantequilla
$1.99
Add Bean
$0.99
add Rice
$0.99
Extra queso Oaxaca
$1.79

Lunch Gorditas

Gordita de Bistek
$4.39
Gordita de pastor
$4.39
Gordita de Chorizo
$4.39
Gordita de Pollo
$4.39
Gordita De cachete
$4.99
Gordita de Lengua
$4.99

Breakfast Gorditas

Gordita Huevo con Chorizo
$3.94
Gordita Huevo Con Jamon
$3.94
Gordita Huevo Con Tocino
$3.94
Gordita Huevo Con Win
$3.94
Gordita Huevo A la Mexicana
$3.94
Gordita Papas Con Chorizo
$3.94
Gordita Papas a la Mexicana
$3.94
Gordita Chicharron En Salsa
$3.94
Gordita Papas Con Huevo
$3.94
Gordita Nopales con Huevo
$3.94
Gordita Nopales en salsa
$3.94
Gordita Frijol y Fresco
$3.94
Gordita Frijol y Fresco (Copy)
$3.94

Breakfast Tacos

Huevo con Chorizo Taco
$4.27
Huevo con Jamon Taco
$4.27
Huevo con Tocino Taco
$4.27
Huevo con Win Taco
$4.27
Papas con Chorizo Taco
$4.27
Papas a la Mexicana Taco
$4.27
Chicharron Taco
$4.27
Papas con Huevo Taco
$4.27
Nopales con Huevo Taco
$4.27
Bacon Egg and cheese
$5.48
Steak Egg and cheese
$5.48
Chicken Egg and cheese
$5.48
Egg Taco
$2.99
Egg and cheese taco
$3.94
Frijoles con fresco Taco
$4.16
Huevo Con Frijol Taco
$4.27
Taco de aguacate
$3.99
Huevo a la Mexicana Taco
$4.27
Migas con Huevo Taco
$4.27

Breakfast Torta

Torta Huevo con Chorizo
$5.48
Torta Huevo Con Jamon
$5.48
Torta Huevo Con Tocino
$5.48
Torta Huevo con Win
$5.48
Torta Huevo a la Mexicana
$5.48
Torta Papas Con Chorizo
$5.48
Torta Papas a la Mexicana
$5.48
Torta Chicharron
$5.48
Torta Papas con Huevo
$5.48
Torta Nopales Con Huevo
$5.48

Merchandise

Shirts
$14.99

Tacos and Tortas

Handmade Corn
$4.69
Handmade Flour
$6.99
Giant Handmade Flour
$14.99
Tortas
$5.99

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas Plate
$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla Plate
$11.99
Chorizo Quesadilla Plate
$11.99
Pastor Quesadilla Plate
$11.99
Camaron Quesadilla Plate
$12.99
Lengua Quesadilla Plate
$12.99
Cachete Quesadilla Plate
$12.99

N/A Bev

Bevrage
$3.49
Tea\ Sweet Tea
$3.49
Horchata
$3.89
Coffee
$3.19
Orange Juice
$3.79
Jarritos
$3.49
Coke Mexicana
$3.49
Virgen Drink
$6.00
Cafe Lechero
$3.99
Chocolate Abuelita
$3.99
Milk
$3.79
Apple Juice
$3.79

Bar Menu

Bottle Beer

Bud Light (Copy)
$5.00
Budwiser (Copy)
$5.00
Coors Light (Copy)
$5.00
Yuengling (Copy)
$6.00
Michelob Ultra (Copy)
$5.00
Miller Lite (Copy)
$5.00
Corona (Copy)
$6.00
Corona Premier (Copy)
$6.00
Corona Light (Copy)
$6.00
Modelo (Copy)
$6.00
Negra Modelo (Copy)
$6.00
XX Lager (Copy)
$6.00
XX Ambar (Copy)
$6.00
Victoria (Copy)
$6.00
Pacifico (Copy)
$6.00
Tecate (Copy)
$3.00
Tecate Light (Copy)
$3.00
Heineken (Copy)
$6.00
Estella Artois (Copy)
$6.00
Terrapin (Copy)
$7.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Bucket Beer Import (6)
$32.00
Bucket Beer Domestic (6)
$26.00

Wine

Chardonnay Glass
$9.00
Chardonnay
$40.00
Cabernet Glass
$9.00
Cabernet Bottle
$40.00
Frida Kalo bottle
$60.00
Frida Kalo by the glass
$14.00

Liquor

Jack & Coke
$9.00
Tito's Single
$6.50
Tito's Double
$10.00
Crown Royal Single
$10.00
Crown Royal DOUBLE
$14.00
Jameson
$9.00
Patron Silver 1.5oz
$9.00
Patron Siler Double 3oz
$14.00
Patron Repoado Single
$10.00
Patron Reposado Double
$15.00
Patron Anejo Single
$11.00
Patron Anejo Double
$16.00
Mix Drink House
$9.00
Mix Drink premium
$11.00
Mix Drink Sup Premium
$13.00
Casamigos Silver Single
$10.00
Casamigos Silver Double
$15.00
Casamigos rep Single
$11.00
Casamigos rep Double
$16.00
Casamigos Cristalino Single
$16.00
Casamigos Cristalino Double
$19.00
Herradura Ultra Single
$14.00
Heradura Ultra Double
$18.00
Patron Cielo
$22.00
Patron Alto
$22.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio Blanco Single
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco Double
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado Single
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado Double
$16.00
Don Julio Anejo Single
$14.00
Don Julio 70 Single
$13.00
Don Julio Ultima Reserva
$85.00
De La Familia Double Anejo
$45.00
Adictivo Plata
$11.00
Adictivo Reposado
$13.00
Adictivo Anejo
$15.00
Herradura Anejo Single
$13.00
Herradura Anejo Double
$16.00
Herradura silver single
$10.00
Herradura silver double
$14.00
Herradura Reposado single
$12.00
Herradura Reposado Double
$16.00
Clase Azul Reposado Single
$35.00
$5 Shots
$5.00
Daiquiri
$8.00

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra 16oz Draft
$4.50
Michelob Ultra 22oz Draft
$7.50
Miller Lite 16oz Draft
$4.50
Miller Lite 22oz Draft
$7.50
Modelo Especial 16oz Draft
$5.50
Modelo Especial 22oz Draft
$8.50
XX Lager 16oz Draft
$5.50
XX Lager 22oz Draft
$8.50
XX Ambar 16oz Draft
$5.50
XX Ambar 22oz Draft
$8.50
Pacifico 16oz Draft
$5.50
Pacifico 22oz Draft
$8.50
Tropicalia 16oz Draft
$7.00
Tropicalia 22oz Draft
$10.00
Mango Cart 16oz Draft
$5.50
Mango Cart 22oz Draft
$8.50
Modelo Pitcher
$22.00
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
$18.00
Miller Lite Pitcher
$18.00
XX Lager Pitcher
$22.00
XX Ambar Pitcher
$22.00
Pacifico Pitcher
$22.00
Mango Cart Pitcher
$22.00
Tropicalia Pitcher
$26.00

Especialidades de la Casa

Tequila Espresso Martini
$12.00
Oaxaqueno
$14.00
Tequila Peach Smash
$12.00
Tequila Sour
$12.00
Smokey Paloma Mule
$14.00
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
$14.00
Mezcalita
$14.00
Hibiscus & Coconut Margarita
$14.00
Agua Fresca Margarita
$12.00
Chili Passion Fruit Margarita
$15.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$16.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloddy Mary
$10.00
Prosecco Meet Rum
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
White Sangria
$8.00
Carajillo
$10.00
Chamoyada Margarita
$14.00
Rasberry Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Bourbon Sweet Tea
$12.00
Fresas con Crema
$12.00
Parisian Daquiri
$12.00
White LInen
$12.00
Passion Fruit And Ginger Vodka
$12.00

The Classics

De La Casa Margaritas Big
$10.00
De La Casa Margaritas Small
$8.00
La Dona Small
$10.00
La Dona Big
$12.00
Paloma small
$11.00
Paloma Big
$16.00
El Don
$15.00
Pina Colada small
$11.00
Pina Colada Big
$14.00
Cantarito 16oz
$10.00
Cantarito 32oz
$16.00

Frozen Daiquiris

Daiquires Small
$11.00
Daiquiries Big
$14.00

Mojitos

Mojito
$11.00

Micheladas

Michelada Bud Light (Copy)
$11.00
Michelada Budwiser (Copy)
$11.00
Michelada Coors Light (Copy)
$11.00
Michelada Yuengling (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Corona (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Corona Premier (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Corona Light (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Modelo (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Michelob Ultra (Copy)
$11.00
Michelada Miller Lite (Copy)
$11.00
Michelada Negra Modelo (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada XX Lager (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada XX Ambar (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Victoria (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Pacifico (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Tecate (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Tecate Light (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Heineken (Copy)
$12.00
Michelada Estella Artois (Copy)
$12.00

Bottle Service

Don Julio Blanco Botella
$150.00
Don Julio Reposado Botella
$165.00
Don Julio Anejo Botella
$180.00
Don Julio Ultima Reserva Botella
$1,100.00
Don Julio 70 Botella
$200.00
Don Julio 1942 Botella
$450.00
Don Julio Rosado Botella
$350.00
Don Julio Primavera Botella
$350.00
Prosecco Bottle
$27.99
Maestro Dobel Silver Botella
$135.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado Botella
$155.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante Botella
$160.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo Botella
$180.00
Codigo Rosa Botella
$180.00
Chivas Botella
$150.00
Crown Royal Botella
$120.00
Crown Royal flavor Botella
$120.00
Patron silver Botella
$140.00
Patron Rerposado Botella
$160.00
Patron Anejo Botella
$170.00
Patron Cielo Botella
$300.00
Patron Alto Botella
$420.00
Captain Morgan Botella
$70.00
1800 Anejo Botella
$135.00
1800 Cristalino Botella
$155.00
1800 Reosado Botella
$100.00
1800 Silver Botella
$100.00
Reserva de la Familia Extra Anejo Botella
$540.00
Reserva De La Familia Reposado Botella
$260.00
Reserva de la Familia Platino Botella
$198.00
Hennessy Conac
$170.00
Herradura Anejo Botella
$150.00
Herradura Reposado Botella
$180.00
Herradura Ultra Anejo
$180.00
Herradura Silver
$170.00

Cocktail List

Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Blow Job
$9.00
Blue Hawaiian
$10.00
Brain Hemorrhage
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Dry Martini
$12.00
Jager Bomb
$11.00
Kamikazi
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Long Island Ice tea
$11.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Martini
$12.00
Royal Flush Shot
$10.00
Salty Dog (Perro Salado)
$9.00
Screw Driver
$9.00
Sex On the Beach
$9.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Skinny Margarita Large
$14.00
Skinny Margarita Small
$10.00
Sour Bomb
$11.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Vrgas Bomb
$11.00
Whiskey High Ball
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00

Happy hour Friday

Draft Beer (Copy)

HH Miller Lite 16 oz
$3.00
HH Miller Lite 22 oz
$4.00
HH Michelob Ultra 12 oz
$3.00
HH Michelob Ultra 22 oz
$4.00
HH Modelo 16oz
$4.00
HH Modelo 22 oz
$5.00
HH Pacifico 16 oz
$4.00
HH Pacifico 22oz
$5.00
HH XX Lager 16 oz
$4.00
HH XX Lager 22 oz
$5.00
HH XX Amber 16 oz
$4.00
HH XX Amber 22 oz
$5.00
HH Mango Cart 16 oz
$4.00
HH Mango Cart 22 oz
$6.00

Margaritas (Copy)

HH House Margarita small
$4.00
HH House Margarita Large
$7.00