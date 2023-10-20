Haydee’s Cafe & Cantina New 658 Dawsonville Hwy
Full Menu
Appetizers
French fries mounted with bell pepper, grilled onions, and bistek covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño and cilantro
French fries covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño
Made to order served with chips and salsa
Breakfast
Egg with pork sausage scrambled
Egg and ham scrambled
Egg and bacon scrambled
Egg and Nathan's scrambled
Egg and dried beet scrambled
Egg scrambled with tomato, peppers, and onion
Potatoes mixed with chorizo and any style eggs
Potatoes cooked with jalapeño, onion, and tomato. Any style eggs
Pork skin cooked in sauce
Potatoes and eggs scrambled
3 rolled tortillas filled with egg topped off with salsa de chorizo no tortillas on side
Any-style eggs covered with ranchero sauce
Any-style eggs
Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg (no tortillas)
Not mixed. 2 bacon strips
Two over hard eggs, ham, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted Bolio
Open-faced sandwich with re-fried beans, jalapeño, and Jack cheese topped off with chorizo or steak
Two any-style eggs covered with red and green sauce. Served with potatoes and beans
Any-style eggs with refried beans
Omelettes
Ham and cheese in an egg omelette served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Refried beans and cheese omelette covered with ranchero sauce, grilled Nathan's, and breakfast potatoes. Served with handmade corn or flour tortillas
Bell pepper, grilled onions, and steak omelette covered with Jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, breakfast potato, and toast
Grilled steak, Nathan's, and chorizo stuffed in a 4 egg omelette covered with cheese and served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Stuffed with refried beans, stuffed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and grilled onions covered with diced tomatoes
Platos Mexicanos
Fajita steak topped with bell peppers and onions, 1 green chicken enchilada, and two chicken flautas. Served with charro beans and rice
Grilled short ribs with grilled onions
Pancita de puerco con cebolla asada
2 grilled steaks topped with grilled onion
3 chicken enchiladas smothered with green sauce and covered with fresco cheese
3 fresco cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce
Chicken cooked in sauce and spices
5 chicken taquitos rolled and fried covered with lettuce, tomato, and avocado with sour cream
A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado
A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein covered with melted cheese
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, wrapped up on a flour tortilla then fried smothered with melted cheese, and served with rice and beans
Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado
Side Orders
Vegan
No cheese
No cheese
No cheese
No cheese
No egg substitute for rice. No cheese on beans
No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers
No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers