Haymaker 225 South Poplar Street Ste. 1
Dinner
Small Plates
Octopus Carpaccio
Tomato & olive jam, fried basil, cured lemon, focaccia
PB&J Pork Belly
Peach BBQ, fennel and roasted peanut salad, tahini lime dressing, Tokyo turnip puree
Mushroom Toast
Wild mushroom ragout, herbed goat cheese, shaved roots & herbs, pickled red onion
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Pickled sc peaches, local burrata, vincotto, red wine vinaigrette
Wilted Lettuce
field lettuce, red onion, cornbread crumble, hot bacon & sorghum mustard dressing
Hearth Roasted Shishito Peppers
corn & crab salad, lemon buttermilk dressing
Large Plates
Beef Short Rib
8 oz slow braised beef short rib, cauliflower purée, basil and mint salad, crispy garlic, fresh plum
Pan Roasted Pork Chop
Watermelon molasses, roasted corn succotash, heirloom peppers, ham hock jus
Pan Seared ¼ Chicken
Summer squash risotto, goat lady chevre, sauce vierge, pan jus, lemon
Coal-Grilled Catch
local fish, field peas, spicy shrimp brodo
NC Mountain Trout
carolina gold rice, olive, lemon, & chili dressing
Snacks
Sides
NA Beverages
Coffee + Milk
Juice
Soda
Tea + Lemonade
Mocktails
7 Weeks Aground
Burnt spiced orange syrup, pineapple, coconut cream
Hits Different
Blueberry, elderflower, ginger, wildflower honey. (Limited availability)
Smile Like You Mean It
Pomegranate, orange blossom, seedlip 94
Tepache
Pineapple, cinnamon, star anise, clove. (Limited availability)