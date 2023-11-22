HC Way- Bethel Road 769 Bethel Rd, Unit B, Columbus OH 43214
Food (Toast Online)
Appetizers
- Egg Roll$1.75
Shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery in a crispy egg roll wrap and lightly deep-fried to a crisp
- Spring Rolls$3.00
2 pieces. Cabbage, onion, vermicelli, mushroom, and carrot in a spring roll wrap and deep-fried
- Edamame$4.95
Steamed soy beans topped with sea salt
- Fried Wontons$4.75
8 pieces. Pork and scallions in a wonton wrap deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side
- Steamed Dumplings$5.75
6 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce
- Pot Sticker$5.75
6 pieces. pan fried dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce
- Deep Fried Dumplings$5.75
6 pieces. Deep Fried dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce
Soups
Signature Dishes
- General Tso's Chicken$8.75
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in spicy golden general tso's sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy
- Sesame Chicken$8.75
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in sesame sauce served with broccoli
- Orange Chicken$8.75
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in a fragrant orange-flavored chili sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$8.75
Lightly breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.25
Chicken grilled on a teppanyaki grill served over steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrot
- Pepper Steak$9.75
Stir-fried flank steak, green peppers, and onions in our chef's special brown sauce
- Uncle You's Chicken$8.75
Created by one of our own employees. Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in our garlic sauce. Hot and spicy
Noodles & Rice
- Fried Rice$8.25
Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions, and your choice of protein
- Thai Curry Fried Rice$9.75
Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein stir-fried with spicy Thai curry sauce. Topped with scallions
- Lo Mein$8.95
Egg noodles stir-fried with Napa, celery, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein
- Pad Thai$9.75
Rice noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, scallions, spicy thai sauce and your choice of protein, served with crushed peanuts on top. Hot and spicy
- Singapore Mei Fun$9.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa, celery, carrots, scallions, spicy curry sauce, and your choice of protein. Hot and spicy
HC Way - Create Your Own Stir Fry
Traditional Stir Fry
Vegetarian Platters
Sides
- Steamed Rice (Side)$3.50
- Brown Rice (Side)$3.50
- Fried Rice (Side)$3.50
Peas, carrots, and onions
- Hot Oil$0.75
- Steamed Veggies$4.50
Up to 4 veggies
- Side of Sauce$1.50
- Plain Fried Rice (Side)$3.50
- Lomein (Side)$4.95
- Plain Lomein (Side)$4.95
- Dumpling Sauce$0.75
- Crispy Noodle$0.75
- Soy Sauce
- Duck Sauce
- Hot Mustard
- Chopsticks