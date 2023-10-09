Food (Toast Online)

Appetizers

Egg Roll

$1.75

Shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery in a crispy egg roll wrap and lightly deep-fried to a crisp

Spring Rolls

$3.00

2 pieces. Cabbage, onion, vermicelli, mushroom, and carrot in a spring roll wrap and deep-fried

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soy beans topped with sea salt

Fried Wontons

$4.75

8 pieces. Pork and scallions in a wonton wrap deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side

Steamed Dumplings

$5.75

6 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce

Pot Sticker

$5.75

6 pieces. pan fried dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce

Deep Fried Dumplings

$5.75

6 pieces. Deep Fried dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce

Soups

Wonton Soup

$2.95

Pork and scallion filled wontons in chicken broth. Served with crispy noodle

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95

Tofu, celery, carrots, scallions, mushrooms, and egg in hot and sour broth. Served with crispy noodle

Egg Drop Soup

$2.75

Eggs and scallions in chicken broth. Served with crispy noodle

Signature Dishes

General Tso's Chicken

$8.75

Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in spicy golden general tso's sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy

Sesame Chicken

$8.75

Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in sesame sauce served with broccoli

Orange Chicken

$8.75

Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in a fragrant orange-flavored chili sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.75

Lightly breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.25

Chicken grilled on a teppanyaki grill served over steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrot

Pepper Steak

$9.75

Stir-fried flank steak, green peppers, and onions in our chef's special brown sauce

Uncle You's Chicken

$8.75

Created by one of our own employees. Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in our garlic sauce. Hot and spicy

Noodles & Rice

Fried Rice

$8.25

Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions, and your choice of protein

Thai Curry Fried Rice

$9.75

Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein stir-fried with spicy Thai curry sauce. Topped with scallions

Lo Mein

$8.95

Egg noodles stir-fried with Napa, celery, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein

Pad Thai

$9.75

Rice noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, scallions, spicy thai sauce and your choice of protein, served with crushed peanuts on top. Hot and spicy

Singapore Mei Fun

$9.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa, celery, carrots, scallions, spicy curry sauce, and your choice of protein. Hot and spicy

HC Way - Create Your Own Stir Fry

Chicken

$8.95

Breaded Chicken

$9.25

Roast Pork

$8.95

Beef

$9.50

Shrimp

$9.50

Tofu

$8.95

Vegetarian

$8.95

House

$12.50

Traditional Stir Fry

Broccoli

$8.50
Szechuan

Hunan

Hunan

Garlic Sauce

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

Mongolian

Curry

Curry

Black Bean

$9.25

Cashew

Vegetarian Platters

Mixed Vegetables

$8.50

Broccoli, carrots, Napa, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas stir-fried with our chef's special brown sauce

Family-Style Tofu

$8.95

Fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, Napa, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas stir-fried in our chef's special brown sauce

Sides

Steamed Rice (Side)

$3.50

Brown Rice (Side)

$3.50

Fried Rice (Side)

$3.50

Peas, carrots, and onions

Hot Oil

$0.75

Steamed Veggies

$4.50

Up to 4 veggies

Side of Sauce

$1.50

Plain Fried Rice (Side)

$3.50

Lomein (Side)

$4.95

Plain Lomein (Side)

$4.95

Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Crispy Noodle

$0.75

Soy Sauce

Duck Sauce

Hot Mustard

Chopsticks

Drinks (Toast Online)

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.75

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Lipton Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00