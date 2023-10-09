HC Way-Crosswoods 171 East Campus View Boulevard
Food (Toast Online)
Appetizers
Egg Roll
Shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery in a crispy egg roll wrap and lightly deep-fried to a crisp
Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Cabbage, onion, vermicelli, mushroom, and carrot in a spring roll wrap and deep-fried
Edamame
Steamed soy beans topped with sea salt
Fried Wontons
8 pieces. Pork and scallions in a wonton wrap deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Steamed Dumplings
6 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce
Pot Sticker
6 pieces. pan fried dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce
Deep Fried Dumplings
6 pieces. Deep Fried dumplings filled with pork, celery, scallions, Napa, and ginger. Served with dumpling sauce
Soups
Signature Dishes
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in spicy golden general tso's sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy
Sesame Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in sesame sauce served with broccoli
Orange Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in a fragrant orange-flavored chili sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken grilled on a teppanyaki grill served over steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrot
Pepper Steak
Stir-fried flank steak, green peppers, and onions in our chef's special brown sauce
Uncle You's Chicken
Created by one of our own employees. Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in our garlic sauce. Hot and spicy
Noodles & Rice
Fried Rice
Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions, and your choice of protein
Thai Curry Fried Rice
Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein stir-fried with spicy Thai curry sauce. Topped with scallions
Lo Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with Napa, celery, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, scallions, spicy thai sauce and your choice of protein, served with crushed peanuts on top. Hot and spicy
Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa, celery, carrots, scallions, spicy curry sauce, and your choice of protein. Hot and spicy
HC Way - Create Your Own Stir Fry
Traditional Stir Fry
Vegetarian Platters
Sides
Steamed Rice (Side)
Brown Rice (Side)
Fried Rice (Side)
Peas, carrots, and onions
Hot Oil
Steamed Veggies
Up to 4 veggies