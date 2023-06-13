Hearth Restaurant and Pub
Food
Snacks
Deviled Eggs
$1.50
(GF) – crisp prosciutto, chives
Shrimp Cocktail
$3.00
(GF) – gulf-caught, cocktail sauce
Pork Rinds
$4.00
(GF) – cholula, lime
Hummus
$9.00
(VG) – flatbread, fresh veggies
Hand Cut Fries
$6.00
(GF, VGT) – house-made, chipotle aioli
Marinated Olives
$5.00
(GF, VG) – mediterranean herbs
Cod Fritters
$10.00
– spicy remoulade
Shishitos
$12.00
(GF, VGT) – sambal cream
Whipped Goat Cheese
$11.00
(VGT) – beets, thyme, olive oil, lemon, crostini
Fruit Cup
$5.00
Sweet Fries
$7.00
Appetizers
Charcuterie
$25.00
– flatbread, crackers, olives, 2 meats, 3 cheeses
Buffalo Wings
$15.00
(GF) – celery, carrot, blue cheese or ranch
Shrimp & Grits
$17.00
(GF) – gulf shrimp, creamy grits, cajun tomato-sassafras butter
Meatballs
$15.00
– beef and pork, marinara
Smoked Salmon
$17.00
– flatbread, herb crema pickled onions, capers, lemon
Cheesy Bread
$11.00
(VGT) – garlic-herb butter, mozzarella, reggiano, marinara
Brussels Sprouts
$13.00
(GF)* – bacon, thyme, hollandaise
Fresh Mozzarella
$13.00
(VGT) – tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic, everything flatbread